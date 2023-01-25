Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Gunning To Be Trump’s Vice President in 2024

Outspoken conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is angling to be Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report by NBC News.

“She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP… when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back,” said Steve Bannon, former aide during Trump's presidency, signaling that Greene may be using a VP ticket as a launching pad to a future presidential campaign.

These revelations come just days after Greene was assigned to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, where she will take an active role in investigating the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by her recent tweets.

Greene Is an Republican Unpopular VP Candidate

It seems that many social media users are not taking kindly to the news that she is aiming to become Trump's Vice Presidential running mate in 2024, as users leaning both left and right have decried her plans.

This user is dismissing Greene's ambitions, declaring that “Biden would beat them like a drum” in 2024:

Marjorie Taylor Greene is aiming to be Trump’s VP in 2024, according to NBC news.



Biden would beat them like a drum. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 25, 2023

Twitter user ZennGordon comes out swinging with his assessment that the Trump-Greene ticket would “kill us all” due to their stupidity:

Marje as Trump's VP would be so much stupid on one ticket that it could create a black hole singularity of stupid and kill us all.https://t.co/4bkQjmdWg2 — Zenn Gordon (@ZennGordon) January 25, 2023

This particular user calls the potential pairing “a gift from the gods,” although it's not clear if he's referring to the fact that it would be a gift for Democrats or Republicans:

It would be a gift from the gods. — Gailen David  (@gailendavid) January 25, 2023

The general feeling of the United States political discourse is going “from worse to worst” as this Twitter user points out:

MTG aims to be Trumps VP pick for 2024. This is going from worse to worst by the minute. — 🌸Janet🌸 (@janetcor1) January 25, 2023

Despite her detractors, Greene still has supporters like JamesBradleyCA, who commends her for introducing certain legislations in the past few days:

THANK YOU Marjorie Taylor Greene for introducing legislation to label Antifa a domestic terrorist group.



This should have been done back in 2020 but, better late than never. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 24, 2023

Greene Would Be ‘Final Nail' For Critics

This user warns against dismissing a Trump-Greene ticket, arguing that if they win, it would “be the final nail in this country's coffin.”

I would say there's no way they could win, but I said that about trump in 2016. That duo would be the final nail in this countries coffin in my opinion. — TLC 53 (@1953Tlc) January 25, 2023

User sandygirl195355 is over the moon when thinking about the fact that the former President and Greene could be running side-by-side, giving her the chance to “vote against both of these losers at the same time.”

The latest news is that MTG plans to be Trump's VP in the 2024 election 😂. This is great because we can vote against Both of these Losers at the Same Time 😂. I predict that it will definitely increase voter turnout, If Trump's not sitting in Prison by then 😂. — Sandra Clark (@sandygirl195355) January 25, 2023

