Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Gunning To Be Trump’s Vice President in 2024

Outspoken conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is angling to be Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report by NBC News.

“She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP… when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back,” said Steve Bannon, former aide during Trump's presidency, signaling that Greene may be using a VP ticket as a launching pad to a future presidential campaign.

These revelations come just days after Greene was assigned to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, where she will take an active role in investigating the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by her recent tweets.

Greene Is an Republican Unpopular VP Candidate

It seems that many social media users are not taking kindly to the news that she is aiming to become Trump's Vice Presidential running mate in 2024, as users leaning both left and right have decried her plans.

This user is dismissing Greene's ambitions, declaring that “Biden would beat them like a drum” in 2024:

Twitter user ZennGordon comes out swinging with his assessment that the Trump-Greene ticket would “kill us all” due to their stupidity:

This particular user calls the potential pairing “a gift from the gods,” although it's not clear if he's referring to the fact that it would be a gift for Democrats or Republicans:

The general feeling of the United States political discourse is going “from worse to worst” as this Twitter user points out:

Despite her detractors, Greene still has supporters like JamesBradleyCA, who commends her for introducing certain legislations in the past few days:

Greene Would Be ‘Final Nail' For Critics 

This user warns against dismissing a Trump-Greene ticket, arguing that if they win, it would “be the final nail in this country's coffin.”

User sandygirl195355 is over the moon when thinking about the fact that the former President and Greene could be running side-by-side, giving her the chance to “vote against both of these losers at the same time.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


