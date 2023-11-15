Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bold Move Against Homeland Security Secretary Hits a Wall

The efforts of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been derailed.

Eight Republicans joined all voting House Democrats to basically dismiss the measure, 209-201, Monday by referring it to the House Homeland Security Committee.

The resolution accuses Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors related to ineffectively controlling the flow of undocumented migrants and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl crossing the border with Mexico.

Eight Republicans — Cliff Bentz of California, Ken Buck of Colorado, Darrell Issa of California, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Tom McClintock of California, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, John Duarte of California and Mike Turner of Ohio — joined all Democrats to defeat the measure.

Homeland Security Says Greene Is ‘Wasting Time'

“I'm outraged,” Greene said after that happened. “I can assure you that Republican voters will be extremely angry that they've done this.”

The Department of Homeland Security criticized Greene's impeachment effort and said Congress must “stop wasting time.”

Greene and supporters of her measure say Mayorkas has failed to uphold his duty as homeland security secretary by not doing more to control the immigration and drug-trafficking problems on the border with Mexico.

“This is the number one issue to Republican voters. It's also becoming a number one issue to Democrat voters. It's an American issue,” Greene said. “So, if anyone in Congress moves to table this and doesn't believe it's important, I think the American people will let them know how they feel about that.”

The last and only time the House impeached a Cabinet member was in 1876 when Wiliam Belknap, secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant, was impeached in a bribery scandal. He resigned before facing trial in the Senate.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security responded in a statement, saying:

“Secretary Mayorkas continues to be laser-focused on the safety and security of our nation. This baseless attack is completely without merit and a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities.”

Republican Party at Odds, Trading Verbal Attacks

The internal fireworks among the Republicans on the matter took an incendiary verbal twist.

Green called fellow Republican Rep. Darrell Issa a different word for a cat on Tuesday after he attacked her for lacking the “maturity and experience” to understand the right way to bring an impeachment vote against Mayorkas.

In a post on X, Greene included a meme of former President Donald Trump. The meme was a response to another post from her official House X, formerly Twitter, account, which also attacked Issa.

“But we all know what Darrell Issa lacks…” Greene posted on the social media platform including emojis of five different sports balls.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., told Axios ahead of the vote that he opposed an impeachment that “hasn’t gone through regular order.”

There was also concern that an impeachment debate and vote would eat up precious time with a government funding deadline on Friday. “We don’t have time to waste,” Duarte said.