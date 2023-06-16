20 of Mark Hamill’s Best Non-Star Wars Roles, Ranked

While Luke Skywalker might be his best-known work, Mark Hamill has an illustrious career as a voice actor. His talent knows no bounds, and he certainly loves playing a villain. He has also become the defining performance for some of the characters on this list (looking at you, Joker).

1. Colonel Muska

The first of many villains on this list, Hamill portrayed Colonel Muska in the Studio Ghibli film Castle in the Sky. This wouldn’t be Hamill’s only work with the famed anime company, as he also voiced the Mayor of Pejite in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

2. Chucky

Picking up the mantle from the original voice actor Brad Dourif, Hamill took on the fun challenge of voicing the psychotic doll Chucky in the 2019 remake of Child’s Play. It wasn’t his first time portraying the character either, as he had voiced Chucky prior in the comedy show Robot Chicken.

3 Art Rosenbaum

Superheroes need costumes, and Art Rosenbaum from Invincible is the man to call. He’s the one who creates the costume for Mark Grayson’s titular super persona and his father, Omni-Man.

4. Dom

Tasty Time with ZeFronk is an adorable break from the more hardscrabble or villainous characters Hamill voices. Dom is the trickster neighbor cat who steals the food prepared by the chef dog protagonist, ZeFronk, voiced by Pinky and the Brain’s Ron Paulsen. It’s cute, witty, and wholesome in the same vein as Bluey and one of Hamill’s more lighthearted roles.

5. Alvin the Treacherous

Dreamworks’ two spinoff series for the How to Train Your Dragon franchise had several excellent seasons to build upon the lore and characters of the movie. One antagonist was Alvin the Treacherous, who Hamill plays with the utmost skill and nuance as the villain slowly becomes an anti-hero in both shows.

6. Mervyn “Merv” Pumpkinhead

In the renowned Netflix series The Sandman, Hamill plays the grumpy, chain-smoking janitor who is a sentient scarecrow with a jack-o-lantern head. Merv is a fan-favorite character from the comic, so seeing him in the show was a delight.

7. Skeletor

When Kevin Smith created the spiritual successor to 1980's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, only the best could bring the iconic villain, Skeletor, to life. Hamill took on the role in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, following in the footsteps of great voice actors like Alan Oppenheimer.

8. The Skeleton King

Skeletor wasn’t Hamill’s only skeleton-based villain. He also was the main villain, the Skeleton King, in the action-packed Disney series Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

Extra fun fact: This series’ head writer was Henry Gilroy, who would go on to be one of the main writers and directors for The Clone Wars as well as the co-executive producer for Star Wars Rebels.

9. Maltruant

Wanting to control the realm of time, Maltruant is the overarching villain of the Ben 10 universe. He is the cause of the Time War and tries to manipulate the story toward his victory and the death of the titular character, Ben Tennyson.

10. Mr. Selatcia

Mark Hamill plays multiple characters in the death metal-inspired black comedy Metalocalypse like Senator Stampingston. By far, the most terrifying is the show's main villain, Mr. Selatcia. It was a shame the series was canceled because Selatcia was primed to be a horrifically scary villain for the lovably dumb band, Dethklok, to face off against.

11. Master Eraqus

Master Eraqus is one of the most complicated figures of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, first appearing in the game Birth by Sleep. His choices lead Terra on his path to darkness despite Eraqus’ best intentions to teach his pupil.

Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura was a big Star Wars fan, part of his drive to cast Mark Hamill in the English dub. He also cast Leonard Nimoy to play Eraqus’ friend and rival, Master Xehanort, because Nomura thought it was funny to make Star Wars and Star Trek actors rivals in his series.

12. Dictatious Galadrigal

Dictatious is another antagonist that has a journey of change in the Tales of Arcadia series. He starts in TrollHunters as one of the main baddies, but he develops into a more neutral character throughout the three shows.

13. SkekTek

SkekTek is one of the most vital characters in The Dark Crystal franchise. Known as the Scientist, he is the behind-the-scenes force strengthening the Skeksis Empire with his experiments. While Hamill dubbed the character, he thought the puppeteer, Olly Taylor, did a better job and didn’t like he had to voice over his performance.

14. Megatronus Prime

In Transformers: Power of the Primes, Hamill voiced the main villain of the series, Megatronus Prime. He was the unseen overarching villain for the first two series of the Prime Wars trilogy, revealing himself as the power-hungry mad robot in the third installment.

15. Skips

Skips is one of Hamill’s longest-running characters, voicing him for 163 episodes in Regular Show. The immortal Yeti might seem like a wise character working as a groundkeeper, but he plays an essential role in the series in the final showdown.

16. Hobgoblin

1994’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series was one of Hamill’s first significant roles in the world of superheroes. He had voiced a few characters in the 1994 Fantastic Four series, but his role as Hobgoblin started him on a path of playing supervillains for decades to come.

17. Arnim Zola

The evil HYDRA scientist Arnim Zola would become another one of Hamill’s prominent supervillain roles. He first tackled the character in 2012’s Ultimate Spider-Man and would continue to play Zola in Avengers Assemble, 2017’s Spider-Man animated series, and LEGO Marvel’s Avengers.

18. Fire Lord Ozai

Avatar: The Last Airbender is considered one of the greatest animated series ever made. The big bad of the show, Fire Lord Ozai, needed the best actor for the job, and Mark Hamill was chosen to voice the authoritarian madman of a villain.

Fun fact, Lucasfilm creator Dave Filoni worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender as one of his first significant jobs in the business. It’s why there are many Avatar Easter eggs in his work with Star Wars animation, The Mandalorian, and more.

19. Trickster

The Trickster, AKA James Jesse, is one of the characters on this list that Mark Hamill has played both in live-action and animation. He first portrayed Trickster in the 1990 The Flash series, a role he would reprise in the Arrowverse 2014 The Flash. He would then also voice Trickster in multiple DC animated series and games.

The most poignant performance was in the Justice League Unlimited episode “Flash and Substance.” It tackles the mental health of the villain and showcases why Wally West is an excellent superhero.

20. The Joker

After Luke Skywalker, The Joker is Mark Hamill’s most iconic role. He first tackled the character in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, which gained him critical acclaim. Over the decades voicing Joker, Hamill has received multiple nominations and won awards.

Hamill’s admiration and respect for his co-star Kevin Conroy has been well documented. After Conroy passed away in 2022, Hamill stated he would retire the Joker in an interview with Empire Magazine (via Nerdist), stating, “They would call and say, ‘They want you to do the Joker,’ and my only question was, ‘Is Kevin [Conroy] Batman?’ If they said yes, I would say, ‘I’m in.’ We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.”