When Marketing Shapes Our World: 12 Beliefs and Practices We’ve Fallen Into

We are bombarded with marketing campaigns daily. Isn’t it? It's through social media, television, billboards, or other forms of advertising. These campaigns shape our beliefs and practices in various ways. However, not all these beliefs and practices are based on facts or reality.

Members of a popular online forum recently discussed some myths people believe as a result of clever advertising and subliminal messages. Let’s look at 12 common beliefs and practices we've fallen into due to marketing campaigns.

1. We Are Meant To Be Happy All The Time

According to many users, we are often led to believe that we should always be happy. Advertisements for products and services promise us happiness and fulfillment, leading us to chase after the next purchase or experience constantly. Happiness is a complex emotion that cannot be sustained at all times. It's okay to experience a range of emotions, and it's unrealistic to expect constant happiness.

2. Workplaces Always Offered Eight Hour Work Days

Many of us have come to accept the 8-hour workday as the norm, but few individuals realize that this practice originated from labor unions' efforts in the past. While it has been instrumental in improving working conditions, it may not necessarily be the most effective or efficient way to structure our work time in today's modern world.

Flexibility in work hours and remote work options can lead to increased productivity and work-life balance.

3. Women Must Wear Makeup and Shave To Be Attractive

A commenter stated that women have long been targeted by beauty and grooming product advertisements that promote the idea that they must wear makeup and shave to be attractive. However, beauty standards are subjective, and everyone should be free to choose how they want to express themselves without feeling pressured by societal norms or marketing campaigns.

4. Plastic Recycling Works

A person wrote that the reality is that plastic recycling is often more complicated and less effective than we've been led to believe. Only a small percentage of plastics get recycled, and the process can be energy-intensive and may only sometimes result in new products.

5. Cars Are Needed For Survival

Someone voiced that this misconception has led to automobile-centric mobility and land use patterns, with cities designed around cars rather than prioritizing sustainable and inclusive transportation options such as public transit, biking, and walking. This has resulted in air pollution, traffic congestion, and reduced community walkability.

6. Sugar Isn't That Bad For You

Marketing campaigns by the food industry have long promoted sugary products as tasty and enjoyable treats. One commented that excessive sugar consumption has been linked to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Be aware of the added sugars in our food and beverages and make informed choices about our consumption.

7. Colors Belong To Specific Genders

Many marketing campaigns have perpetuated the idea that certain colors are associated with specific genders. For example, pink for girls and blue for boys. However, these gender stereotypes are socially constructed and not based on any inherent characteristics of colors. Everyone should feel free to express themselves and choose colors that resonate with them, regardless of gender norms.

8. Streaming Services Are Essential

With the rise of streaming services, we've been led to believe that we need to subscribe to multiple platforms to access all the content we want. Many believe this can lead to excessive spending and cluttered digital consumption. Critically evaluate our entertainment needs and carefully choose the platforms we subscribe to.

9. Gender Roles Decide Household Chores

Marketing campaigns have often portrayed gender roles in household chores, with women primarily responsible for cleaning and men taking on more outdoor or handyman tasks. Many users noted that these traditional gender roles are not set in stone and can limit men and women from sharing household responsibilities equally.

Challenge and break free from these gender stereotypes and create a more equitable division of household chores based on individual preferences and capabilities.

10. Diamond Rings Are The Best of the Best

The marketing campaigns by the diamond industry have led us to believe that diamond engagement rings symbolize love and commitment. A commenter said the tradition of diamond engagement rings is a relatively recent phenomenon created by clever marketing tactics.

Love and commitment are not measured by the size or cost of a diamond ring, and there are many other meaningful ways to express love and commitment in a relationship.

11. Women Wear Makeup “For Men”

There is a common belief perpetuated by marketing campaigns that women wear makeup solely to attract men or meet societal beauty standards. This is a harmful stereotype that diminishes the agency and autonomy of women. Women wear makeup for various reasons, including self-expression, creativity, and personal preference, and not solely for the approval of others or to conform to societal norms.

12. Having Dessert for Breakfast Is Okay

According to a final user, these breakfast foods are often high in added sugars and lacking essential nutrients, leading to potential health issues such as weight gain and blood sugar imbalances. So, make informed choices about breakfast options and prioritize nutritious foods to start your day on the right foot.