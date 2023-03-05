Which Marvel Heroes Will Join the Thunderbolts? Our Predictions Might Surprise You

We have been given another opportunity for a big-time Marvel mash-up. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine or Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), introduced herself into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by approaching John Walker at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

We can assume that the Thunderbolts will be following behind her. The online community expressed who they thought should be a part of the big-screen debut of the well-known antihero team. Here is what they had to say.

1. Songbird

One person online said, “Songbird is the only correct answer! It's not Thunderbolts without Melissa Gold!” Another said, “Songbird/Melissa Gold is kind of like the Deadshot of the ThunderBolts's Suicide Squad.”

They continued, “She's on most lineups of the team, best embodies the kind of person that ends up on the team, and is an interesting enough character that they can bounce off just about anyone. Super cool character. I suggest looking into her!”

2. Val

Someone else posted, “Take out Val, let her be behind the scenes!”

Another user said, “They’d probably be coerced. Val would probably snatch them up and implant explosives or something in them. In DC Comics, Amanda Waller does a similar thing when putting together the Suicide Squad.”

3. Taskmaster

One user thought, “Completely redo Taskmaster. Like, let someone else take on the mask and is closer to the comic book character. Really good character, though.”

Another user posted, “If Taskmaster has her brain back, then maybe she gets involved too.”

4. Red Guardian

Another person online said, “Red Guardian similarly doesn’t add a lot of conflicts. If he betrayed Yelena again, it would cheapen one of the best scenes in Black Widow.”

One more suggested, “Remove Bucky, Guardian, and Taskmaster. Add Luke Cage, Justin Hammer, and Baron Zemo.”

5. Bucky

One user stated, “I feel like Bucky doesn’t add much. It feels like he should be the protagonist.”

A Bucky fan said, “I feel like Falcon becoming Cap & not taking Bucky along is kind of a crappy move.”

6. Us Agent

One Marvel fan posted, Yelena, US Agent, Ghost are all in the movie.”

Another user said, “Yeah, that makes some sense. We watched US Agent murder someone!” I feel like a roster of counterparts to the original Avengers would be cool, US Agent/ Captain America.”

7. Yelena

One person predicted, “Yelena will be leading them!”

One fan posted, “I feel like Bucky is going to be the pseudo-mentor to Yelena, seeing as he's a lot further along the “recovering from being a brainwashed assassin” journey.”

8. Ghost

One user commented, “Ghost, and that's all I can think of.”

Another said, “Add Ghost but more of a counterpart to Antman.”

One more posted, “It'll probably be Yelena and Ghost!”

9. Baron Helmut Zemo

One user posted, “Zemo, Zemo, Zemo, Zemo!”

Another said, “Zemo. Literally, just add Zemo. He’s literally their most iconic member,”

One fan commented, “We already did this not too long ago. But Zemo obviously!”

10. Deadpool

“I know we'll never see it in the MCU, but I was a big fan of the Deadpool Thunderbolts lineup. That was a pretty great dynamic with a lot of unexplored potentials,” said someone online.

Another user posted, “LOL, just put in Deadpool. That's what the fans want!”

11. Abomination

One more user stated, “Add in Abomination, and it's solid.”

Another said, “Abomination, yeah, that works real good.”

Another person commented, “Abomination for sure!”

12. Man-thing

Last, someone said, “Man-thing, Abomination, and Peter from Deadpool 2.”

Another replied, “How on earth would Man-Thing work?”

Another stated, “The same way he did when he was on the Thunderbolts in the comics— team teleporter. Though IMO, if they did man-thing, they should do Satana and troll as well.”

