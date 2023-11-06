Marvel Creates New ‘Spotlight’ Banner for ‘Echo’ to Highlight Stand-Alone MCU Shows

Marvel created the new “Marvel Spotlight” banner to highlight stand-alone MCU shows such as Echo starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin. The new Spotlight banner suggests the Marvel show or movie doesn't require detailed knowledge of several previous MCU installments by the viewer.

The Marvel Spotlight announcement comes days after a Variety article pointed out the myriad problems the studio faces, including lawsuits, reshoots, superhero fatigue, and a multiverse mess that make the MCU a confusing web of interconnected stories. Although Hawkeye first introduced the Maya/Echo character and Kingpin appeared on both Daredevil and Hawkeye, the Marvel folks pushing the Spotlight banner insist that an encyclopedic knowledge of previous MCU movies and TV shows is not necessary to enjoy Echo.

According to Variety, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, recently told Marvel.com that Marvel Spotlight “gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity. Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.” Marvel first introduced the Spotlight anthology comic book series in 1971.

The Variety report continues, “Projects released under the Marvel Spotlight banner will begin with a new logo and musical theme composed by Oscar winner and Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino. The goal with Marvel Spotlight appears to alleviate the pressure some viewers feel of having to keep up with every MCU title, which now spans over 30 titles and counting across film and Disney+ series. The Marvel Spotlight banner on a series or film makes it clear that prior MCU knowledge is not needed to view the respective title.”

The Marvels — Not a Spotlight Title — Is a Sequel to at Least Four Different MCU Projects

The Variety article by Tatiana Siegel called attention to how bloated and needlessly complicated the MCU has become. The upcoming The Marvels movie — already tracking for a less-than-marvelous opening — has the problem of being a sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion all at once. This means that to fully understand the nuances and backstory of The Marvels, a viewer needs to have watched several Disney+ series and a movie. Most casual moviegoers don't want to put in this much time and preparation into checking out a movie in the theater on the weekend, which is one reason The Marvels likely won't break box office records — the good ones, anyway.

In an interview with Total Film, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta seemed acutely aware of the interconnected MCU problem that spawned the creation of the Spotlight banner. She said:

“We have Ms. Marvel, the TV show, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and it was kind of a constant negotiation to figure out, ‘Okay, how much information do people need?’ It was a real trial and error. We don’t want people to have to watch anything else but, of course, you also have to be honest and be like, ‘This is the [33rd] project in this universe. It’s sort of a sequel to five different things. So at a certain point, you have to just be like, ‘Okay, yeah, there are some things that we can’t get in here, but it’ll be fun.'”

Echo will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. The Marvels opens in theaters nationwide on November 17.