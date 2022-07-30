Need to know how to watch the Marvel movies in order? We got you covered. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline can be confusing for first-timers as well as some long-time Marvel fans. For instance, with the introduction of the multiverse and time travel alternate timelines, there are a few ways to watch the films.

First, fans can view them by order of their release date. It's often the preferred method for first-time viewing. Second, Marvel fans can watch them chronologically, meaning where the stories are in the Marvel timeline.

Lastly, the die-hard geeks can watch them chronologically with the Disney Marvel TV series in the timeline. So to satisfy everyone, we've included all three lineups for your viewing pleasure. To avoid spoilers for newbies, let's start with the release order.

Watch the Marvel Movies in Order of Release Date

To have the ability to relive these cinematic masterpieces for the first time in theatres again would be Marvelous. However, binging them on Disney+ has its benefits.

Sadly, the Tom Holland Spider-Man movie rights belong to Sony. So they are not available on Disney+, but they are streaming. As of this writing, there are four phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Phase 5 launches in 2023). Here are the Marvel movies in order of release.

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

WandaVision TV Series (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) Disney+ TV show

Loki (2021) Disney+ TV show

Black Widow (2021)

What If…? (2021) Disney+ TV show

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Hawkeye (2021) Disney+ TV show

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Moon Knight (2022) Disney+ TV show

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022) Disney+ TV show

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Watch the Marvel Movies in Chronological Order

Watching the Marvel movies in chronological order over the release order has pros and cons. Pro, it ensures no time gaps in the timeline because the events unfold sequentially. Con, the post-credit scenes become irrelevant to the order.

So viewers miss the opportunity to see the overall brilliant details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unfold as the films are released. Here is how to watch the Marvel movies in order chronologically.

Note: Marvel has stated that some movies co-occur. So they can swap out in order per viewer tastes. Therefore, we catered the list to our preferences but notated within the text which films can be rearranged.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Widow (2021)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Chronologically with Disney+ Shows

If time allows, watching the Marvel movies in order with all of the Disney+ series is a phenomenal binge. It's delightful to see all of the Marvel Easter eggs along the journey. The attention to detail is impeccable and produces goosebumps for avid Marvel fans.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe weaves beautifully together. In addition, the musical scores are exceptional and add tremendous depth to the emotions felt in the films.

NOTE: SPOILERS AHEAD.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The events of Captain America: The First Avenger are the earliest in the Marvel movies timeline. It takes place in 1942, during World War II. We witness the birth of the First Avenger when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) becomes Captain America in the first successful attempt at creating a Super Soldier.

Cap's first battle is with the head of Hydra, the Red Skull. Marvel introduces the Tesseract. It is the first of the six Infinity Stones. Known as the Space Stone, it gives the user power over space. Also, it's when we discover that Cap “could do this all day.”

Captain America: The First Avenger is where we get acquainted with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Sadly, Steve gets put on ice for seventy years. Somebody might want to tell Peggy he's going to be late.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel trades the 1940s big bands for 1990s grunge. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force pilot, obtains cosmic powers after being exposed to the Tesseract's energy via the destruction of the Light-Speed Engine. Then, after a blood transfusion from Yon-Rogg, she becomes a Kree-human hybrid.

Naturally, that makes her stronger. However, they erase all her memories, and she becomes Kree's weapon and begins operating as Vers. In a battle against the shapeshifting race of aliens (Skrulls), Vers falls to Earth, memories flood back, and Captain Marvel discovers her true identity.

Iron Man (2008)

Set in 2010, America's favorite billionaire playboy, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is introduced in the first official Marvel movie, Iron Man. This genius philanthropist owns Stark Industries, a defense company that primarily creates and manufactures advanced military weapons and technologies.

Unfortunately, after doing an overseas arms deal, a terrorist group captures him. The terrorist organization wants Stark's latest technology and weapons. To escape captivity, Tony creates the first Iron Man suit, The Mark I.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) opens the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his iconic line, “I'm here to talk to you about The Avengers Initiative.” A little out of place in slot three of the Marvel movie timeline, but satisfying nonetheless.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Iron Man 2 immediately picks up from where Iron Man ended. Tony Stark is living with the repercussions of not reading the cue cards. Similarly, the plot involves the bad guys wanting Stark's weapon technology. However, the bad guys are the U.S. Government, which is desperately trying to get its hands on it this time.

When Tony refuses to hand it over, another weapons developer shows his willingness to do whatever it takes to get it. In addition, we meet James Rhodes as War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) for the first time.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

In The Incredible Hulk origin story, Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) is a brilliant physicist. He attempts to replicate the super-soldier program using gamma radiation. Unfortunately, the radiation from the experiment turns Bruce into a “hulking” green monster. So his level of rage connects to his strength.

Marvel has stated that The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, and Thor happen simultaneously. So viewing order is a matter of preference. Also, The Incredible Hulk is one of the few films not owned by Disney and is streaming on HBO Max. Finally, mark Ruffalo became the official Incredible Hulk in 2012.

Thor (2011)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Asgardian God of Thunder, demonstrates he is not ready to be King. As a result, he is stripped of his loyal hammer, Mjolnir, and banished to Earth by Odin. So naturally, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the God of Mischief's trickery, is instrumental in Thor's banishment.

The only way for Thor's powers and hammer to be returned to him, he must prove his worthiness. While on Earth, he falls in love with a Midgard Astrophysicist, Jane (Natalie Portman). Together, they work to prove his worth.

It's the first time viewers mourn Loki. We meet Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) for the first time. Also, the story of S.H.I.E.L.D. begins to develop with Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

The Avengers (2012)

Captain America thaws out, and The Avengers assemble in the first movie in The Avengers series. It's 2012, and Loki (surprise, surprise) is back wreaking havoc with the Tesseract.

An alien army invasion is descending upon New York City. Nick Fury reactivates “The Avengers Initiative,” and Iron Man, Captain America, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor team up with Black Widow and Clint Barton / Hawkeye to defeat Loki and send him back to Asgard for proper discipline.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Some six months after the events of The Avengers, Iron Man 3 witnesses a distraught Tony Stark. He's battling his P.T.S.D. acquired after defeating Loki and the alien invasion of New York City.

Nightmares haunt Tony's dreams as he becomes increasingly convinced he needs to build an army. So he develops an army of iron suits to protect the world so that he does not have to.

After a nasty enemy known as The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) reduces his world to rubble, Tony relies on his instincts, ingenuity, and the people he loves in the underrated film Iron Man 3.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Thor: The Dark World takes place in 2013 and is a stain on the Marvel timeline. It's not good but something any true Marvel fan should suffer through at least once. After the invasion of New York, Thor returns to Asgard only to be attacked by the newly reemerged Dark Elves and their leader Malekith.

Long ago, the Malekith and the Dark Elves were defeated and thought to be extinct after the battle led by Thor's grandfather and Odin's father, Bor Burison. However, they've returned seeking a powerful weapon, the Aether.

Later, we learn that the Aether is the Reality Stone. One of the coveted six Infinity Stones. In Avengers: Endgame, we know, “it's more of an angry sludge sort-of a thing.”

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

Set in 2014, Captain America has been working for S.H.I.E.L.D. since the events of The Avengers. Steve discovers Black Widow's ulterior agenda during a mission alongside Agent Natasha Romanoff and S.H.I.E.L.D.'s counter-terrorism S.T.R.I.K.E. team. She's there to extract data from the computers.

Steve begins to question S.H.I.E.L.D.'s motives as he learns of their developing plans. In addition, his best friend returns from the dead and is now the enemy, the Winter Soldier. Hydra brainwashed Bucky and has periodically put him on ice.

Cap refuses to fight the Winter Soldier, only seeing him as his closest friend. Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), makes his MCU debut in this film.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

In his “plucky” debut performance, Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is a scavenger who has gone rogue. As a result, he stumbles upon the hidden ancient ruins of an alien world. Here, Quill discovers the Power Stone.

He's on a galactic mission to sell the stone when ambushed by Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), daughter of Thanos. Also, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Deisel), bounty hunters, are also after the Power Stone.

Ultimately, they all end up in prison and team up with Drax (Dave Bautista). Then, they break out and attempt to sell the stone to protect it from Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). Ronan wants the stone to destroy Xandar.

We watch Quill's plan unfold, beginning with a “Dance Off, Bro.” Together they save the universe and become the Guardians of the Galaxy. Side note, killer soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Only a few months after the events of G.O.T.G., the Guardians meet with Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign race. She's captured Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan). She tried stealing the Sovereign's Anulax “Harbulary” batteries. After Rocket successfully steals them, they attack the Guardian's ship with a drone fleet.

A mysterious figure destroys the drones as the Guardians crash into a nearby planet. The figure meets them, and with a foreboding and almost ominous Darth Vader-like tone, Ego (Kurt Russell) introduces himself as Peter's father.

However, this Celestial figure is not as well-meaning as he first appears. Mantis (Pom Klementieff ) makes her first appearance in the MCU. Side note, even better soundtrack than the original.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The Avengers reassemble in The Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner accidentally create an artificially intelligent murder bot known as Ultron (James Spader). Ultron's ultimate goal is extinction.

So he devises a genocide-level event and creates his iron legion. If even one of them is left standing, Ultron can fulfill his perceived destiny. After putting Vibranium into Stark's Cradle of Life machine, Ultron sets the Mind Stone (Infinity Stone) into an Android.

Vision (Paul Bettany) is born. Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and her brother Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) start off helping Ultron but ultimately side with the Avengers. “Bet you didn't see that coming.”

Ant-Man (2015)

It's 2015, and while The Avengers are destroying Ultron, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is a newly released cat burglar. Unfortunately, his criminal history makes finding and keeping a job difficult.

So Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) hires Scott to steal the Ant-Man suit. Scott doesn't know that the job is recruitment to determine his worthiness in donning the Ant-Man identity.

The creator of the Pym particle needs help fighting his former protégé Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll). Cross is developing a suit with similar technology that he intends to weaponize.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: Civil War is a heavy hitter in the plotline of the MCU. It's 2016, and Steve Rogers leads the newly formed Avengers when one of their missions results in collateral damage. The government has begun to demand some accountability and governing oversight with direction.

The requirements of the government cause the team to split into two groups. Rogers leads one with the belief that the Avengers should remain free to defend the Earth without government oversight.

The other team, led by Tony, is surprisingly in agreeance with the government-mandated accountability. However, secrets create friction in Tony and Steve's friendship. Finally, we meet Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War. “Wakanda forever.”

Black Widow (2021)

Finally, we get a Black Widow origin story that adds depth to her pain and character. Black Widow takes place immediately following the events of Captain America's Civil War; Natasha Romanoff is on the run.

The movie begins with a flashback to her childhood, where they introduce her surrogate family. Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), also known as The Red Guardian, is the Russian Super Soldier counterpart to Captain America. Her mother and fellow Black Widow, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), is a Lead Scientist in the Red Room.

That's where they train the Widows by using a mind-controlling substance on them.

We also meet her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), a Black Widow who isn't into “posing” but easily steals the show.

Natasha and Yelena are fighting to free the women trafficked and manipulated to become Black Widows. With vials of antidote to the mind-controlling substance.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Our friendly neighborhood superhero makes his solo debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming immediately following the events of Captain America: Civil War. In this pseudo-origin story, Peter Parker deals with his newfound abilities and the usual problems of being a hormonal high school student.

However, this iteration of the Spider-Man saga foregoes the heartache of watching Uncle Ben die again. Instead, Peter is eager to do mightier things after his mission with the Avengers. So he blows up Happy Hogan's (Jon Favreau) phone to get another assignment with Iron Man but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Peter's best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) learns his identity and warns him, “I'll level with you. I don't think I can keep this a secret; this is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me.” He ultimately keeps it and becomes Peter's “guy in the chair.”

Peter begins uncovering information about arms trafficking involving Adrian Toomes/The Vulture (Michael Keaton). He is a construct foreman turned black-market arms dealer. Coincidentally, he is the father of Peter's crush and homecoming date, Liz (Laura Harrier). Of course, that complicates things, but we were always rooting for MJ (Zendaya).

Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther takes place in 2016, following the events of Captain America: Civil War. T'Challa / Black Panther must return home to his isolated, technologically sound nation of Wakanda to be crowned the new king after his father's death.

However, plans must be put on hold when an old enemy remerges, forcing T'Challa to tie up some loose ends from his father's past. Eric Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) delivers the dead body of Ulysses Klaue, an arms dealer who stole Vibranium from Wakanda.

But Killmonger is not the man he appears – first revealing himself as T'Challa's cousin and then challenger in ritual combat to mantle of Black Panther. The winner takes the throne, and we watch T'Challa falter. However, knowing that Killmonger will send Wakandan weapons worldwide, T'Challa cannot allow him to continue as king, and he fights for his rightful return. “Wakanda forever!”

Doctor Strange (2016)

A full of himself world-class neurosurgeon by the name of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) loses the use of his hands in a tragic car accident. Devastated, Stephen then travels the world in search of anything that will return him the use of his hands.

When traditional medicine does not work, he embarks on a mystical journey to achieve his goal. Doctor Strange's journey leads him to Kamar-Taj. Here in Kamar-Taj, he masters the mystic arts and has to choose between returning to the life he so badly wants or saving the world. Finally, the Infinity Stone, known as the Time Stone, is revealed and Dr. Strange becomes Doctor Strange.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

In a more than redeeming Thor: Ragnorok, it's 2017, and Loki is, of course, causing mischief. Sadly, we lose Odin, but not before he tells Thor and Loki about their sister Hela. Hela is the Goddess of Death who returns after Odin dies to take her place as heir to the throne.

After losing his beloved hammer, Mjolnir, to his sister's mighty crushing grip, Thor is sent across space to a long-forgotten planet. His only way home is to beat the champion of the gladiator arena operated by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). However, he discovers his opponent is the Hulk once in the ring.

We haven't seen Hulk since the end of The Avengers: Age of Ultron. Bruce Banner has been solely the Hulk for two years. The two of them team up with Asgardian slave trader Valkyrie / Scrapper 142 (Tessa Thompson) to escape and attempt to rescue Asgard before Hela destroys them all. “Because that's what heroes do!”

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang is on house arrest for siding with Cap's team. During this time, he struggles with the consequences of his choices as a father and a hero.

No longer communicating with Hank Pym and his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), he reluctantly agrees when they reach out to him for help on a critical mission. They need help saving Hope's mother from the Quantum Realm.

Once again, Scott dons the Ant-Man suit to help save the day but this time with his sidekick superior partner, the Wasp. The end credit scene reveals this movie to be happening simultaneously with Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

For many years, Thanos and his Black Order have traveled the universe, balancing the scales – planet by planet, genocide by bloody genocide. Finally, it's 2018, and the Mad Titan Thanos's (Josh Brolin) plan to gather all six Infinity Stones has finally come full circle.

Avengers: Infinity War begins with Thanos already wielding the Power Stone. We watch him kill two of our beloved Marvel characters. “No resurrections this time.” Thanos plans to irradicate half of life in the entire universe.

If he collects the Infinity Stones, all he needs to do is snap his fingers to achieve his purpose. We are introduced to the Soul Stone as Thanos crushes our souls immediately following its discovery.

The Avengers gather as many warriors as possible to defeat Thanos and the Black Order. However, Avengers: Infinity War is the first time we do not see our heroes prevail.

In a devastating dusting, Thanos completes the Snap and retreats to his Garden, a greenfield planet that he escapes to after he achieves his goals. Finally, his mission is complete, and his universe-spanning blood bath has ended.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is set 23 days after the Snap, in 2018. The remaining heroes work together to find Thanos to regain the Infinity Stones. However, when they locate him, they discover he used the stones to destroy them.

So Thor goes for his head, “And that's destiny fulfilled.” Five years later, Tony and Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) have a beautiful daughter when the Avengers show up to recruit his help. Initially, he says no; however, he figures out time travel and is quickly on board.

They have only a tiny window of opportunity where they can travel back in time to retrieve the stones and undo Thanos' Snap. Then, in a final stand for the ages, the most epic battle scene unfolds as portals open up to all our Blipped heroes.

Ultimately, Iron Man dons a modified Infinity Gauntlet and snaps Thanos and the Black Order to dust, sacrificing himself for the greater good in a heroic farewell. “I love you 3000.”

Loki (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Loki takes place in 2023. However, picking up where the alternate Loki (alt Loki) escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, it's technically 2012. As with all things Loki, the timeline is a little confusing.

However, after the introduction of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki occurs in multiple places in the Marvel timeline. The TVA is an organization that exists outside of time and space. Loki faces a choice.

Either he helps fix the timeline and exposure to a more significant threat. Or, he faces erasure from existence due to a time-variant. The season finale of Loki is only the beginning of the story. Loki Season 2 is actively filming and will release sometime in the summer of 2023.

What If…? (2021) Disney+ TV Show

What if…? is the first animated series in the MCU. After establishing the establishment of the multiverse in Loki, What if…? explores several alternate timelines in the multiverse. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) narrates each episode and tells the story of one question from the MCU.

The series' first episode is mandatory viewing before watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many actors reprise their superhero roles for the series, including Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter.

WandaVision (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Wandavision occurs three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, right after she returns from being blipped. Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. The show encases Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany), living in the town of Westview, New Jersey.

They have twin boys and appear to be living the American Dream. However, things are not at all what they appear to be. Their surroundings unexplainably shift through different decades, encountering several television cliches, leaving them and the viewers with unanswered questions.

However, as the plot develops, we begin to understand. We meet Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), a witch masquerading as their neighbor “Agnes.” Agatha wants Wanda's powers and will stop at nothing to get them. Unfortunately, there won't be another season of this incredible show. However, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will continue Harkness' story on Disney+ sometime in late 2023.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is our first post-Snap look into the world (6 months after the blip). The world is mourning Iron Man, and Peter is struggling with it. So taking a summer vacation in Europe is his prescription for feeling better.

Nick Fury requests Spider-Man's support in defending Earth, but he refuses. Finally, when Fury foils Peter's attempt to enjoy a few weeks with no heroics, he reluctantly agrees to help.

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces a vibrant and imaginative member of Spidey's rogues' gallery, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Unfortunately, things are never what they seem when Mysterio is involved. So when he pleads for assistance fighting the Elementals, things go awry quickly for Peter and his friends.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Set six months after the Blip, in 2024. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) team up to take on a new threat in the form of an organization known as the Flagsmashers. The Flagsmashers are an anti-patriotism, pro-Blip group enhanced by the recreation of the Super Soldier serum.

Similar to the one that created former brother Steve Rogers (Captain America). In addition, Sam turns down the opportunity to become Captain America. Stating the shield belongs in a museum.

However, that doesn't stop the U.S. Government from hand-picking a new candidate to wield Cap's shield, John Walker (Wyatt Russell). The Flagmashers and John Walker's Captain America battle the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But the larger battle is one that will continue in the fourth Captain America film in 2024.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings occur around April 2024 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Roughly 1,000 years ago, Xu Shang-Chi / Shaun's (Simu Liu) father, Xu Wenwu / The Mandarin (Tony Leung), discovered the mystical Ten Rings. The rings grant him godly powers and immortality. As a result, he founds the Ten Rings organization.

Together they toppled governments and conquered kingdoms throughout history. For centuries, The Mandarin built a criminal and legitimate empire.

He also trained his children to be living weapons. Ultimately there's resistance when it's time for the Mandarin to hand the kingdom to his heir—ensuing in a battle for the fate of the Earth.

Eternals (2021)

The Eternals is roughly set eight months after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2024). Thousands of years ago, The Eternals were sent by a Celestial down to protect Earth from the evil creatures known as Deviants.

After years of waiting for the Deviants to emerge, the Eternals notice something is off about this emergence. They all begin to question what they know to be accurate.

Then, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of hiding in the light.

The Eternals timeline is around Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, it may be closer to one year after the Blip. The Eternals stars Selma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Richard Madden.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

In the immediate aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024) and the death of Quentin Beck / Mysterio, Peter Parker's identity is revealed to the world. Mysterio has one last trick up his sleeve and frames Peter for his murder. This strategic move by the villain blurs the line between hero life and civilian life for Peter.

Unfortunately, the unforeseen turn of events endangers those closest to Spidey as well. So our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man enlists the help of Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make anyone who knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man forget.

When Peter complicates Strange's incantations, the spell goes awry with far-reaching consequences – and suddenly everyone who knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man begins getting transported to this universe. Several classic villains reprise their roles, including:

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin (Spider-Man)

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2)

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors / Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko / Sandman (Spider-Man 3)

For a phenomenal surprise, Spider-Man: No Way Home also gives us Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reprising their Peter Parker roles from alternate universes. Technically, viewers can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home right after Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release was initially due before Spider-Man: No Way Home, some references in the movie may seem confusing and out of place. Viewers can watch this before or after No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also directly follows the events of WandaVision.

America Chavez is from a different universe, and she is seeking Doctor Strange's aid. However, Doctor Strange unknowingly brings the situation to their front door in his effort to solve America's problem.

In her relentless quest to find her mentally projected twins from WandaVision, Wanda will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Finally, we see our beloved Wanda Maximoff's unimaginable pain unfold as she embraces becoming Marvel's most memorable villain, the Scarlet Witch.

Hawkeye (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Set a year and two months after the Blip (Christmas 2024), Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. Hawkeye is in New York City with his family for the holidays.

However, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who idolizes and emulates Hawkeye and his Bow and Arrow skills accidentally discovers Clint's vigilante Ronin suit from Avengers: Endgame and puts it on. After donning the suit, Bishop is fighting bad guys in it. The battle draws the attention of Hawkeye.

However, it brings all of Ronin's heat onto her. Many seek revenge on the murderous Ronin. So naturally, Barton and Bishop reluctantly team up to forever conceal Hawkeye's time as Ronin.

Moon Knight (2022) Disney+ TV Show

The MCU places Moon Knight after the events of Hawkeye, so it's the year 2025. An easygoing Steven Grant / Mr. Knight (Oscar Isaac) works in a gift shop and is suddenly troubled with memories of another lifetime and blackouts. In addition, Steven learns that he has dissociative identity disorder.

So he's sharing a body with mercenary Marc Spector / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). They find themselves drawn into a deadly mystery with Egyptian's mighty gods while navigating their complex personalities. Ultimately, Steven Grant discovers he has the powers of the Egyptian moon god. However, it becomes apparent it's both a blessing and a curse.

Ms. Marvel (2022) Disney+ TV Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces our first Muslim Pakistani-American superhero, Ms. Marvel. She is the second to don the “Marvel” name. Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani ) is a typical 16-year-old teenager who idolizes Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel and dreams of becoming an Avenger.

While creating a costume for Avenger-Con, a family heirloom bracelet gifts her powers similar to her idol, Captain Marvel. While it's unclear exactly where Ms. Marvel is in the MCU timeline, Marvel places the series after Moon Knight on their site. We see post Avengers: Endgame superheroes at Avenger-Con. So it's safe to assume the story begins in 2025.

No second season has been announced for Ms. Marvel, but in typical MCU fashion, the end credits scene foreshadows her return in Carol Danver's next movie, The Marvels, coming July 28, 2023. Monica Rambeau, from WandaVision, completes the hero trio.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, we embark upon a journey of internal peace with our titular hero. But unfortunately, Thor's quest for inner peace is interrupted when the God Butcher makes his appearance.

Gorr, the God Butcher, suffers a terrible loss that he blames on the gods, sparking his mission to kill all gods. Next, a terminally ill Dr. Jane Foster returns, and to Thor's surprise, she is wielding Mjolnir.

Unfortunately, medical treatment is not working for Jane, and every time she transforms into the Mighty Thor, she further aggravates her stage IV cancer and drains her life force a little more.

During the film, Thor corrects Jane about their break-up stating, “it's been eight years, seven months, and six days.” Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date, but we know it occurred in 2017.

So we can guestimate Thor: Love and Thunder's placement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to be 2025-2026, pending the actual date of their “mutual dumping.” We will know when it drops on Disney+.

Marvel Movies in Chronological Order with Disney+ Shows Bullet List

Did the Marvel movie order get lost in the sauce? A bullet list of the Marvel movies and shows is in chronological order.

Captain American: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: Winter Soldier(2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Widow (2021)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki (2021) Disney+ TV Show

What If…? (2022) Disney+ TV Show

WandaVision (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Hawkeye (2021) Disney+ TV Show

Moon Knight (2022) Disney+ TV Show

Ms. Marvel (2022) Disney+ TV Show

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Watch the Marvel Movies and Every Marvel Show in Order

Several Marvel TV shows are not typically associated with the primary MCU movie and Disney+ lineup but are still excellent and worthy of a watch. They are now available on Disney+. Except for Cloak and Dagger, streaming on Hulu. So here is a bonus Marvel movie list with every Marvel show included in chronological order for your viewing pleasure. It should be noted that Seasons 5, 6 & 7 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bounce across multiple timelines, at points both predating Captain America: The First Avenger, and landing in a future well beyond Thor: Love and Thunder. “Hulk Out!”

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel's Agent Carter Season 1 (2015) Marvel TV show

Marvel's Agent Carter Season 2 (2016) Marvel TV show

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 1 (2013) Marvel TV show

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Daredevil Season 1 (2015) Marvel TV Show

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 2 (2014) Marvel TV show

Ant-Man (2015)

Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015) Marvel TV Show

Daredevil Season 2 (2016) Marvel TV Show

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 3 (2015) Marvel TV show

Luke Cage Season 1 (2016) Marvel TV Show

Black Widow (2021)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Black Panther (2018)

Iron Fist Season 1 (2017 – TV show)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 (2016) Marvel TV show

The Defenders Season 1 (2017) Marvel TV show

The Inhumans Season 1 (2017) Marvel TV show

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The Runaways Season 1 (2017) Marvel TV show

The Runaways Season 2 (2018) Marvel TV show

The Runaways Season 3 (2019) Marvel TV show

The Punisher Season 1 (2017) Marvel TV show

Jessica Jones Season 2 (2018) Marvel TV show

Luke Cage Season 2 (2018) Marvel TV show

Cloak and Dagger Season 1 & 2 (2018) Marvel TV show

Daredevil Season 3 (2018) Marvel TV show

The Punisher Season 2 (2019) Marvel TV show

Iron Fist Season 2 (2018) Marvel TV show

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 6 (2019) Marvel TV show*

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 7 (2020) Marvel TV show*

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki (2021) Disney+ TV show

What If…? (2022) Disney+ TV show

WandaVision (2021) Disney+ TV show

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021) Disney+ TV show

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Hawkeye (2021) Disney+ TV show

Moon Knight (2022) Disney+ TV show

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022) Disney+ TV show

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 5 (2017) Marvel TV show*

Marvel Movies Coming Out

Here is what we know about the following Marvel movie release dates.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2) – July 28, 2023

Blade – November 3, 2023

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four – November 8, 2024

Avengers: Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – Nov. 7, 2025

Marvel Shows Coming Out

Here is what Marvel has shared about the new Disney+ Marvel shows being released.

I Am Groot – Animated Series (August 10, 2022)

She-Hulk (August 17, 2022)

Werewolf By Night Halloween Special (October 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022)

Secret Invasion (Expected 2022)

Loki Season 2 (TBA, actively filming)

Echo (TBA, actively filming)

Ironheart (TBA)

X-Men '97 – Animated (TBA)

What If…? Season 2 (TBA, actively filming)

Armor Wars (TBA)

Marvel Zombies – Animated (TBA)

Untitled Wakanda Series (TBA)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TBA)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – Animated (TBA)

Daredevil: Born Again (TBA)

