Marvel’s Cinematic Spell: 15 Movies That Transformed the Theater Experience

Marvel fans have been flocking to the theaters to watch all of the releases for years, and while sometimes they leave disappointed, other times they're blown away.

Here are just 15 Marvel movies that rocked theaters.

1 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

In the second Venom movie, Eddie Brock is trying to reignite his career by interviewing a serial killer, who just happens to be the new host of the symbiote Carnage. A lot of fans loved the special effects and the sound design in this movie, which made a lot of the fight scenes worth watching.

2 – Hulk (2003)

While a lot of fans don't love the first Hulk movie, a few fans stood up for it claiming it was one of their favorite adaptions. However, it has been widely agreed upon that Mark Ruffalo plays a great Bruce Banner compared to Eric Bana.

3 – X-Men (2000)

X-Men was one of the first Marvel movies to come out that fans absolutely loved. In this world, the mutants, or evolved superhumans, are often discriminated against but when war looms, the world might change for this band of misfits.

4 – Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther had so many fans flocking to their local movie theaters time and time again. The movie had a great release timing and fans saw power and community within the film. Many fans credit the release during Black History Month as one of the reasons this film was so powerful.

5 – Blade II (2002)

In the second Blade movie from 2002, there are some awesome action scenes, and of course, awesome set designs. This film follows Blade as he makes a new alliance with the vampire council to try and stop the Reapers who are feeding on the vampires.

6 – Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one example of a sequel being better than the original. The movie picks up with Steve Rodgers as he's learning to deal with the modern world, looking for help by teaming up with Black Widow. But when the Winter Solider comes onto the scene, Steve finds himself with a new enemy that looks too familiar.

7 – Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: Civil War feels more like a full Avengers movie rather than just a Captain America movie, which is probably why so many fans love it. It follows the entire group as they make decisions about the fate of the group and the world, but when the group differs in opinions, they break off and end up fighting themselves.

8 – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The last movie in the second phase of Marvel, Avengers: Endgame wraps up the entire series so well, even if it leaves us heartbroken. The movie follows our favorite heroes as they try to figure out how to reverse Thanos's destruction. So many fans left the theaters with tears in their eyes, and it was very worth it for all of them.

9 – The Avengers (2012)

Before Loki became one of our favorite villains, he was the trouble our heroes had to fight in The Avengers. The movie sees the group come together to take Loki and his army down with some great dialogue, fight scenes, and of course, our favorite heroes doing what they're best at.

10 – Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Before there was Avengers: Endgame, there of course was Avengers: Infinity War. As Thanos flies around the universe to gather more Infinity Stones, the Avengers and their friends team up to stop Thanos before he can wipe out most of life in the universe.

11 – Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool was one of those movies where the casting was just so spot-on that the acting and dialogue brought fans back to see it a number of times. Ryan Renolds does a great job as Deadpool and the character grew in fame even more after the release of the movie.

12 – Doctor Strange (2016)

The first Doctor Strange movie came out during the glory years of Marvel movies and this movie didn't fail audiences (unlike its sequel). Between the special effects and the plot, the movie was a big hit with fans!

13 – Logan (2017)

Logan was the final Wolverine movie, wrapping up the X-Men storyline that had been going on for over a decade. The movie gave fans the best farewell to a beloved character and series.

14 – Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

There have been a lot of Spider-Man movies in the past few decades and Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great surprise for fans of all the different versions. A lot of fans flocked to the theaters to see the movie and were extremely pleased with how this movie brought in so many different actors who played the titular character.

15 – Iron Man (2008)

When the first Iron Man movie came out, no one could have expected what it would do for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Robert Downey Jr.'s career. But years later, fans are still remembering what it was like to watch the movie for the first time.

Source: Reddit.