10 Marvel Movies With the Greatest Re-Watch Value

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us 29 films, some fantastic films and some not-so-good ones too. Some films are worth unlimited rewatches, while others don't deserve the initial look. Recently, someone posted, “What MCU movies have the best rewatch value, in your opinion?” Here are some of the top ten responses from other users.

10. Doctor Strange (2016)

Brilliant yet arrogant Neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange is in a career-ending car crash that changes the trajectory of his entire life by taking away the use of his hands. After numerous failed attempts to fix his hands through traditional medicine embarks on a journey of physical and spiritual healing.

Through this journey, Stephen finds his way to the mystic arts. He discovers the mystic arts in a place called Kamar-Taj, but he also finds out that Kamar-Taj is at the front line against the battle of the forces of darkness.

9. Ant-Man (2015)

Dr. Hank Pym, the original bearer of the Ant-Man mantle, was forced out of his own company by his former protege, Darren Cross. Dr. Pym hires newly released master thief Scott Lang to steal something. Scott doesn't know that he is stealing a super-suit with the unique ability to shrink in size but increase in strength, among other things.

Dr. Pym takes Scott on as his new protege and trains him on how to use the Ant-Man suit and control an army of ants. Lang must protect Pym's Ant-Man technology from Cross and his plan to use said technology for evil.

8. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

If you treat the Civil War film as a separate item from the comic arc of the same name, it is a fantastic film. There is excellent character development and internal conflict among the Avengers. And not to mention, Civil War gives viewers their first glimpse at the new MCU Spider-Man.

7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In this film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy try to keep Thanos from collecting all six all-powerful Infinity Stones as the final task on his quest to eradicate half of all life in the universe. Unfortunately, Thanos appears to be their most powerful enemy. Yet, he quickly dispatches the Avengers as he gathers all of these ancient gems.

Once the Mad Titan Thanos acquires all six stones, the fate of the planet and half of the universe hang in the balance. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment, and they are willing to sacrifice everything to save existence.

6. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Miles Morales is a Brooklyn teenager into street art and the latest music. On one of his secret late-night subway art escapades, he gets bitten by a radioactive spider. He soon develops strange and confusing powers. He soon relates his abilities to that of the recently killed Spider-Man.

Morales believes he is the only remaining Spider-Man, so he takes up the mantle. However, he soon finds out there are other people who have the same special abilities as him. Miles also learns of the evil doings of the Kingpin, a behemoth of a madman bent on breaking the multiverse to achieve his goal!

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

After being unmasked by Mysterio, Peter, MJ, Ned, and the rest of Peter's close allies run into many issues in their everyday lives. Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell making everyone forget he is Spider-Man.

When magic fails to solve the problem, Peter and the gang encounter visitors from throughout the multiverse brought into Peters's reality. As a result, Spider-Man faces one of the most challenging decisions he has ever had to make: Avenger or Assist; Revenge or Retribution.

4. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The God of Thunder finds himself alone on the other side of the universe on a strange planet called Sakaar. Here he meets a strange man called the Grandmaster and the orchestrator of the Contest of Champions.

The contest is a gladiator-like battle to the death, and the Grandmaster's current champion is none other than the Hulk. On top of this, Thor must save his homeworld and the Asgardian civilization from Hela and the impending doom.

3. Black Panther (2018)

Following the death of King T'Chaka, T'Challa takes the throne as his father's rightful heir. However, the title of King of Wakanda comes with secondary responsibilities as the Wakandan protector known as the Black Panther. Furthermore, T'Challa's long-lost cousin Kilmoger is challenging him for his right to the throne.

Suppose Kilmonger is successful at taking the throne. In that case, he plans on abandoning the isolated life of independence that the Wakandans have become accustomed to and sparking a global revolution.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

After watching his mother die in her hospital bed in 1988, Peter Quill is abducted by extraterrestrials. Over two decades later, we are introduced to an adult Peter who travels among the stars as a space adventurer.

Unfortunately, Quill soon finds himself possessing a mighty object pursued by some terrible people. To evade the powerful villain, Ronan, and his attempts to acquire the ancient artifact he has, Peter apprehensively enters a partnership with some more questionable allies.

1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

At the end of Captain America: The First Avenger, the viewer is left to believe Bucky Barnes died due to his falling off the train. Winter Soldier picks up with Cap and a few other Avengers being pursued by a mysterious assassin called the Winter Soldier. After an attack on a close friend of the Avengers, Cap and friends scramble to uncover a conspiracy within the agency S.H.I.E.L.D.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this of the best Marvel movies to rewatch, right, or is something missing from this list? Check out the best way to watch the Marvel movies in order. Most are available to stream on Disney+.

