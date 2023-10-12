Mary Lou Retton’s Family Says She Is ‘Fighting for Her Life’ Due to Pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics star, Mary Lou Retton, is currently “fighting for her life” at just 55 years old against a rare form of pneumonia.

According to her daughter, McKenna Kelley, who created a Spotfund account to raise funds to cover the medical costs related to her mother's condition, Retton has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a rare form of pneumonia. Her daughter's latest update was that her mother “is not able to breathe on her own.”

If you were alive in 1984 and remember the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, you'll need no introduction to Mary Lou Retton. However, here's some backstory, just in case.

Retton's Backstory

In 1984, Retton was set to compete in gymnastics when an injury to her knee forced her to have surgery just five weeks before the start of the XXIII Olympiad.

All eyes were on then-16-year-old Retton from Fairmont, West Virginia. Retton had only the vault left after competing in the floor routine, the uneven bars, and the balance beam. She needed a perfect ten to win the gold medal for the USA in the gymnastics all-around. On her first vault of two, she nailed the vault, stuck her landing, and propelled herself to Olympic stardom, much like Kerri Strug would do in 1996 when she won gold for her team and America with three torn ligaments in her left ankle.

Cry for Help

Kelley, one of Retton's four daughters, asked for prayers and donations, which, at the time of this writing, have reached $193,276 of the original $50,000 goal.

Retton, who is reportedly uninsured, could face massive medical bills as her fight continues. A study in Turkey looked at the length of ICU stay for groups who endured more than five days and found that the charges from the hospital were almost double the actual cost of care, measured in Turkish Lira.

If that same price hike goes for the United States, the cost of Retton's ICU stay is growing exponentially by the day.

Road to Recovery

Retton won't have it easy, even when she leaves the ICU. However, rest, a well-balanced diet, light exercise, breathing exercises, and adherence to her medical care can all be necessary steps to help her feel better every day. Here's to a speedy recovery for one of America's darlings.

