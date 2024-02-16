Matt Damon Says This Line Was Ad-Libbed in Super Bowl ‘DunKings’ Commercial

If you were watching the Super Bowl ads last weekend, you all saw it: Ben Affleck and his supergroup backing band, “The DunKings.” The hilarious commercial stars Affleck alongside longtime friend Matt Damon and former NFL all-time great Tom Brady.

How Do You Like Them Donuts?

With “Touchdown Tommy on them keys,” a not wholly convinced “partner” Matt Damon, and other backing members, Affleck bursts into his wife Jennifer Lopez's recording session, hoping to impress her enough to make her new album tracklist. As a nonplussed J-Lo and Fat Joe watch from the studio booth, the DunKings' performance ends with Damon saying, “How do you like them donuts? I'm so sorry.”

Affleck's Dunkin' Legacy

The hilarious installment of Dunkin's Affleck connection is one of many — even brother Casey Affleck starred in a 2016 Saturday Night Live Dunkin' commercial spoof about a Boston low-life causing trouble in a local branch. However, this current chapter's funniest lines are from Damon, whose Massachusetts roots run as deep as Affleck's.

The DunKings Don't Make It

Damon's dry sense of humor is a perfect foil for Affleck's buffoonery. “Sometimes, it's really hard to be your friend,” says Damon upon his introduction. “You said you were going to support me,” replies a focused Affleck. Unsurprisingly, the band doesn't make the album, and the last shot is of Damon and Affleck walking home side by side.

It Was Unscripted

“You remember when I told you I'd do anything for you?” Damon says. “This is anything.” Hilariously, that last line was unscripted. Damon revealed in a recent The Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance how he hadn't meant to say the line in the commercial. “I actually said that to him when we were filming,” he told Colbert, “And he just left it in. [It] was a perfectly-timed ad-lib that snuck its way into the ad's final cut.”

A Sweet Reunion

The two actors have always dovetailed well, shooting to instant stardom following the success of 1997's Good Will Hunting, which they co-wrote, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In the decades since, both actors have maintained a strong work ethic, starring in multiple box-office hits, with Affleck winning an Academy Award for Best Picture for Argo.

Good News for Fans

Those who enjoyed seeing Affleck and Damon reunite can enjoy plenty of bonus material from the commercial, including behind-the-scenes footage, making-of clips, and a longer version of the ad. Thankfully, Dunkin' released an extended four-minute cut detailing other elements of Affleck's rise to music immortality.