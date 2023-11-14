Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox Each Post Loving Tributes to Matthew Perry

Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have each released separate, loving tributes to Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at age 54.

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow previously released a joint statement about Perry's passing. The statement reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matt LeBlanc posted a personal tribute to Perry today on Instagram: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Like Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Also Paid Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram

The A.V. Club reports, “Cox and Perry shared one of the most beloved friends-to-lovers arcs on television with their characters Monica and Chandler. The duo first slept together at Ross’ (David Schwimmer) ill-fated wedding in London, a hookup which blossomed into a true relationship and ultimately a marriage.”

Cox shared a video on Instagram and wrote the following caption: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

After Perry's death, one costar revealed that Perry asked writers to change a storyline involving Chandler's unfaithfulness because he said “the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.”

Matt LeBlanc’s message for his friend and brother, Matthew Perry. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yHlCCeV1aj — no context chandler bing (@NoContxtBing) November 14, 2023