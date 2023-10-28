Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning

Matthew Perry has died. The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was 54.

Short on Details

While information is still coming in about the circumstances surrounding the actor's death, reports are surfacing that he died at his L.A. home from an apparent drowning.

Sometime on the morning of October 28th, 2023, the actor returned to his residence after a two-hour pickleball set and sent his assistant on some errands.

According to reports, when the assistant returned after about two hours, he found Perry unresponsive and called 911.

It is unclear at this time if anything Perry did previous to his death played a role in his demise.

Remnants of His Past

Matthew Perry was open about his struggle with drug addiction while filming Friends and even wrote a memoir to document that struggle. He titled it Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

There were no drugs found near him, and authorities don't suspect foul play in the actor's death.

Beyond Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry will always be Chandler Bing, but the actor was a beloved guest and star in many more shows and movies than the role he'd become synonymous with. Fools Rush In (1997) and The Whole Nine Yards (2000) are well-known parts he played outside his Friends character.

Despite his personal difficulties, Perry knew how to make people laugh and had depth in front of the camera that he never really got to explore.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones, his fans, and especially those who knew him best as Chandler Bing, his Friends castmates.

Source: The L.A. Times, People, X.