Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning

Matthew Perry has died. The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was 54.
Short on Details
While information is still coming in about the circumstances surrounding the actor's death, reports are surfacing that he died at his L.A. home from an apparent drowning.
Sometime on the morning of October 28th, 2023, the actor returned to his residence after a two-hour pickleball set and sent his assistant on some errands.
According to reports, when the assistant returned after about two hours, he found Perry unresponsive and called 911.
It is unclear at this time if anything Perry did previous to his death played a role in his demise.
Remnants of His Past
Matthew Perry was open about his struggle with drug addiction while filming Friends and even wrote a memoir to document that struggle. He titled it Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
There were no drugs found near him, and authorities don't suspect foul play in the actor's death.
Beyond Chandler Bing
Matthew Perry will always be Chandler Bing, but the actor was a beloved guest and star in many more shows and movies than the role he'd become synonymous with. Fools Rush In (1997) and The Whole Nine Yards (2000) are well-known parts he played outside his Friends character.
Despite his personal difficulties, Perry knew how to make people laugh and had depth in front of the camera that he never really got to explore.
Our hearts go out to his loved ones, his fans, and especially those who knew him best as Chandler Bing, his Friends castmates.
Source: The L.A. Times, People, X.
Rebecca Holcomb is a mother of seven with extensive knowledge of lifestyle topics like family and parenting, food (especially cooking at home), book lists, and health and wellness, including natural remedies. As a former athlete, she utilizes walking and strength training to stay fit and combat stress. She loves to spend time reading, studying the Russo-Ukraine War, and learning about personal finance and politics. Rebecca has been a freelance writer for eleven years and a freelance journalist since 2018. Before joining the Wealth of Geeks Trending Topics team, she wrote for NickiSwift and TheThings.