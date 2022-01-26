How To Choose The Right Mattress For You and the Environment

There are many steps to consider when choosing the right mattress. First, you must think about what is suitable for your body, what is right for your home, and ideal for the environment.

Step 1 – Determine what mattress is right for your body

One of the first steps to choose what mattress is right for you is to determine your type of sleeper. Aspects such as your sleeping position, body type, and any pain you may be experiencing will play a role in what mattress you need.

Sleeping position

Different sleeping positions require other mattresses. Back and stomach sleepers will want a firm or hybrid mattress. Side sleepers benefit from softer mattresses due to their sleeping position's pressure on their hips and shoulders.

Combination sleepers, or sleeps who switch positions, will want a medium mattress to accommodate the different positions that they sleep in.

Body type

Your body type will also play a role in what type of mattress you need. Sleepers with lower body weight, such as people weighing around 130 pounds or less, will benefit from a medium or firm mattress. Similarly, sleepers that have higher body weight, such as people who weigh about 230 pounds or more, would also benefit from a firmer bed so that they can get enough support. Sleepers In the medium weight range may benefit from a softer mattress.

Height also needs to be taken into consideration when looking at mattress size. For example, while full-sized mattresses are wider, they are not longer than twin mattresses. This means that anyone over 6 feet tall might need to purchase a queen-sized mattress or larger to be comfortable and prevent their feet from hanging off the bed.

Pain

If you have back pain, research has shown that either a medium or firm mattress can be beneficial at relieving it. Additionally, muscle and joint pain individuals may benefit from choosing a medium mattress to support key pressure points. Mattresses with medium firmness are also beneficial for older adults with musculoskeletal pain.

Step 2 – Determine what mattress is right for your home

The next step in choosing a mattress is determining a good fit for your home. One of the most significant factors determining this is the size of the room that the mattress will be going into. If you have a small space, you may not physically fit a large mattress into it. For smaller rooms, a twin bed may be a better choice. For more oversized bedrooms, you might be able to fit up to a California King comfortably. Another consideration would be floor space.

Even though a larger-sized bed may fit in the room, you will need to make sure there is room for other furniture and additional floor space to move around. Another logistical issue is how many individuals will be in bed. If you have a partner, child, or pet with whom you share the bed, you may be more comfortable with a full or queen-sized bed. Aesthetic is something else to consider. If you have a large master suite, a twin bed will look out of place. Even though a twin bed may be all you need, it is essential to consider the whole room's look.

Step 3 – Determine what mattress is suitable for the environment

With the climate crisis constantly growing, it is more important now than ever to consider the environment during purchase decisions, especially for more oversized items that are harder to dispose of and recycle, such as mattresses. Since the life of a mattress is between 10-15 years, you won't have to face mattress disposal too often, but when you do, consider the environment.

Choosing an environmentally friendly mattress

There are mattress companies that specifically manufacture environmentally friendly mattresses. For example, BedInBox has the Eco-Lux®. Eco-Lux® is one of the most popular renewable mattresses on the market today.

This plush memory foam mattress is American-made with plants and other renewable agriculture, marine, and forestry materials. The Eco-Lux® Mattress by BedInABox® is one of the most environmentally conscious night's sleep one can get and is the only USDA BioPreferred® mattress.

Recycling your old mattress

90% of mattresses can be recycled, making recycling the best option for mattress disposal. Several ways to recycle your mattress include contacting a local recycling center, self-recycling, and recycling through mattress companies.

Local recycling center

Many cities have local recycling centers that will pick up your old mattress and recycle it for a small fee. This is a great way to keep your mattress out of a landfill for a relatively low cost.

Self-recycling

Many mattresses are three key components: wood frames, steel springs, and polyurethane foam. If you want to take the time, you can break down your mattress yourself and take the separate parts to the recycling center. While this is more time-consuming, it may be worth it as some recycling centers will pay cash for materials such as metal springs.

Using mattress companies

When you purchase a new mattress, some mattress companies will provide the added benefit of hauling your old mattress for you. These companies often have recycling practices of their own. When purchasing your new mattress, be sure to find out if the company can recycle your old mattress once they haul it away.

Donation is also a great, environmentally friendly way to get rid of your old mattress. If your mattress is still in good shape, you may be able to donate it to a non-profit. Research charities in your area that are seeking mattress donations.

As you can see, there are many steps towards determining what mattress is right for your body, your home, and the environment. It is essential to consider all of these steps when choosing the mattress for you.