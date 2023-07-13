How Many Times Is May the Force Be With You Spoken in Star Wars?

Star Wars is a series characterized by recurring motifs, characters, subtle traditions, and oft-quoted lines. In the case of the latter, it may be something as humorous as “I have a bad feeling about this,” but more often not, it’s a quote of profound significance, unique to the overall canon established by George Lucas in 1977, like the traditional salutatory words within the Jedi Order: “May the Force be with you.”

A line that appears in nearly every Star Wars movie, there is no sentence that resonates as deeply among Star Wars fans as “May the Force be with you.” Said either in greeting or in departing, the words reflect the Jedi’s belief in the greater powers of the universe, signifying everything the Light Side of the Force stands for (peace, prosperity, and knowledge).

Originally appearing in A New Hope, “May the Force be with you” quickly went on to become a staple of the Star Wars universe, with some variation of the sentence being said a total of 27 times. From its initial appearance in A New Hope to the most recent films in the series, here is every instance where the line “May the Force be with you” is said in the Star Wars franchise.

A New Hope

The initial entry in George Lucas’s sci-fi series has two official instances where the “May the Force be with you” is used. The first time it’s ever uttered is during the briefing on Yavin IV, where – after notifying the Rebel pilots about the Death Star’s weaknesses – General Jan Dodonna tells the troops, “Then man your ships. And may the Force be with you.”

Shortly afterward, Luke comes across Han loading supplies onto the Millennium Falcon, preparing to depart from the planet. After Luke fails to convince Han to assist in the Rebellion’s defense of the planet, Han stops him, amicably telling the young pilot, “May the Force be with you,” confirming his newfound belief in the Force itself.

A variation of the line also appears after Luke successfully uses the Force to destroy the Death Star, with the recently-deceased Obi-Wan psychically communicating with Luke, telling him, “Remember, the Force will be with. Always,” echoing his parting words to Luke on the Death Star.

The Empire Strikes Back

There is only one instance of “May the force be with you” being used in Lucas’s follow-up to his original Star Wars film with its sequel, The Empire Strikes Back. In the closing moments of the film, a physically recuperating Luke – now decked out with a mechanical hand after his duel with Vader on Bespin – communicates with Lando and Chewbacca from a Rebel flagship. As the two prepare to depart in search of the kidnapped Han, Luke tells them, “Chewie, I'll be waiting for your signal. Take care, you two. May the force be with you.”

Return of the Jedi

A variation of the line comes only once during the entirety of Return of the Jedi, the final installment of Lucas’s Original Trilogy. Moments before the Rebellion fleet commences their attack on the Death Star II over Endor, Admiral Ackbar optimistically tells his assault force, “May the Force be with us” as they close in on the battle station.

The Phantom Menace

Given the more prominent role the Jedi Order play in the Prequel Trilogy, it shouldn’t be altogether surprising to see that “May the Force be with you” appears far more often in Lucas’s later three films. In the case of The Phantom Menace, the line appears a total of four times alone. Just before he embarks on the Boonta Eve Classic podrace, Anakin receives some words of wisdom and encouragement from Qui-Gon, who leaves Anakin by telling him, “May the Force be with you.”

Later in the film, after battling Maul on Tatooine, Qui-Gon presents his suspicions that the Sith have returned to the Jedi High Council. Initially skeptical, Mace Windu tells Qui-Gon that the Jedi will use their resources to properly identify his attacker, adjourning the meeting with a respectful “May the Force be with you” – a salutation echoed by Yoda. Prior to the attack on Naboo, Qui-Gon asks the Jedi Council if he could take Anakin as a padawan, a prospect Yoda and his fellow Council members are hesitant to permit. Advising Qui-Gon to instead focus on the imminent matter at hand regarding the hostilities on Naboo, Yoda bids Qui-Gon, Anakin, and Obi-Wan goodbye with a meaningful, “May the Force be with you.”

Attack of the Clones

Attack of the Clones maintains an equal number of “May the Force be with you”’s as its immediate predecessor, tying The Phantom Menace with a total of four deliveries. The first two come shortly into the film’s second act, with Anakin being assigned to protect Padmé after a botched assassination attempt on Coruscant. As they prepare to depart from the planet, Obi-Wan sees Anakin off, both master and padawan exchanging a quick “May the Force be with you” as they embark on their separate assignments.

Tracking Padmé’s would-be assassin to Kamino on his own, Obi-Wan converses with Mace Windu, who wishes him well on his journey and bids him goodbye with “May the Force be with you.” The fourth and final time the line is delivered comes after Obi-Wan has discovered the existence of Kamino’s Clone Army. Making a call to Windu and Yoda amidst a thunderous storm on Kamino, Obi-Wan ends his communication by beginning to say, “May the Force be with you,” only for the call to be cut off just as he’s saying “May the Force …”

Revenge of the Sith

Fittingly, Revenge of the Sith is the Star Wars film with the highest number of “May the Force be with you”’s in the series, with the line appearing a total of five times. The first time it’s delivered comes during the fateful meeting where Anakin is granted a seat on the Jedi Council – with the added caveat that he has not yet earned the title of master. Moving on to the pressing matter at hand, the Council then determines that Yoda will arrive to Kashyyyk and lead the Clones and Wookiee forces gathered there. With this matter resolved, Mace Windu adjourns the meeting with “May the Force be with us all.”

As Obi-Wan prepares to depart from Coruscant in pursuit of General Grievous on Utapau, he and Anakin share a heartfelt goodbye, reaffirming Obi-Wan’s belief in Anakin. When Obi-Wan turns to leave, Anakin stops him by saying, “Obi-Wan, may the Force be with you,” to which Obi-Wan replies, “Good-bye, old friend. May the Force be with you.” (This would be the last time the two would speak as allies and friends in the Order, with Anakin turning to the Dark Side soon after this.)

Moments after discovering that Anakin has turned to the Dark Side, Obi-Wan and Yoda discuss how they should proceed in combating the Sith. With Yoda determining that he should face Palpatine and Obi-Wan should face Anakin, the two Jedi masters trade a grim “May the Force be with you” as they prepare for their respective duels.

The Force Awakens

With belief in the Force virtually eradicated from the galaxy after Ben Solo’s fall to the Dark Side and the extinction of Luke’s reconstructed Jedi Order, few figures maintain a belief in the Force by the time of the Sequel Trilogy. Evidence of this fact can be seen from the minimal use of “May the Force be with you” in the Sequels, with the line appearing in The Force Awakens only once.

At the end of the film, Rey prepares to leave the Resistance base onboard the Millennium Falcon, using a map that will lead her to Luke’s last known whereabouts on Ahch-To. Seeing the mysterious young Resistance soldier off, Leia tells Rey, “May the Force be with you,” signifying a lasting hope in the Light Side in the wake of such rampant darkness in the galaxy.

The Last Jedi

Reflecting the Resistance’s growing movement after the destruction of Starkiller Base, the line appears several more times in The Last Jedi. The first instance where it’s uttered comes courtesy of Admiral Holdo during her introductory scene, where she gives an impassioned speech to the Resistance troops, concluding by saying “May the Force be with us.”

A short while later, Finn tries sneaking away from the Resistance fleet by boarding an escape pod, only to get caught by an awestruck Rose Tico. Trying to distract Rose long enough to make his escape, Finn tells the Resistance engineer, “May the Force be with you,” leading an incredulous Rose to say, “Wow. You, too.”

The final time the line is said comes when Leia and her fellow soldiers are readying themselves to leave the waning Resistance fleet behind. Realizing that Holdo intends to stay and provide a distraction for the fleeing rebels, Leia and Holdo simultaneously prepare to bid each other goodbye with a melancholy “May the Force be with you.” Cutting each other off, a tearful Leia laughingly says, “You go, I’ve said it enough,” allowing Holdo to say “May the Force be with you” to her longtime friend.

The Rise of Skywalker

The concluding entry in the Skywalker Saga sees the line only said once in the entirety of the film, albeit saving it for an incredibly powerful moment. As the Jedi spirits communicate with her through the Force, encouraging her to stand against Palpatine, Luke says to his former pupil, “Rey. The Force will be with you. Always,” quoting his own mentor, Obi-Wan, when the two bid each other goodbye on the Death Star.

Rogue One

Despite having no Jedi appear in the film, Rogue One still contains a few allusions to the bygone era of the Jedi Order and the Republic, with several Rebel officers expressing their belief in the Force throughout the movie. Initially, Jyn Erso uses it at the end of her speech to the Rebel squadron preparing to attack Scarif, saying to her squad mates, “May the Force be with us.”

Once the Rebellion learns of Jyn’s assault on the planet’s Imperial facility, the Alliance hastily organizes reinforcements to come to Jyn’s aid. Informing the Rebels on Yavin IV of the ongoing battle, the communications officer over the PA system signs off by saying, “May the Force be with you.”

With most of their assault force killed in the subsequent attack on Scarif, the Alliance stragglers who have remained on the planet’s surface are wiped out by the Death Star. Paying respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of their cause, a sorrowful General Raddus says, “Rogue One, may the Force be with you,” before ordering the surviving Rebel Fleet to evacuate from the planet.