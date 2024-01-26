Mazda Is Restarting Rotary Engine Development

After making a splashy showing at the Japan Mobility Show in October with their Iconic SP concept car, Mazda president Katsuhiro Mogo announced at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon that his company will recommence rotary engine development on Feb. 1.

According to Japanese Nostalgic Car, Mogo addressed his company's decision to reignite its rotary engine development group. “We received a lot of support and encouragement,” he explained after debuting their Iconic SP concept at the Japan Mobility Show. “I am very happy and very moved. With your encouragement, we will launch a rotary engine development group” so that Mazda can “bring this dream closer to reality.”

Mogo also revealed that the core group of Mazda's rotary engine development team will consist of 30 engineers.

What Is a Rotary Engine?

Here's a refresher for those unfamiliar with how a rotary engine works. A rotary engine is an internal combustion engine (ICE) like the ones typically found under the hood of the gas-powered vehicles most of us drive. However, unlike conventional piston ICEs, rotary engines utilize a novel intake, compression, combustion, and exhaust approach. While the pistons in a typical ICE alternately facilitate all those functions, a rotary engine designates four parts of its housing to operate those functions, according to How Stuff Works.

One of the most iconic production vehicles to ever successfully use a rotary engine was the 1978 Mazda RX-7, though it was not the first production vehicle to use this alternative ICE. That's why there's so much excitement over Mazda's announcement that they are bringing the rotary engine back. It's an incredible part of their legacy.

However, How Stuff Works also points out that there are some challenges with the rotary engine that regular piston ICEs do not struggle with:

Rotary engines have a challenging time meeting U.S. emissions standards.

They're more expensive to build than piston ICEs.

They are not fuel efficient.

What Could Make Mazda's Rotary Engine Different This Time?

According to a report from Motor Trend, Mazda's “decades of experience of running rotary engines on hydrogen” could be the key here. While this speculation makes sense due to Mazda's engineering history, it's important to note that hydrogen has had a challenging run in the automotive world. (Look at California's struggle to set up hydrogen fuel stations.)

However, Motor Trend's report also notes that Mazda has been experimenting with hydrogen rotary hybrid powertrains and that a newer patent from the Japanese automaker alludes to using a three-rotor design to function as a range extender. Even with its drawbacks (hydrogen is generally inefficient to produce, and the refueling infrastructure needs a ton of improvement before it could be a viable option for most drivers), it can serve as a green fuel.

However, if Mazda's 30 engineer team can find a way to meet those challenges, they'll have one wildly cool high-performance hydrogen coupe. Wouldn't that be refreshing instead of just giving the world another electric car?