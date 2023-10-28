Mazda’s Iconic SP EV Concept Is a Stunning Sports Car for the 21st Century

Mazda has made quite the track record for themselves. The brand continues to create inventive, performance-focused vehicles like the RX-7 and two-door coupes that have aged like fine wine.

And while the Japanese automaker has been more focused on producing crossover SUVs, their latest roadster does their legacy proud while being relatively affordable for a sports car. It has an estimated starting price of $30,000.

Mazda Still Cares About Its Sports Car Legacy

It’s a notion only made stronger by the debut of their hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) sports car concept, the Mazda Iconic SP. Just one glimpse at the photos of its recent Tokyo Motor Show debut, and one thing immediately becomes apparent – this is one gorgeous vehicle.

Coming in a sleeker-than-sleek candy apple red, with a body that’s a cross between a Ferrari and the futuristic Lexus that Tom Cruise drove in Steven Spielberg's Minority Report, the Iconic SP has eye appeal to spare.

But beyond its striking good looks it’s what Mazda claims will power this bad boy once it finally hits the road that’s taking people for a spin. According to the Japanese automaker, the Iconic SP will be powered by a hydrogen-fueled twin rotary engine.

While Mazda is tight-lipped on the finer details of this engine layout, they have teased out some details about the vehicle's overall dimensions. At just over 45 inches tall, just under 73 inches wide, and over 164 inches long, the Iconic SP will be one compact ride if and when it finally hits the streets.

It’s also reported to be a lighter-weight sports car (at least by modern standards), coming in at around 3,200 pounds, which is roughly the same weight as a Porsche 718 Cayman.

More Than Just a Sports Car

As is typical with the majority of new EVs released or announced today, Mazda promises that the Iconic SP’s hybrid-electric system will also be able to provide consumers with power during times of emergency or if they just so happen to need some extra juice while they're out tailgating.

Mazda's Representative Director, President, and CEO, Masahiro Moro, offered the following statement about his company’s intention behind the Iconic SP’s concept, “Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives. As a car-loving company that mass-produces the inspiring mobility experience, we are committed to shaping the future with our partners sharing the same goal, as well as our fans, where everyone can proudly say, ‘We love cars.”