McCarthy Already Flexing His New Muscles To Give Subcommittee Access To Classified Data

Newly-elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, has given a new subcommittee unprecedented power to review ongoing criminal investigations as well as access to classified information. The goal of the committee is to look into the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government.

A Tough Road

McCarthy was only able to secure his position as House Speaker after agreeing to several concessions put forth by his fellow Republicans who voted against him originally. McCarthy was only able to secure his victory in the 15th round of voting and after many hours of negotiation. His was the longest speaker's election in 160 years.

The concessions McCarthy agreed to will severely limit his power compared to what Nancy Pelosi was able to wield. One of the concessions he agreed to was a 72-hour mandatory waiting period before a bill is introduced and voted on. This waiting period allows for any member to trigger a vote of confidence in the Speaker.

With Great Power…

The select subcommittee McCarthy approved the creation of will be in charge of reviewing any ongoing criminal investigations as well as looking into alleged “weaponization” of the federal government.

Immediately after he was elected, his party members got to work, creating not only this subcommittee but also committees in charge of investigating China as well as drawing up a bill that would put a hard limit on abortion care across the country.

McCarthy will be appointing 13 members to the new panel, and they would be given the power to review how the executive branch agencies “obtain information from, and provide information to the private sector, non-profit entities, or other government agencies to facilitate action against American citizens.”

In addition, the panel would investigate and address any other issues related to the violation of the civil liberties of citizens of the United States' and ‘any other matter relating to information collected pursuant to the investigation conducted under this paragraph at any time during the One Hundred Eighteenth Congress.”

New Ruler New Rules

One of the new concessions that McCarthy agreed to is taking a hard stance on increasing the debt ceiling. Congress has been locked in a battle over whether or not to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate government spending.

The House will allegedly try to coerce the Biden administration to accept certain spending cuts, something that the House Democrats will likely vehemently oppose.

He also agreed to grant “open rules” when it comes to spending measures. Allowing this would mean longer debates and a greater effort by Republicans to cut funding for programs they find unnecessary.

McCarthy also agreed to a discretionary spending cap, although those spending levels are traditionally negotiated by both chambers of Congress and are heavily influenced by any budget requests made by the president.

