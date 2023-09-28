McDonald’s Adding Two New Sauces To Their Menu

In 2021, global fast food revenue hoped to top $885 billion, with online food delivery worth a healthy $151.5 billion slice of that profit. In 2022, the fast food industry in the United States envisioned yielding $331.4 billion.

One of the U.S.'s top ten fast food chains is McDonald's, which began in 1940 as a hotdog stand. After changes to its menu to include burgers, fries, and milkshakes, the restaurant chain quickly expanded to include 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries and offers items like the ever-popular Big Mac, Tomato and Mozzarella turnovers (Italy), bacon and macaroni-n-cheese toastie (Hong Kong), and a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry (Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom)

Easy Changes

One area that all fast food chains have in common is enticement, that innate ability to keep current customers coming back for more while drawing in new consumers simultaneously. It's the bread and butter of any service industry.

In the past, fast food joints have held contests, given away collectible toys, and often changed their menu items to give their customer base a reason to visit more often than usual.

This strategy has proved helpful as McDonald's second-quarter earnings that ended June 30th were up 13% for locations open for at least 13 months.

New Options

Wanting to capitalize on that increase, McDonald's is launching two new dipping sauces to their menu, hoping to offer customers something new without needing to invest a lot of time or product in creating a robust new menu item.

Sweet and Spicy Jam – Get ready for sweet heat with this dipping sauce. Described as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper,” this sauce will tingle your tastebuds before the Szechuan peppercorn kicks in to numb them.

Mambo Sauce – this tomato-based sweet and spicey sauce has a kick of vinegar to smack your tastebuds back a step. When McDonald's rival KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) briefly sold a mambo sauce, they described it as “synonymous with Black DC food culture.”

Fan Favorites

Tariq Hassan, the Customer Experience Officer for McDonald's U.S., said in a press release, “We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country.” Because fans and influencers are integral to McDonald's overall brand, McDonald's chefs have focused their sauce pairings on items their customer base already loves.

One such sauce combo is pairing its new sweet and spicy jam with a sausage McMuffin with egg, or it's famous chicken nuggets. Earlier this year, when McDonald's sold its signature Big Mac sauce, it also tweaked how some of its best-selling burgers were made, helping to boost sales by making their buns softer, their cheese gooier, and adding more sauce to their famous Big Mac.

These dipping sauces are just another step in McDonald's evolving menu to create tastes and food experiences that bring their customers back time and time again.

Source: WHDH, Zippia, Spend Me Not, CNN, Eat This.