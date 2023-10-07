McDonald’s and Wendy’s Win Lawsuit Over Burger Sizes

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged McDonald's and Wendy's had misled customers with advertisements that show larger, juicier burgers than their restaurants serve.

New York District Judge Hector Gonzalez said the plaintiff had failed to prove that a reasonable person would be misled by the online images that included the weight of the patties used and the calories each burger contained.

Gonzalez compared the idealized burgers to companies using models to make their products more appealing and said it was merely “puffery.”

The suit is one of several false advertising lawsuits filed against fast food companies by New York attorney James Kelly, which also include suits against Taco Bell and Arby's, as well as a class action suit against Burger King and Wendy's that accuses the chains of overstating the size of their sandwiches on their menus.

In August, Judge Roy Altman told Burger King they must defend against claims that they misled customers by portraying their burgers as “overfilling the bun,” suggesting 35% more meat in them than there is.

Burger King responded that producing burgers that look “exactly like the picture” was not required. The Florida district judge retorted that it was up to a jury to “tell us what reasonable people think.”

In the UK, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a similar complaint regarding an advert for Burger King Tendercrisp chicken burgers in 2010, ruling that the “visuals in the ad were likely to mislead viewers.”

ASA Director of Communications Donna Castle told the BBC: “In that case, the burger was not as plump and did not have as much filling as in the ad, so we banned it.”

Lawsuits accusing food and beverage companies of misleading customers with false advertising have become more common in recent years. Law firm Perkins Cole reports that in 2010, there were 45 suits filed against food and drinks companies. There have been 101 filed in the first six months of 2023.

Source: (Today).