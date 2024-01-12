Why an $18 McDonald’s Big Mac Is Going Viral

Minimum wage hikes have been necessary in America for some time due to the growing gap between economic productivity and wages. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), living wages matched economic growth from the ‘50s until 1979, when the two lines on the graph diverged. From this point on, productivity has risen well ahead of salary.

Absurd McDonald's Prices

However, while minimum wage increases are changing the economic outlook for workers, the fast-food industry is responding with price hikes that hurt consumers. Financial Times analyst Sam Learner recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing absurd pricing in a McDonald’s service stop branch.

“This was at a rest stop,” says Learner, “but these McDonald's prices are nuts, right???”

A $19 Double Quarter Pounder

Learner posted a photo of the wall menu, which shows how much McMenu items now cost. A Big Mac combo is priced at $17.59, while a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal is $18.99 — even a two-Cheeseburger meal is a dizzying $16.99.

These prices are all a far cry from the average American prices. According to Burgerlad, in 2015, a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal was $6.39, and a Big Mac meal in 2015 cost an average of $5.99, the same as the Quarter Pounder with Cheese; a Two-Cheeseburger meal was only $4.99.

60% Increase Since 2015

Learner’s post will provoke a debate about whether the fast-food industry can sustain these price changes. McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain to up its prices recently. Business Insider shared national price hikes in November 2023, and it isn’t looking good for consumers. Chipotle, for instance, has hiked its prices considerably since 2015. A steak burrito with extra guacamole and chips with a side cost around $12 back then; today, the same order is roughly eight dollars more — roughly a 60% difference.

California Dreaming

The impact of wage hikes has been most notable in California, where the official minimum wage of $16 for all employees came into effect in January 2024. However, starting June 1, 2024, Californian fast-food restaurant workers will have an even higher living wage increase, set at $20 per hour.

As good news as it sounds for workers struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, there are other consequences.

Bad News for Employees

Pizza Hut is laying off 1,200 delivery drivers, outsourcing the work to gig economy companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash — and these numbers only represent California. Outsourcing means fast-food companies don't have to pay for medical insurance or other staff benefits — things they are required to provide for full time employees.

There is a benevolent ethos behind minimum wage hikes, but finding the balance between quality, affordable products and happy workers continues to be tricky.