McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan Favorite Menu Item

McDonald's has announced that Snack Wraps will be returning to menus across the US.

Ahead of an all-day investor conference, the president of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, stated that the fast food chain's chicken business was worth an estimated $25 billion on “par with beef” and planned to “aggressively expand through billion-dollar equities, including McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy, and McSpicy.”

“This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company's ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” Erlinger added.

Although the Chicken snack wrap was discontinued in the USA seven years ago after franchises complained that they were too complicated and time-consuming to make, the wraps have remained in several other territories, including Canada and the UK, where the wrap range has been expanded to include BBQ, Ceasar salad, and Sweet Chilli varieties as well as grilled chicken and vegetarian varieties.

McDonald's has stated that its core menu items, including the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, and French fries, account for 65% of sales.

Snack Wraps Are Only the Start; Bigger Burgers Incoming

As well as bringing back Snack Wraps, McDonald's has also revealed it will increase the size of its burgers in several markets. Speaking to CNN, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said, “Having a larger burger is an opportunity” and that bigger burgers were something consumers should “expect in the future.” — great news to consumers who feel that Mcdonald's currently overstates the size of its burgers in its adverts.

The ubiquitous burger joint has also announced plans to open a further 10,000 restaurants worldwide by 2028. The chain said this will mark the “fastest period of growth” in the company's history, as well as plans to open a drink-centric Starbucks-style spin-off called CosMc's at 10 locations throughout 2024 that will offer customers coffee, frappes, and other snacks that don't fit in the original McDonald's menu.

McDonald's currently operates 40,000 franchises in more than 100 countries.