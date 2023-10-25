McDonald’s Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday — Here’s How To Get Yours

Folks who love McDonald’s are in for some good news because McDonald’s is showing its love for its customers with free fries every Friday. Customers can get a free medium order of McDonald’s iconic crispy French fries at the end of the work week for the rest of 2023.

Free Fries Friday

Plenty of Fridays remain in 2023 to take advantage of this generous fast-food promotion. “Free Fries Friday” will begin on October 27th and end on the last Friday of the year, December 29th. All customers who qualify can take home a medium-sized order of French fries.

How To Score Free Fries

So, how does someone walk out with free French fries? It’s easy. To take advantage of this offer, people must download the McDonald’s mobile app and create an account. The app will prompt users to use the “Free Fries Friday” promotion when Friday rolls around. If it doesn’t pop up, look under the “Rewards & Deals” tab in the open app.

Customers can open a QR code and have an employee scan the code when checking out at a McDonald’s. The code can be scanned either at the counter or the drive-thru. This promotion can also be used for pickup or delivery orders for customers who place their orders via the McDonald’s app.

After payment is complete, the customer will receive a side of medium fries free of charge with the rest of their order!

Promotion Conditions

The conditions of this promotion are pretty simple. To qualify, customers must purchase at least $1 worth of food, so one could get an additional medium side of fries after only ordering a small side of fries. Each customer can only take advantage of the offer once daily, so they’re limited to one free medium fry a week for the rest of this year.

Free Food For All

Lucky for McDonald’s fans, this isn’t the first time McDonald’s has happily given out free fried potatoes. This past July, the giant fast-food chain gave out free fry orders to celebrate National French Fry Day.

Potatoes aren’t the only thing McDonald’s has given away free of charge lately. At the beginning of 2023, the restaurant chain celebrated its 40th anniversary and gave away six-piece McNugget orders to thank their customers.

But wait, there’s more. They also reduced the price of its double cheeseburger to just $.50 on National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th. This wildly successful food chain seems happy to offer its customers deals, promotions, coupons, and even free food.

Source: (CNBC).