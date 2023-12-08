McDonald’s Is Launching Its Starbucks-Type Spin-Off Called CosMc’s

McDonald's is planning to launch a spin-off restaurant called CosMc's.

The fast food chain announced its new drink-centric venture at its investor conference on Wednesday. We say “drink-centric” because, according to a report from CBS News, McDonald's said CosMc's will be a Starbucks-esque establishment featuring a menu that includes coffee, frappes, and other snacks that currently don't fit the original McDonald's menu.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's President and CEO, said the inspiration behind CosMc's is the growing demand for coffee and other caffeine-fueled beverages, as well as the desire to fill in the sales slump the restaurants experience during the mid-afternoon, especially in areas where McDonald's restaurants are scarce. Afternoons are peak time for Starbucks and Dunkin', whose customers either go there on their lunch break or grab coffee on their way to work, and McDonald's hopes to attract those customers with CosMc's enticing offerings, such as the Churro Frappe and the Sour Tango Lemonade.

“This is a $100 billion category that’s growing faster than the rest of (casual dining) and with superior margins. And it’s a space that we believe we have the right to win,” Kempczinski told AP.

What's on the Menu at CosMc's?

Remember the Grimace Shake that took over TikTok earlier this summer? That drink won't be on the menu at CosMc's, but it will have other beverages that are just as creative and full of flavor. Aside from the aforementioned Churro Frappe and Sour Tango Lemonade, the other drinks the restaurant will offer include S'mores Cold Brew, Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Tropical Spiceade, Blueberry Ginger Boost, Popping Pear Slush, and Turmeric Spiced Latte. You can customize your drinks with add-ons like popping boba, flavor syrups, and even energy and vitamin C shots.

CosMc's will also offer new entrees and foods you usually order at McDonald's. There are the fan-favorite egg McMuffin and M&M McFlurry, two new sandwiches (Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and Spicy Queso Sandwich), McPops (cream-filled donut holes), and pretzel bites.

The Origin of CosMc's Name

McDonald's wrote in its press release that CosMc's is “inspired by nostalgia.” The restaurant may be spurred by nostalgia on the company's part because CosMc's is named after the space alien character that McDonald's introduced in 1986 as a visitor of McDonaldland. He had eight hands popping around his spacesuit and appeared in various McDonald's commercials until 1992. He even briefly appeared in the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game M.C. Kids, which revolves around two kids who go to McDonaldland to return Ronald McDonald's magic bag after the Hamburglar stole it.

CosMc the alien won't return to Earth anytime soon. However, whether he does is as unpredictable as the next meteor shower. Either way, it's nice to see McDonald's opening up a restaurant in his memory.

The company plans to open 10 CosMc's restaurants through the first half of 2024. The first location opening is in Bolingbrook, Illinois, this month, while the rest will be in Texas. Whether CosMc's expands beyond those areas after the limited test depends on the results that McDonald's will study throughout the year.