McDonald’s Brings Back Southern-Inspired Menu Items

It’s quite rare for McDonald’s to introduce new items to their menu, which is why customers are excited about the latest menu roll-out of these Southern-inspired items.

The fast-food chain is revamping its menu and bringing back some long-time customer favorites. McDonald’s fans, get ready to welcome back three classic beverages to the menu: their premium lemonade and two tea lemonade mixes.

Newest Beverages Set To Hit Participating McDonald’s Restaurants

According to an Instagram post by @Snackolator, the fast-food chain is slowly introducing the drinks to participating restaurants.

The account introduced the latest drinks, captioning the post, “McDonald's just brought back their premium lemonade with two tea lemonade mixes as we start getting out of the cold, dead winter!”

What could be more refreshing than an ice-cold sweet beverage on a warm spring day?

Sweet Teas Are a Staple Item Menu at the Fast-Food Chain

The fast-food giant traditionally serves an original sweet tea made from a refreshing blend of orange pekoe and pekoe-cut black tea that’s sweetened and served cold.

Now, @Snackolator shared, “My local store has them today, but it sounds like they're rolling out to participating markets this week where you can get their premium lemonade that contains real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp, and is made with real cane sugar.”

McDonald’s has yet to reveal any information about the newest menu items.

Other Specialty Drinks Have Been a Hit at McDonald’s

This isn’t the first specialty item the chain has released, with the “Grimace Shake” making headlines after being released for a limited time in June 2023.

Grimace, the infamous McDonald’s character, is the embodiment of a milkshake and was introduced to the public in 1972. The character brought back memories and nostalgia for many loyal, long-time McDonald’s customers.

Bright purple, the shake itself was a blend of vanilla soft serve and berry flavors and, after its release, the milkshake quickly went viral on TikTok and even started its own trend.

McDonald's Brings Back a Holiday Favorite

Along with the latest southern-inspired teas hitting menus soon, the company has also brought back its beloved Shamrock Shake at participating restaurants for a limited time.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s welcomed back the Shamrock Shake, which is made with their infamous creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with the green, minty Shamrock Shake syrup and topped off with a sweet whipped light cream.

You can also grab an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to ring in the Irish holiday. This shake is a blend of the Shamrock Shake with Oreo cookie pieces mixed in for a tasty, sweet treat.

McDonald’s Sets Out To Offer Customers More Value

If you prefer something a little more savory, McDonald’s also brought back another menu staple we haven’t seen for four years. The company announced it will be supersizing its famous Big Mac burger into a Double Big Mac, which was made available in participating restaurants on January 25.

Customers have grown tired and frustrated with the rise in “shrinkflation” — paying the same prices for smaller food packages, and companies like McDonald’s have taken notice.

According to Today, Jo Sempels, the president of international developmental licensed markets, said, “We’ve identified an unmet customer need with a significant opportunity to drive future growth in beef and that is the large beef burger customer — a desire for larger, high-quality burgers that fill you up and are delivered in a convenient and affordable way.”