McRib Taking Encore After 2022’s Farewell Tour

Surprise! The McRib is coming back.

They must have found more of whatever creature it is supposed to be made out of because the legendary sandwich is returning to select McDonald's locations this November. However, the company hasn't disclosed where or exactly when yet.

McDonald's confirmed on Wednesday that the infamous Sichuan-style barbeque pork sandwich will come out of retirement this fall, for the last time, honest.

But fans might have to go on a bit of a quest to get their hands on the elusive sandwich.

Where Can I Find a McRib?

The McRib won't be available nationwide. McDonald's has only said, “Some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November.”

When did the McRib leave the McDonald's menu?

The McRib left McDonald's menus on Nov. 20 last year, with the company vowing it would never return.

However, those who know their McRib history know that, like most rock bands that insist this is their farewell tour, it rarely ever is.

The McRib first debuted in 1981 and has been a sporadic fixture on McDonald's menus ever since.

After ceasing to be a permanent menu item in 1985, it has been available for numerous limited and seasonal runs at the restaurant ever since, including several apparent farewell tours throughout the 2000s before returning to the menu in 2020 after an online petition gained some traction.

What Is in a McRib?

It is a curious beast, a boneless Asian-style pork patty shaped like a rack of ribs in a long toasted bun, covered in onions and pickles, and a generous helping of McRib BBQ sauce.

McDonald's has yet to announce the McRib's official return date, how long it will be available, or which locations will participate. However, when we know, we'll be trampling our own mother to get one.