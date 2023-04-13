Here’s How an MCU Young Avengers Team is Shaping Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a cornucopia of weird and wonderful characters of all shapes, sizes, and demographics. That, of course, includes countless children and young adults.

The movies and television shows in the franchise have introduced several young characters over the past few years and set the scene for several more to appear. Any fan with a functioning brain can decipher that a Young Avengers team is inevitable in the MCU.

In this piece, we'll take you through the characters we believe are candidates for the MCU's inevitable Young Avengers team – some of whom have already appeared, some of whom haven't – and discuss how likely each one is, given the evidence.

21. David Alleyne

David Alleyne, AKA Prodigy, is a human mutant with the telepathic ability to absorb and mimic the knowledge and skills of those close to him. Therefore, he has the combined knowledge of the minds of every person he's met.

He has yet to appear in the MCU, but with mutants and the X-Men (who he’s been a member of) on their way to the franchise, he'll likely show up along with them.

Prodigy is a prominent member of the Young Avengers and a good friend of Tommy Maximoff, AKA Speed, in the comic books. Should he appear in the MCU – which is very likely – he'll be a prime candidate for live-action Young Avengers membership.

20. Noh-Varr

Noh-Varr is a Kree-cockroach hybrid with many physical and esoteric powers. He's super-strong, fast, and durable, can wall-crawl, has energy projection abilities, and his saliva can cause hallucinations and grant him control over those exposed to it.

He's yet to show up in the MCU. Still, given the presence of the Kree in the franchise, he's certainly a possibility to appear – especially considering he's been a romantic interest of Kate Bishop in the comic books.

There's comic book precedent for his inclusion in a Young Avengers side (as well as several other teams). We can see him emerging on the MCU as the team's live-action roster takes shape, possibly as his alias Marvel Boy.

19. Teddy Altman

Teddy Altman, AKA Hulkling, is a Kree-Skrull hybrid whose powers include superhuman strength, accelerated healing, and shape-shifting. His overall power dramatically exceeds that of any normal Kree or Skrull.

As a hybrid of two alien species already established in the MCU, Hulkling is highly likely to appear at some point – especially considering that he's been a love interest of Billy Maximoff (the two were married).

He's a founding member of the Young Avengers in the comic books, which makes his inclusion in the MCU version of the team probable from its inception.

18. Nathaniel Richards

We've already seen two versions of Nathaniel Richards in MCU productions – He Who Remains in 2021's Loki television show and Kang the Conqueror in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We'll undoubtedly see more, and the Iron Lad version of the character is one of the most likely.

Like most other versions of the character, Iron Lad wears high-tech neurokinetic armor that grants him superhuman strength and durability, flight, and a load of different offensive and defensive powers. Unlike most versions, he's a hero.

Given that Iron Lad founded the Young Avengers in the comic books it's almost a given that he'll be a part of the MCU version of the team, should it be introduced.

17. Harley Keener

Harley Keener is the young boy who befriended Tony Stark in 2013's Iron Man 3. Ty Simpkins played him and reappeared briefly at Stark's funeral in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

While he has no superpowers, he proves himself to be highly resourceful, assisting Stark following the destruction of his mansion and during the attacks by the Mandarin, AKA Aldrich Killian.

There's no comic book precedent for Keener being in the Young Avengers because he's not actually in the comics. However, he could become the MCU's version of Iron Lad if that version of Nathaniel Richards doesn't appear.

16. Toussaint

Toussaint, AKA T'Challa II, is the son of T'Challa – the late Black Panther – and Nakia. He appeared in the mid-credits scene of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun.

He's still a very young boy, and we've seen very little of him, so it's unknown whether he inherited any special abilities from his father. Still, there's every chance we'll see more of him in the future, and joining the Young Avengers is a definite possibility for him.

He doesn't exist in the comic books, although T'Challa did have a son, with Storm, named Azari on Earth-555326 – and he worked alongside the Young Avengers using the name Black Panther, displaying the abilities of both parents. This version exists for a reason; he could become a member of the MCU's Young Avengers member.

15. Groot

Vin Diesel has voiced Groot since he first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. The original version of the character died in that movie, but a new one was grown from one of his saplings. The latest version first appeared at the end of the 2014 movie and has since appeared in four more, as well as 2022's I Am Groot shorts and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Groot is a tree-like humanoid with superhuman strength and durability. He can also extend his limbs and heal rapidly – to the extent that he can regrow whole limbs after having them hacked off.

The character has never been a member of the Young Avengers in the comic books, but he's of an age in the MCU where that could be possible. He already has an affiliation with the group, having helped them defeat Thanos, and with 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 bringing the eponymous team to an end, Groot will need new pals should he survive, so we shouldn't rule it out.

14. Vision

Vision first appeared in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, voiced by Paul Bettany (who had previously provided the voice of JARVIS in the MCU). He has since appeared in two more movies and, most recently, 2021's television series WandaVision.

He's a vibranium-based android (or “Synthezoid”) created by Ultron to serve as his body. However, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner (with help from Thor) brought him to life with the JARVIS artificial intelligence installed. He's super-strong and durable, can fly, project blasts of energy, and interface with technology.

In the comic books, the young Nathaniel Richards (Iron Lad) implanted his consciousness into Vision, named himself Jonas, and joined the Young Avengers. This situation could happen to the white version of Vision we saw in WandaVision, should Iron Lad emerge in the MCU.

13. Miles Morales

Miles Morales is yet to appear in the MCU but is confirmed to exist there. In 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Aaron Davis mentioned that he had a nephew, and that nephew was referred to as Miles in a deleted scene, plus Kevin Feige has confirmed this to be the case.

Morales is one of the many characters to take on the Spider-Man mantle in comic books. He possesses all the traditional Spidey powers, such as superhuman strength, speed, agility and durability, wall-crawling, and web-shooters, as well as a few more, such as camouflage and energy blasts.

He's never been in the Young Avengers in the comic books, but he has allied with them. Should he be introduced in the MCU, he could certainly be part of the live-action version of the team. Given the multiverse concept, the Into the Spider-Verse version of the character could even end up joining.

12. Kid Loki

Kid Loki appeared in the first season of the television show Loki in 2021, and Jack Veal played him. He joined a team of Loki variants in helping to defeat He Who Remains and was viewed as a figure of authority, as he had managed to kill Thor in his reality.

This version of Loki is younger than Tom Hiddleston's but just as formidable. His Frost Giant physiology grants him superhuman strength and durability, and he possesses a lot of mystical power.

Loki is returning in mid-2023, so don't be surprised to see Kid Loki reappear with it. In the comic books, he saw the error of his ways (as the television version seemed to do) and joined the Young Avengers. Should Veal's version find its way to the main MCU timeline, there's every chance he'll join the live-action version of the team.

11. Skaar

Skaar is the son of Bruce Banner's Hulk, born from an as-yet-unknow mother on the planet Sakaar (where the Hulk was during the events of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok). We briefly met him once in the final episode of 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where Wil Deusner played him.

Very little is known about the character but given comic book precedent, his father, and how he looks, he will presumably have superhuman strength and durability comparable to the Hulk.

The character has yet to be a member of the Young Avengers in the comic books, but there must be some plans for him in the MCU. Should it be introduced, there's no reason to believe he won't be part of the live-action version of the team.

10. Axl Heimdallson

Axl Heimdallson is the son of Heimdall, Thor's deceased best friend. Kieron L. Dyer played him in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is, to date, his only appearance in the MCU.

His Asgardian physiology gives him superhuman strength, agility, and longevity, but he also inherited some powers from his father. He can form telepathic links, project his surroundings into a subject's mind, and cast an image of them at his location. He also proved himself an able fighter when granted a fraction of Thor's power.

Axl isn't in the comic books, so there's no precedent for him being in the Young Avengers, but he must be in line to join the live-action version of the team. He'd give them a critical power and provide Asgardian representation, just like the original Avengers have.

9. Love

Love is the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, who was left in the care of Thor when Gorr died. India Rose Hemsworth (Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter) played her in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. To date, it's her only appearance in the MCU.

Love died and was resurrected by Eternity with several powers, including superhuman strength and durability, cosmic energy manipulation, and optic blasts. She has been taught to fight by Thor and can effortlessly wield Stormbreaker.

The character was created for the MCU and has never been in the comic books, so she's never been in the Young Avengers. She is, however, a prime candidate to be a member of the live-action version of the team.

8. Eli Bradley

Eli Bradley is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, a man injected with the Super Soldier Serum in the 1950s. Eli appeared in 2021's television show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, played by Elijah Richardson, and has yet to appear in anything else.

It doesn't appear as though Eli has any powers at the moment, but he is a brave young boy, as shown when he was protective of his grandfather when Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes visited their home.

In the comic books, Eli is one of four characters to have used the superhero name Patriot, and he's a founding member of the Young Avengers, so he is a likely candidate for the MCU version of the team. He has gained temporary superpowers in comic books using the Mutant Growth Hormone but is usually an ordinary human in peak condition with excellent combat and leadership skills.

7. Billy Maximoff

Billy Maximoff was the son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision and the twin brother of Tommy Maximoff. He appeared in 2021's television series WandaVision*. His creation came as part of the Westview Anomaly, and when Wanda dispelled the Hex, he ceased to exist.

He had similar powers to his mother, such as psionic abilities like telepathy, energy generation and manipulation, and telekinesis. He's the MCU's version of the comic book character Wiccan.

Although the version of Billy we met no longer exists, there are other versions across the multiverse, and it's more than likely one will end up in the main MCU continuity. Should that happen, he will likely join the Young Avengers, as he's an original team member in the comic books.

6. Tommy Maximoff

Tommy Maximoff is Billy's twin brother and the other son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Like his brother, he appeared in the 2021 television series WandaVision*. He, too, was created along with the Westview Anomaly, and he ceased to exist when his mother brought the whole thing down.

He possessed superhuman speed, which enabled him to act, move, think, and perceive far quicker than the average human – just like his uncle Pietro. He's the MCU's version of the comic book character Speed.

Given that he also doesn't exist anymore, a version of Tommy from the multiverse would have to find his way to the main MCU continuity for him to join the Young Avengers. That seems plausible, as the team recruited him to join them in the comic books.

*Alternate versions of Billy and Tommy also appeared in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

5. America Chavez

America Chavez is a young girl from the universe known as the Utopian Parallel, which exists outside the multiverse. She appeared in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Xochitl Gomez played her.

She possesses the ability to traverse different universes, timelines, and dimensions. Unlike most beings across the Marvel multiverse, there are no variants of her in other realities – she is unique. Chavez also possesses superhuman strength and durability.

In the comic books, the Young Avengers recruited Chavez into their ranks, so there's a great chance that will happen in the MCU – especially given the multiversal nature of the upcoming phases of the franchise and what her powers can offer concerning that.

4. Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang is the daughter of Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man. She has appeared in 2015's Ant-Man, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, played by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann, respectively. From 2023 onward, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she's played by Kathryn Newton.

When she first appeared as a child, Cassie had no powers or abilities. However, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she wears the Stature suit that grants her size-changing abilities like her father.

Cassie actively sought the Young Avengers out in the comic books to convince them to let her join. With that in mind – and considering that a more famous actress will now play her going forward – it's fair to say she's a shoo-in to join the MCU's live-action version of the team.

3. Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop is a girl who lost her father during the Battle of New York (which took place in 2012's The Avengers). Along with Clint Barton, she starred in the 2021 television show Hawkeye, sharing the eponymous role with him, and Hailee Steinfeld plays her.

Having idolized Barton for years, she was inspired to take up archery and became a master of the sport. She has already fought against the Tracksuit Mafia, Maya Lopez, Yelena Belova, and Kingpin.

Given the prominence of her role in Hawkeye (she was essentially the title character), bigger things are coming for Kate Bishop. She forcibly worked herself into the Young Avengers in the comic books by saving them from a botched rescue attempt. She will undoubtedly join the MCU's live-action version of the team.

2. Riri Williams

Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, is an MIT student and a gifted inventor. She appeared in the 2022 movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which the CIA used one of her projects to find vibranium outside Wakanda, and Dominique Thorne played her.

She wears the Ironheart armor – a suit of her design – which grants her superhuman strength and durability, flight, energy repulsors, and other offensive weapons. She used her skills to help the Wakandans fight Namor.

Ironheart has worked with members of the Young Avengers in the comic books but isn't an official member herself. However, given her usefulness, she will undoubtedly join once the team arrives in the MCU and will essentially take on the Iron Man role in the group.

1. Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, is a student at Coles Academic High School and a huge fan of the Avengers (especially Captain Marvel). She was the star of her self-titled show, Ms. Marvel, in 2022, played by Iman Vellani.

She is a mutant hybrid whose superhuman powers were unlocked when she got hold of her great-grandmother's bangle. She can access the full force of the Noor Dimension and can manipulate light and energy to form powerful constructs that she can use for various outcomes. She has fought off the might of the organization Damage Control.

Ms. Marvel isn't a member of the Young Avengers in the comic books. However, having a self-titled show – and appearing as not-a-teammate in the upcoming The Marvels film – suggests she will be a significant player in the MCU – and that should lead to her becoming a member of the live-action version of the team. Indeed, she may even be the one to lead the group.

