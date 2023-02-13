8 Meals That Taste Even More Delicious as Leftovers

While most meals taste the best right after they're prepared, there are some foods that just hit different the next day as leftovers.

Redditor u/farroyo97 took to r/AskReddit to figure out the best meals that taste even better the next day as leftovers.

Food lovers responded with their favorites.

1: Lasagna

When lasagna is first served, it's a bit softer and it almost melts into the pile of sauce. But when lasagna is stuck in the fridge and pulled out the next day when you pack your lunch for work, it's a bit more solid. Something about that texture appeals to many foodies.

“Really any kind of pasta dish, the pasta soaks up the sauces overnight,” added u/zerbey.

2: Stew

I don't know what magic happens in the fridge overnight. But somehow, stews tend to taste extra good the next day — and I'm not the only person who thinks so.

“I wonder what’s the perfect time to leave it before reheating it,” said u/farroyo97. “There has to be some science to this.”

Oddly enough, there is. According to u/Falstaffe, “stew develops in the fridge over the next day or two.” That's what makes leftover stew taste so “amazing.”

3: Chili

Another dish that firms up in the fridge overnight is chili. For some, this step is essential to the recipe.

“We make chili the day before we plan to eat it. That overnight in the fridge is critical,” said u/jopperjawz.

4: Homemade Soup

Like stews, soups often benefit from sitting for long periods of time to really enhance the flavor.

“The flavor sets in,” said u/manescaped.

5: Pizza

I absolutely love leftover pizza. I'll eat it cold, I'll stick it in the oven for a few minutes, or I'll air fry it to make it a little extra crispy.

Another idea is to “Heat it up on a frying pan on low heat with a dash of water and the lid on. Extra crispy base. Chefs kiss!” suggested u/Snorkelbender.

6: Curries

Another sauce-heavy dish, curries often do well when they have plenty of time to sit and develop.

“Yes! I love to eat curry the next day for breakfast!” shared u/Beautiful-Industry-5.

7: Potato Salad

When you let potato salad sit overnight, the flavors become stronger and more blended. It's delicious!

u/PineappleCome says, “Potato salad, all the flavors have melded.”

8: Bubble and Squeak

This classic English dish can be created with leftover veggies to make the ultimate delicious next-day meal.

“Take whatever leftover veggies you have and fry them up in the pan. Traditionally potatoes and cabbage, but you use anything really,” wrote u/zerbey. “Absolutely delicious, great when paired with a full English breakfast. Mum used to make it for us when we were kids.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.