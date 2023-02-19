5 Tasty Meals To Make With These 4 Simple Ingredients

It can be tough to figure out what to cook with the last few items in your fridge on an evening after a long work day. And we aren't the only ones wondering what to prepare. Redditor u/dogs0z asked r/cookingforbeginners, “I have broccoli, carrots, ground beef, uncooked rice. What can I throw together?”

A few cooks who are comfortable throwing together dishes in the kitchen responded. Keep reading for inspiration to plan your next surprisingly tasty meal with these limited ingredients!

1. Beef Fried Rice

Fried rice is a delicious Asian dish that typically includes eggs, but doesn't have to.

“First cook the rice like normal. Then sauté the onion. Wait for it to become translucent then add beef. Then broccoli. I always do garlic last because it cooks so fast and I burn it every time unless it’s a broth-based dish. Add soy sauce. Toss with sesame seeds,” shared u/Mountain-hermit2.

Wow, that's easy enough!

2. Bulgogi Style Rice Bowl

This Korean beef and rice dish is the perfect meal to make with these four key ingredients, and a few others that you might already have lying around your kitchen.

“Cook the rice separately in a rice cooker or in a saucepan. Sauté onions in a bit of oil. Add diced/minced garlic. Add beef and cook, until browned. Add salt to taste,” said u/Pegafree.

“Make a simple sauce with soy sauce, minced garlic, and a little sugar to taste. Heat up enough to dissolve. Add some of this to the beef mixture. Transfer to a plate when done.”

“Shred (with a vegetable peeler) the carrots into long ribbons. Separate broccoli into florets. Sauté the broccoli in oil; remove when done. Sauté the shredded carrots, and remove them when done. (With all of this add salt while cooking to taste.) Now arrange in the bowl the rice, beef, broccoli, and shredded carrots, and drizzle the rest of the sauce over the bowl. Yum.”

Yum is right. We might have to try this tonight.

3. Plov

“Look up an Uzbek dish named Plov,” wrote u/HaplessReader1988.

“It gets a little more into the spices if you have them, and broth kicks it up a notch, too. But you can do a tasty, simpler version with what you have.”

“Roughly, it's a one-pot. Fry up your meat and veggies in a pot big enough for rice with a good seal. Add the rice & water or broth on top to cook.”

This delicious dish is also known as rice pilaf.

4. Ground Beef With a Side of Rice and Veggies

To keep it simple, you could always prepare the meat with some onions, garlic, and seasoning, make some rice, and sauté some veggies for a delicious and balanced meal.

“You could always sauté onions till translucent, add garlic, sauté a little more, then add ground beef. Toss with rice and have a side dish of veggies. Really hard to mess this up!” said u/lifeshortlivewell.

5. Stir Fry

One of my go-to meals to make in a pinch is a good old Asian-style stir fry.

“Prep the veggies: peel and slice garlic, slice onion, thin carrot slices if you want, and broccoli into small florets. Get the rice cooking. Brown the beef and cook off any moisture; use a strainer spoon to remove it from the pan and set aside,” suggested u/unthused.

“Cook garlic briefly in the beef fat until fragrant, then also remove and put it with the beef. Sauté onion and broccoli until desired softness. Add beef and garlic back in, add some soy and sesame seeds, stir everything together, and cook for another minute or so then remove from heat.”

Serve the meat and veggies over a bowl of rice, and you're ready to eat.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.