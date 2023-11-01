‘Mean Girls’ Cast – Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert – Reunite for Walmart Black Friday Ads

Three Mean Girls stars — Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — reunited and reprised their roles for a series of Walmart Black Friday commercials. The 2004 teen comedy directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey became a cult classic, especially for millennials. Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert are now 37, 37, and 41 years old, respectively.

As reported by Variety, “The giant retailer hopes to draw new attention to its Black Friday offerings by getting a jump on advertising around the annual holiday-shopping event. To call attention to new offers and low prices, Walmart will unveil a series of commercials featuring members of the cast of the 2004 movie Mean Girls reprising their roles — except now they are adults.”

“Walmart is really known for Black Friday, and we don’t intend to lose that positioning,” says Courtney Carlson, Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing. She says that the ads will be “unmissable” on TV and social media.

Lindsay Lohan Was Very Excited to Reunite with Her Mean Girls Costars and Play Cady Heron Again

The Mean Girls were anything but mean about reuniting with their former castmates. “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” says Lohan. “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” says Chabert. Daniel Franzese, the actor who reprises his character Damian Leigh for the Walmart campaign, says, “We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to.”

Variety reports, “The ads launch Wednesday (the day the Plastics from Mean Girls wear pink), with new iterations surfacing every subsequent Wednesday during the month. Each week, a different member of the cast will appear in an ad and a social post. Walmart wants to get its customers paying earlier attention to holiday shopping with by offering great deals and prices ahead of the actual Black Friday, slated to take place November 24, and Cyber Monday, scheduled for November 27.”

In recent weeks, some accused Walmart of deliberately leaking pics of the Mean Girls stars from the upcoming commercials on the Internet to generate buzz and get fans talking about a possible sequel. Walmart's Carlson says the photo “legitimately leaked.” She adds, “We kept very quiet” before a campaign's debut. How fetch!