What’s That Mean? Defining the Most Confusing American Words and Phrases

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, better known as professional rapper Gunna, created a viral sensation with his song “Pushin' P” all without many Americans having any clue what it means.

Despite Gunna's arrest in May, slang words such as pushin' P continue to bombard us on social media. Americans are wading through Google search results to pinpoint the meanings of trending terms, abbreviations, emoticons, and various forms of textspeak.

Amid fears of an impending global recession, Americans are also looking to the stars for guidance, with piqued interest in repeated number patterns, known as angel numbers, such as 444 and 333.

Confusing American Words and Phrases

Experts at the writing app ProWritingAid analyzed Google search data for the phrase ‘What does … mean' to reveal the terms Americans wish to be defined the most. ProWritingAid categorized the words by type: slang, political, medical, and angel numbers.

Whether you're on a mission of personal growth, eager to see social justice prevail, or want to avoid the scrutiny and scolding of millennial colleagues, these are the most confusing terms worth knowing.

Slang

The largest of the categories is informal written words or speech, otherwise referred to as slang.

Pushin' P

With an estimated 204,000 monthly searches for the meaning of this term, “pushing P” is the most confusing word in the U.S. In fact, 89% of global searches are Americans looking for the definition.

Pushin' P is a slang term that's most commonly used to mean acting with integrity and style while maintaining and displaying one's success, similar to the slang terms “keeping it player” and “keeping it real.”

It propelled to popularity following the release of the song “Pushin P” by Gunna and Future, featuring Young Thug. The P in the phrase stands for the slang word “player,” often styled as “playa” in textspeak.

SMH

There are an estimated 150,000 searches monthly for the meaning of ‘SMH.' Short for shaking my head, SMH is an internet slang abbreviation used to convey disappointment, disapproval, frustration, or impatience.

Woke

The word “woke” is the third most searched for slang, with an estimated 87,000 searches per month in the U.S. According to Merriam-Webster, woke is an adjective used to describe someone as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.”

Angel Numbers

Considering they are not words, angel numbers don't necessarily fit into the study in the same way as slang. That being said, six angel numbers made it into the U.S.'s top 25 most-searched-for definitions. You may not know what an angel number is, but hundreds of thousands of Americans search for its various meanings every month.

In numerology, angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers that appear in daily life with a special meaning. For example, let's say the clock reads 22:22; some believe this is a spiritual message from the universe.

These angel numbers are not to be confused with Biblical numerology. Mainline Christianity forbids any practicing of angel numerology as it is seen as a disguise for evil spirits and is practiced in the occult. Here are the top searched-for angel numbers in the U.S. and their meanings.

444

444 is the angel number most Americans are curious about, with a monthly volume of an estimated 163,000 searches. The spiritual meaning of angel number 444 indicates that you are on the right path and are working towards your higher purpose. It stands for attributes such as health, determination, success, intuition, and confidence. People believe angels are with you every step of the way when you see this number.

222

The number 222 signifies hope and good things to come, representing balance, harmony, life choices, commitment, compromise, and trust. This sign means that you have the potential to achieve your goals if you take action and build on your current circumstances. You might see angel number 222 when you have to make important decisions or deal with conflict in life.

333

The number 333 is a sign of support from the angels. Now is a time of fruition as your goals appear to manifest. When you see this number, angels are asking you to let go and let the universe do its work as your manifestations become a reality.

Medical

Four of the top 25 most confusing words in the U.S. fall into the medical category. Here are the number of searches for and definitions of the top three.

Pansexual

“What does pansexual mean” is searched an estimated 98,000 times per month in the U.S. “Pansexual refers to someone who is romantically, emotionally, or sexually attracted to people of any gender or regardless of their gender,” according to Dictionary.com. When it comes to attraction, gender is not important.

Non-Binary

The meaning of the term non-binary has an estimated 69,000 searches per month in the U.S. on average. The word's definition is noting or relating to a gender identity that does not fit into the traditional male/female division. It is an umbrella term for those who don't feel comfortable being categorized as predominantly masculine or feminine.

BBL

BBL is an acronym for “Brazilian Butt Lift,” a surgery that takes fat from one area of the body and moves it to the buttocks to make it bigger. The procedure is conducted under general anesthesia and uses the highest quality fat cells from areas such as the abdomen, hips, and back to enhance the buttocks. An estimated 54,000 Americans search “what does bbl mean” every month.

Political

Let's Go Brandon

Let's Go Brandon is a euphemistic phrase used by critics of U.S. President Joe Biden. The expression became popular to express opposition to Joe Biden without using the explicit phrase it represents. This is the second most searched-for phrase in the U.S., with an estimated 180,000 people confused by its meaning per month.

Encanto

“Encanto” is a term that deserves an honorable mention, whose meaning is searched for an estimated 91,000 times a month. Encanto is a Spanish word that translates as “charm” in English. The term gained popularity in response to the release of the popular Disney film of the same name and is still sparking interest across the U.S. Just don't ask about Bruno.

A spokesperson from ProWritingAid commented on the study:

“It is fascinating to see which words and phrases are being searched for in an attempt to understand and connect with the younger generations, who are more likely to adopt slang words into their language.”

