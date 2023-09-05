Car Mechanic in Oklahoma Keeps Man’s Car for Nearly Three Years, Ceases Contact: ‘We Don’t Know Where My Car Is’

Taking your car to the repair shop is always a gamble because you never know what's wrong, what it will cost, and how long you'll be out of a car. All you can do is choose a reliable and trustworthy mechanic, cross your fingers, and hope for the best.

Parker Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had no idea that when he took his car into the X Power Racing Engine auto repair shop in March of 2021, he would still be fighting to get it back almost three years later.

Roberts first contacted news sources in December 2022 after waiting nearly two years for repairs to be completed. He felt that waiting that long was outrageous, and the family planned to fight any repair charges from the shop.

After his interview aired in December, Roberts and his family tried to contact the shop through text, calls, and even going in person to the shop for updates, but it was all in vain.

When News4 reached out to X Power Racing Engine in late 2022, the owner, Justin McDaniel, claimed that the delay was caused by Covid implications, saying that they were understaffed and that car parts were taking longer to ship. McDaniel also told News4 that Roberts' car would be ready to pick up in early 2023, but now it's September, and they haven't heard anything since the beginning of the year.

It seems that McDaniel stopped working on Roberts' car as soon as the news story aired in 2022. McDaniel allegedly told Roberts' brother that he didn't want trouble and didn't want to work on the car anymore.

According to texts shared with News 4, the family last had any updates on the car or contact with McDaniel on January 9th. Roberts claims that he has been paying his car loan, and his parents have been paying the insurance on it the whole time it's been in the shop. Plus, he's been forced to drop another $7,000 on another car to drive.

Roberts has gone as far as dropping by X Power Racing Engine to see if he could spot his car, but he has never seen it in the parking lot, the storage container, or anywhere else. Roberts told News4, “We don't know what's inside because he's never there for us to go inside or talk to him. We don't know where my car is or what he has done with it.”

One positive note is that X Power Racing Engine provided Roberts with a loaner truck during this time, but Roberts claims that the truck has had several problems and has had to put money into the loaner to keep it running. However, the truck has since been returned to the shop, hoping they could make a trade, but there has yet to be contact with McDaniel.

Roberts feels that his only option now is to hire an attorney to be reunited with his car.