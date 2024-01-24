This Medieval Town in the Baltic Sea Will Capture Your Heart

To describe the medieval town of Visby, Sweden, is to depict your favorite fictional setting in vibrant color, texture, and detail. It is dripping with deep blues, greens, and greys. Red roof tiles separate the sky from the sea on the horizon, and stone walls rise like strong arms protecting a child from danger. Stone churches perched between roads and trees tell stories of ages gone by and faith that still stands. One can almost hear the poetry in the wind. But Visby is not a work of fiction. Visby is real.

Located on the island of Gotland off the coast of mainland Sweden, Visby is almost otherworldly in its charm, beauty, and history. After being rerouted from another stop on our Baltic Cruise and having not heard of Visby before, we had yet to learn what to expect in this island town. After we spent one magical day there, we have dreamed of returning ever since.

About Visby, Sweden

Visby is a UNESCO World Heritage site with Viking roots that date back to the 12th century. As the best-preserved fortified commercial city in northern Europe, Visby is a living town bursting with history. Walkable streets with church ruins, beautiful cottages, cafes, and shops make Visby a magical destination for travelers. It was even the filming location for the Pippi Longstocking movies filmed in the 1960s and 70s, and some structures still stand. Visit Kneippbyns Sommarland in the summertime for amusement park fun and see the Pippi Longstocking house used in the movies.

How To Visit the Medieval Town of Visby

Located on the Island of Gotland off the coast of mainland Sweden, you'll need to be intentional about getting to Visby. But you may want to stay in this historic trading town once you're there. You can travel to Gotland in a few ways. Many cruise lines offer Visby as a port of call, and if this is the case, you'll want to be first off the ship to make the most of your one-day visit.

You can also arrive via Ferry from the mainland or fly from nearby Stockholm or Helsinki. Bring a car on the Gotland ferry or rent one on the island for extended stays. If you plan to stay within the city walls of Visby, we found walking or biking sufficient.

Inside the Walls

From church ruins to cobblestone streets, wandering through town is a delight. The Botanical Garden is home to over a century's worth of beautiful blooms, sculptures, and walking paths. It's the perfect place to enjoy a snack or sip coffee. We encourage you to explore the town inside and outside the gates to see the remarkable wall from both sides. Stop into The Gotland Museum for a map of the town and view artifacts throughout history.

Explore Church Ruins

You'll want to walk up the hill to Visby Cathedral, which was consecrated in 1225 and is still operational, for an exciting look into history and a magnificent view of the rooftops leading to the Baltic Sea below. Explore the town square for shopping, lunch, and, you guessed it, marvelous ruins with possibly the most beautiful arches we have ever seen at the ruins of St. Catherine's Church.

Where To Eat In Visby

There are many restaurants and cafes in town. You really can't go wrong. We had a delightful meal at Plaza Restaurang & Bar in the city center. The food and service were excellent. If you're feeling adventurous, find a place that offers saffron pancakes, a staple in Gotland.

Then, if you have room for dessert, stop into Glassmagasinet in the harbor for one of their 356 ice cream and gelato flavors. They have been called Sweden's biggest ice cream shop, and we can see why! The choices are seemingly endless, and everything we tried was delicious.

Other Sites on Gotland

If you plan an extended stay on the island, Gotland is home to even more exciting sites outside Visby. Tour the Lummelunda cave for a below-surface look at the island. Or, take a day trip to Faro to see impressive sea stacks and white sand beaches.

You could also head south for more natural beauty and magnificent sea views across the Baltic or stay in Visby and rent a bicycle to ride along the outside of the walls. Dip your toes in the sea and imagine what life was like for the early traders who called this place home. If you find yourself in Scandinavia, visiting Gotland is a worthy addition to your trip. Visit for a day or a week, and you will still have more to discover.

Whether you stop for a day with a Baltic cruise or stay on the island, there is beauty around every corner. From hikes to ancient churches to exceptional restaurants and shopping, Visby will win your heart.