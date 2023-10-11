Meet The Best Modern Scream Queens

Hollywood has a long tradition of scream queens. This term once described attractive damsels-in-distresses who appeared in horror films. However, this trope has shifted over the years, and the modern scream queen is often more powerful and outlives a villain without the help of the male characters.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh became two of the earliest scream queens, but some critics go as far back as Elsa Lancaster’s Bride of Frankenstein or Fay Wray in King Kong. This trope may have started as the beautiful young woman running from the killer, but many actresses have broken the mold and risen above the title. Check out the best modern scream queens who have scared audiences throughout the 21st century.

1. Betty Gabriel

Betty Gabriel hasn't become a household name yet, but viewers of horror may recognize her from a range of modern horror films. Despite starting her career in musical theatre, her big break came playing Laney Rucker a.k.a. La Pequeña Muerte in the Blumhouse-produced The Purge: Election Year.

She earned further notoriety for her role as Georgina, the housekeeper in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. The actress, who admits she has an affinity for the dark side of cinema, also stars in the Blumhouse-produced Unfriended: Dark Web and Upgrade and makes TV appearances in Westworld and The Twilight Zone.

2. Allison Williams

Allison Williams rebelled against her perfect rich girl persona to become a new type of modern scream queen. She followed her role as Marnie in HBO’s Girls to appear in two of the 21st century's most iconic horrors. In 2017’s Get Out, she plays to type and fools audiences into thinking she's the heroine. She followed Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated film with Netflix’s The Perfectionists, where she plays an innocent bystander who witnesses the horrors that happen to her musical rival.

Allison Williams became part of a pop culture phenomenon with her appearance in M3Gan. She plays an engineer who struggles to connect with her orphaned niece until she builds a lifelike doll.

3. Vera Farmiga

Although Vera Farmiga has an illustrious career in drama, appearing in films like Up In The Air and The Departed, she has made a name for herself as a scream queen. Although 2009’s Orphan served as her entry into the genre, her role as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring and its sequels has transformed her into a household name.

Without Farmiga’s performance as the paranormal investigator Lorraine and her chemistry with co-star Patrick Willson, The Conjuring may not have become the blockbuster franchise audiences know and love. She returns to the role in The Nun and Annabelle Comes Home. In 2013, Farmiga further cemented her status as a scream queen with her role as Norma Bates in Bates Motel. The prequel sees Farmiga's Norma trying to navigate her maternal love for her murderous son and mental illness.

4. Toni Collette

Toni Collette delivers award-worthy performances across many genres, but the horror community especially loves her. She may have fewer horror movies than other actresses on her list. Still, her dinner table monologue in Ari Aster’s Hereditary makes her an iconic scream queen.

Horror fans call her The Matriarch Of Modern Horror, as her roles in the genre usually play mothers in terrifying situations. In Hereditary, she plays a grieving mother tormented by a demonic entity, and in M. Night Shyamalan’s breakout film The Sixth Sense, she takes her son to a psychologist after her son claims to see the undead. In Michael Dougherty’s holiday romp, Krampus, she plays a matriarch coping with a family Christmas and a demon, and in the 2011 remake of Fright Night, she stars as Charley’s mother, battling her maternal instinct while flirting with the new neighbor. No one can say she is a one-trick pony.

5. Jessica Rothe

Thanks to her performance in the Happy Death Day franchise, Jessica Rothe has become the ultimate modern final girl. The films center around Tree, a self-obsessed college student stuck on a loop of reliving the same day repeatedly.

Rothe balances the comedy and the horror, battling to outrun the baby-faced mask-wearing killer. It helps that she looks like an iconic 1970s scream queen with her blonde hair and sarcastic attitude. Not many scream queens can earn the title from just one franchise.

6. McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace, the youngest scream queen on the list, has already appeared on the big and small screen for over a decade. Grace’s appearance in the 2018 horror remake of The Bad Seed, is just the first of many fantastic horror performances.

That same year, Grace appears as a young Theo in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House Hill and as a younger Sabrina in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Other horror films on her CV include Annabelle Comes Home, Malignant, and Amityville: The Awakening. Although she became famous for playing younger versions of lead adult characters, she came into her own in Ghostbusters Afterlife.

7. Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti has managed to avoid typecasting and has moved between victim and villain in her horror movie roles. Her breakthrough came in Mike Flanagan's critically acclaimed Netflix adaptation of Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House. Her role as Eleanor ‘Nell' Crain Vance serves asthe emotional crux of the miniseries, helping episode five become one of the most emotional hours in TV history.

Following up the fragile role of Nell, Pedretti offered up a very different performance as Love Quinn in seasons 2 and 3 of You. Pedretti’s flip from the prey to the predator plays like a masterclass in subtlety. Very few scream queens could jump between female horror archetypes, from a meek love interest to a cold-blooded killer.

8. Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Since her 2001 appearance in the short-lived TV show Wolf Lake alongside Lou Diamond Phillips, Winstead has long favored the sinister side of cinema. Whilst Final Destination 3, Black Christmas, and The Thing prequel don't have reputations as good movies, they have one thing in common: a fantastic performance from Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

A horror fan since childhood, Winstead avoids playing the stereotypical airheads associated with the genre and brings depth to the final girl tropes. From an endearing version of Mary Todd Lincoln in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter to a new take on the action heroine in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Winstead is a scream queen with heart.

9. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has become one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising stars. She lends her versatility to several successful horror movies, from her uncredited first film role in the forgotten YA, Vampire Academy to the underrated Marrowbone. At 19 years old, Anya Taylor-Joy landed her first credited feature film role in Robert Eggers’ The Witch. Playing the lead role of a girl whose Christian family fell prey to a mysterious evil, Anya's wide-eyed look made her an instant scream queen.

As Casey, one of the girls caught captive in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, she had a small yet memorable role. In the black coming-of-age comedy Thoroughbreds, Anya Taylor Joy balances the comedy and the horror. More recently, she mixed the elegance and the darkness of Sandy in Last Night in Soho. In the deliciously wicked The Menu, Margot is a final girl with a twist, surviving a fine dining experience gone wrong.

10. Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts has a long and varied career in Hollywood, but several of her most memorable roles came in disturbing horror movies. Watts' breakthrough came from David Lynch’s iconic Mulholland Drive in 2001. Watts has a gift of grounding horror films, using her expressive face to add realism to the heightened genre.

Earning the nickname, The Mother Of American Remakes, Watts regularly appears in English remakes of international horrors. Her first was the 2002 faithful remake of The Ring before her role as Ann in Michael Haneke’s Funny Games remake in 2007 and more recently appearing in the lukewarm remake of Goodnight Mommy. She also took on the part made iconic by Fay Wray in Peter Jackson’s King Kong remake, screaming herself into horror history.

11. Jane Levy

Jane Levy made a name for herself in the genre in 2013’s Evil Dead, filling Bruce Campbell’s enormous shoes. Reteaming with director Fede Álvarez for Don’t Breathe, Levy stars as a sympathetic thief who underestimates the man she tries to rob.

Levy earns continuous praise for her ability to sink into a role. The actress understands that tough characters can still have vulnerability. Other horror entries on her CV are the family-friendly misfire Monster Trucks, and the zombie horror-comedy Office Uprising before taking on the role of Jackie Torrance in the Stephen King-inspired show Castle Rock.

12. Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving’s bloodied bride smoking on the steps of the mansion in Ready or Not has become one of the most iconic images in modern cinema. The Australian star became an overnight success after playing a bullet-packing bride battling her in-laws during a violent hide-and-seek game.

Before Ready or Not, Weaving made a name in the genre for roles in Ash Vs Evil Dead, Mayhem, and The Babysitter. Making such an impact in the horror world, she earned a prestigious role as the opening girl in Scream VI. Often told she looks like Margot Robbie, Weaving's big blue eyes make her the perfect modern scream queen.

13. Jenna Ortega

Perhaps Gen Z’s ultimate scream queen, Jenna Ortega's introduction to the genre came with 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2, but she wouldn't return to horror for years. After years of appearing in family-friendly shows like Jane The Virgin, she reunited with the genre with a small role as Joe’s neighbor in season 2 of You. In 2020, she starred in another Netflix original, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the sequel to the black comedy horror film The Babysitter. But in 2022 she gave Drew Barrymore a run for her money as the opening girl in Scream 5 before using her youthful looks to an advantage in Ti West’s X.

Jenna Ortega became a household name, starring as the titular character in Wednesday. Her deadpan delivery and intense stare were perfect for the iconic character. Returning to the sixth Scream film in 2023, she cements herself as a modern scream queen. Ortega's fanbase grew from her ability to turn demure women into powerful final girls.

14. Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe burst onto the scene with It Follows in 2014, where she spends the movie evading a mysterious entity. Since her breakout year, she has appeared in several critically acclaimed horror movies. As a lifelong horror fan herself, there is no wonder she appears in the genre so frequently. Unlike other scream queens on this list, Monroe carves a career for herself, avoiding franchises and making unique indie films.

In a star-turning role in The Guest, a man who may have hidden motives appears at her home. She also plays small, memorable supporting roles in Greta alongside Chloe Moretz and Tau. In the recent stalker-thriller Watcher, Monroe plays a young woman struggling to protect her family from a neighbor. In 2019’s underrated Villains, she stars alongside Bill Skarsgård as two lovebird robbers who target the wrong home.

15. Mia Goth

In the titular role of Ti West’s 2022 slasher Pearl, Mia Goth delivers one of the most iconic lines in modern horror history when she announces: “I’m a star!” Goth has been one of Hollywood's rising scream queens for a decade, and Pearl only cemented this status.

Although her appearance in X brought her to the mainstream, she has been wowing horror fans with her unhinged performances and blood-curdling screams for a decade. From Marrowbone and A Cure for Wellness to Suspiria and Infinity Pool, Goth's ability to take her often softly-spoken characters to chilling levels is unmatchable by her peers.