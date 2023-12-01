Rom-com queen Meg Ryan addresses ageism and “stupid” comments about her appearance in a new interview. The 62-year-old actress currently stars opposite David Duchovny in the romantic comedy What Happens Later.

In an interview with Glamour, Meg Ryan talks about ageism and how some people troll her and describe her as “unrecognizable”… and worse. “Our culture is so obsessed with youth,” says Ryan. “As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Ageing is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier: ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.’”

With regard to gossip culture, Ryan says, “I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t. It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.

“There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be. With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want.”

Meg Ryan Directed and Stars in What Happens Later

Meg Ryan has made a career out of romantic roles in movies such as Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally…, French Kiss, Kate & Leopold, and many more. In What Happens Later, which she also directed, Ryan and Duchovny play exes who bump into each other at an airport after their respective flights get canceled due to a snowstorm.

Meg Ryan, who ended her relationship with singer John Mellencamp in 2019, tells Glamour that all of those years starring in rom-coms didn't make her any wiser about dating. “It’s just as ridiculous as ever,” says Ryan. “I don’t think anyone ever gets good at it. Maybe people do. I don’t. I went on a date in college where he took me on a motorcycle ride all over northern Connecticut and Massachusetts. It was great. We ended up having dinner, and when we rode back to my dorm room, I was like, ‘I had the greatest time, Phil.’ And his name was something like Bob. I never heard from him again. I had it all wrong, but it was fun.”

The core question at the center of When Harry Met Sally… is, Can men and women just be friends? Meg “Sally” Ryan says, “Yes, I think they can be friends. I have really great male friends and I love their perspective. I see their confusion right now with the shifting roles and I feel their desire to do it right, to get better. I have a lot of empathy and respect for that.”