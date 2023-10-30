Megan Fox Defies SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Guidelines

Megan Fox unapologetically defied the SAG-AFTRA Halloween costume guidelines by dressing up as a character from a struck film. Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, dressed as Gogo Yubari and the Bride, respectively, from Kill Bill for the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills. Fox then posted pictures of their costumes to Instagram, tagging SAG-AFTRA.

As reported by People, “Fox, 37, wore a costume inspired by the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari, played by actress Chiaki Kuriyama in the movie. The actress teamed a black wig with a schoolgirl outfit that she wore with platform white boots and knee-length socks. In a nod to the character's rather gruesome death, which saw blood pouring from her eyes, Fox also had fake blood makeup worn down her cheeks.”

As for Machine Gun Kelly, People reports, “Kelly meanwhile, dressed as Uma Thurman's now iconic Bride character from the movie. The musician, 33, wore the yellow jumpsuit Thurman's character sported in the film and held what appeared to be a replica of the Samurai sword wielded by her character, the Bride. The singer's outfit also featured some fake blood over his face and the chest of his jumpsuit, nodding to the various fight scenes Thurman's character took part in during Kill Bill.”

SAG-AFTRA Issued Two Statements About Halloween Costume Guidelines for Members Such as Megan Fox During the Strike

According to a statement posted on SAG-AFTRA, members should “Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.).” The guild suggests actors “don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” so as to not give studios any extra publicity. Striking actors are currently prohibited from doing press for struck projects.

Late last Friday, the guild issued another statement regarding the children of SAG-AFTRA members after Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the Halloween rules and suggested dressing his eight-year-old son up as Deadpool and yelling “scab” at him. The guild statement reads, “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”

