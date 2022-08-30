Megan Thee Stallion Joins the MCU on She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already found success on Disney+, and it seems that it will only gain popularity as Megan Thee Stallion joins its ranks.

She's a Savage

The rapper will reportedly be making an appearance in an upcoming episode. Marvel has been pretty tight-lipped about what role she will play, which is their usual M.O.

All they have told us so far is that she will be involved in a legal case as her alter ego, Tina Snow. Her character will likely be tied to the recording industry and another universe, though details are unclear at this time.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter users had a lot to say about Megan's role in the show.

“Who’s your favorite Marvel character?” “Megan Thee stallion” pic.twitter.com/ArReUWKrmZ — 𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒶𝓇𝒾 (@ANYGIV3NLES) August 29, 2022

FINALLY, my petition to get Megan Thee Stallion to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe worked. pic.twitter.com/MDZFeyUkQI — josh belville | twitch.tv/zornog (@joshbelville) August 30, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion pulling up to Marvel pic.twitter.com/i6SmD9lWRx — Resonance (@mycalljacksun) August 30, 2022

she hulk was already on track to be the best marvel disney plus series but I think that Megan thee stallion being in it has sealed the deal completely — Gabi (@nightwingcore) August 29, 2022

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.