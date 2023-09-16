Member of Congress Escorted Out of Musical in Denver After “Causing a Disturbance””

A Republican Congresswoman was kicked out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday night for “Causing a Disturbance.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the performance in downtown Denver by theatre officials after allegedly caping, singing, and recording the performance.

A report of the incident shared with The Denver Post on Tuesday states staff at the venue asked two patrons to leave the Buell Theatre during the performance of the Broadway show after being warned during the intermission about their inappropriate behavior after receiving several complaints from other theatergoers.

However, as the second act started, security at the venue received “another complaint about the patrons being loud” and “recording” the show.”

Reportedly, when asked to leave by the ushers, Bobert refused to exit the theatre. Then, when the usher told them they would have to call the police if they didn't leave because they would be trespassing, she replied: “Go get them.”

Boebert and her companion then continued to resist, telling staff when she reached the theatre's vestibule: “Do you know who I am? I am on the board, and I will be contacting the mayor!”

According to the report, the police then arrived and stayed in the lobby until Boebert and her friend left.

Although the report doesn't specifically name Borbert or the person with her, security footage released of the incident on Tuesday shows Borbert and her companion being escorted off the premises by security. The Colorado representative's office later confirmed she had been escorted from the city-owned venue during the performance but denied any impropriety.

Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, told The Denver Post that the congresswoman denied vaping during the show. However, she used her cell phone to take a picture of the performance and was unaware it wasn't allowed.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, she encourages everyone to see the play and its fantastic cast, tremendous visuals, and plenty of loud laughs, with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue,” Sexton wrote.

Sunday's incident, though minor, isn't the first time Boebert had found herself in trouble, having been arrested and summonsed at least four times before she was elected to Congress in 2020.

In her first month in office, Boebert, an enthusiastic proponent of second amendment rights, reportedly refused to turn over her bag to Capitol Police after setting off newly installed metal detectors, who refused to let her enter the House Chambers.

Last summer, Boebert's soon-to-be ex-husband threatened their neighbors during what the Garfield County sheriff called a neighborhood disturbance. No arrests were made.

