Survey Reveals Top 50 Memoirs Readers Actually Love

Why are we so captivated by celebrities? This fascination isn't just about the glitz and glamour; it's a complex mingling of psychological, social, and cultural elements that draw us in.

Celebrities offer an escape from the monotony of daily life, and studies have shown it's in our nature to be intrigued by those at the pinnacle of the social ladder—a trait rooted in our evolutionary history. Today, this interest is magnified by the ever-present media and technology, ensuring we have constant access to the lives of the stars. We're thirsty for more knowledge about our favorite celebrities, and that's where memoirs offer an excellent, satisfying insight.

1. The Lyrics: 1956 To Present by Paul McCartney

This book tops the list with its comprehensive collection of lyrics by Paul McCartney, offering insights into his life and creative process, and it has received a high reader rating of 4.75. Unlike a standard chronological book, the 154 song lyrics are arranged alphabetically. This gives readers snapshots from different eras of McCartney's amazing career. McCartney says that he's not the kind of person to jot down memoirs but he was always writing lyrics, so this was the logical outcome to give fans a book about his life.

2. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS by BTS

The book by K-pop culture expert Myeongseok Kang offers an intimate glimpse into BTS's journey and documents over three years of comprehensive coverage alongside personal interviews with the band. Organized chronologically across seven chapters, it traces the group's evolution from pre-debut days to their current status, showcasing the members' candid reflections and insights.

3. Just As I Am by Cicely Tyson

The late Cicely Tyson had a career spanning over 60 years. The actress passed two days after her autobiography was published in January 2021. “It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside,” Ms. Tyson informs her readers.

She was best known for her roles as strong African American women in movies and shows such as The Help, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

4. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl

“I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand. The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I've recorded and can't wait to share with the world,” says Dave Grohl. With a 4.48 score on Good Reads, it seems fans are glad that he did share. The narrative delves into Grohl's musical journey from a Springfield, Virginia, teenager to his career with Nirvana and the Foo Fighters.

5. Finding Me by Viola Davis

Finding Me, nominated for the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography in 2022, tells the story of the Oscar-winning actress well-known for her roles in The Woman King and The Help. This memoir navigates her journey from a shabby apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the vibrant stages of New York City and beyond, charting her path toward discovering her purpose and voice in society.

6. Making It So by Patrick Stewart

This is a personal exploration of Patrick Stewart's life, from his beginnings in Yorkshire to his fame on the global stage through roles in Star Trek and X-Men. Named after his famous catchphrase on Star Trek: Next Generation, Making It So has a 4.37 rating on Good Reads and is a New York Times and USA Today bestseller.

7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah's moving memoir navigates his journey from a young boy to the host of The Daily Show, beginning from the apartheid and its aftermath in South Africa. Born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother at a time when such a union was illegal, Trevor's very existence was considered a criminal act. The memoir details the extreme lengths his mother went to to protect him from a regime that could have torn him away at any moment.

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

This memoir documents Jennette McCurdy's life as a former child star on iCarly and Sam & Cat. I'm Glad My Mom Died, won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography in 2022. The celebrity reveals her struggles with eating disorders, addiction, and the oppressive influence of her overbearing mother. From her early days, pushed into acting to fulfill her mother's ambitions, through personal and professional highs and lows, to the profound impact of her mother's death, McCurdy lays bare the painful realities behind her public persona.

9. Becoming by Michelle Obama

Becoming charts the former First Lady's journey from her childhood in the South Side of Chicago to her years at the White House. Obama shares the experiences that shaped her life, her role as an advocate for women and girls, her efforts to lead a national conversation on health and wellness, and her time supporting her husband through significant periods in America's history. Readers have given her memoir an impressive 4.46 on Good Reads.

10. Windswept and Interesting by Billy Connolly

In this autobiography, legend Billy Connolly shares his journey from a challenging childhood in Glasgow, Scotland, to becoming a comedy genius. His memoir is a testament to a life filled with resilience, humor, and the ability to overcome the odds from living in a tenement flat in his childhood to fame in the 1970s and dealing with cancer.

11. Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood by Danny Trejo

In this memoir, Danny Trejo provides a raw and honest account of his journey from a life of crime to Hollywood success, earning a rating of 4.56. It chronicles his transformation from a life marred by crime, prison, addiction, and loss to becoming Hollywood's beloved antihero.

12. Down the Drain by Julia Fox

Julia Fox's memoir details her extraordinary journey from a tumultuous childhood divided between Italy and New York through a series of intense personal challenges, including abusive relationships, incarceration, and a battle with heroin addiction. Despite the extreme hardships, the Uncut Gems actor's story resonates with universal themes of resilience.

13. We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu

Simu Liu's inspiring memoir is about cultural identity, familial bonds, and pursuing one's dreams against all odds. It spans his journey from a young immigrant in Canada to his rise as Marvel's Shang-Chi. Born in China and initially raised by his grandparents, Liu's life takes a dramatic turn when he moves to Canada with parents he barely knows. Amidst numerous setbacks, Liu's persistence paved the way for his acting career and opened avenues for reconciliation with his parents.

14. Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond by Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler's autobiography offers an uplifting story of overcoming dyslexia and achieving fame, resonating with readers for a rating of 4.23. This Goodreads Choice Award Winner for Best Humor in 2023 is a reflective memoir that delves into the complexities of life beyond fame. Winkler, best known for his iconic role as “The Fonz” on Happy Days, reflects on the challenges of his childhood, his battle with severe dyslexia, and the weight of being forever associated with a character that overshadowed his identity.

15. The Answer Is by Alex Trebek

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” the late Alex Trebek wrote in this memoir. In this insightful and touching book, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, reflects on his life and career. He also answers some of the most asked questions by fans.

16. Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton

Better known to many as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, Tom Felton's memoir offers a unique glimpse into his life from his early acting days to becoming a central figure in one of our time's most significant cultural phenomena. He reflects on working with legendary actors, the oddities of fame, and the challenges of transitioning to life after Harry Potter.

17. The Mamba Mentality by Kobe Bryant

When Koby Bryant died tragically in 2020, many fans wept. Thankfully, Kobe Bryant's memoir was published before that fateful day. His approach to this book was driven by a desire to educate young athletes and those passionate about basketball on what he felt was the correct approach to the game.

18. Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci combines his love for food with tales from his life and career. Growing up in an Italian American household, Tucci shares how food has been a cornerstone of his upbringing, influencing his roles in films like The Devil Wears Prada and Big Night and shaping his personal relationships. Readers have given this autobiography a 4.21.

19. Will by Will Smith

Will by Will Smith, co-authored with Mark Manson, delves into the life of one of the most iconic figures in entertainment. Hailed as the best memoir Oprah Winfrey has ever read and a #1 New York Times bestseller, this book offers a look into Smith's journey from a West Philadelphia kid to a global superstar in music and film.

20. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

In her second memoir, Michelle Obama offers guidance and reflections on navigating life's challenges, earning a rating of 4.27 from readers. “When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it,” she writes in The Light We Carry.

21. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Greenlights is based on decades of diary entries by the Oscar-winning star. Besides personal anecdotes and reflections on his life, the narrative explores his philosophy of “catching greenlights” or seizing life's opportunities. It's intended as a guide to navigating life's inevitable ups and downs with grace and humor.

22. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger

According to the Terminator star, there are seven fundamental principles to success. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life offers readers this blueprint to success, drawing from his life's journey from humble beginnings to global fame. Through personal stories of triumphs and failures, Schwarzenegger illustrates how these tools can lead to meaningful achievements in any field.

23. My Name Is Barbra by Barbara Streisand

Barbra Streisand's long-awaited memoir offers a look into the life of an entertainment powerhouse. The EGOT winner shares her journey from Brooklyn to global stardom, spanning a six-decade career. She recounts her early challenges, groundbreaking role in Funny Girl, musical achievements, directing Yentl, and influential friendships and advocacy work. Fans have given this a 4.25.

24. All About Me by Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks has been an essential force in the comedy genre, with landmark works like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein under his belt. This memoir follows the comedian's journey from his beginnings in Brooklyn to becoming an EGOT-winning icon. You'll also hear about his collaborations with well-known icons like Carl Reiner. With a Good Reads score of 4.24, it sounds like a must-read for fans.

25. Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

While many dismiss Paris Hilton's claim to fame based on what we hear through the media, this memoir aims for readers to see a different side to the great-grandaughter of the Hilton Hotel legacy, Conrad Hilton. This focuses on the celebrity's journey to her role as a businesswoman and mother. Fans are enjoying reading about this side of the heiress with a 4.23 Good Reads rating.

26. My Life So Far by Jane Fonda

While many know her as the iconic workout guru from the 80s, Jane Fonda is also an activist and feminist. This memoir started off to inspire other women, but she believes it will also inspire men. Fonda shares personal insights and truths, offering them as a mirror for readers to reflect on their own lives and discover something about themselves.

27. You Got Anything Stronger by Gabrielle Union

The actress planned on attending law school but became a model and then an actress instead. Her first role was on Saved By The Bell in 1989. Union shares her life story following on from We're Going to Need More Wine, her 2017 biography. She says she found strength in vulnerability.

28. Yearbook by Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen's collection of funny, personal essays reflects on his journey in Hollywood and life, earning a reader rating of 4.13. The stand-up comedian and actor believes his tales about other celebrities “will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day.”

29. Behind the Seams by Dolly Parton

This Dolly Parton memoir focuses on the iconic country singer's fashion journey, revealing the origins of the distinctive style. This book features photographs that explore her personal and career highlights but also provides an exclusive look at her private costume archive, showcasing her unforgettable looks from the 1960s to the present. Parton shares the stories behind her most memorable outfits, reflecting her fearless fashion approach and ability to inspire.

30. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

From pop sensations to mental and legal issues, Britney Spears has been through it all. She has fought for her right to be a mother and in control of her own destiny. The Woman in Me gives fans the gritty details of all the things this incredible woman has endured. Readers have given her memoir an average score of 3.9.

31. Surrender: 40 Songs One Story by Bono

The legendary musician and activist delves into his life story, from his journey in his formative years in Dublin and the tragic loss of his mother at fourteen to U2's ascent as a global rock phenomenon. Each of the book's 40 chapters is titled after a U2 song and complemented by 40 original drawings by Bono. The Good Reads score is 4.2.

32. Rememberings by Sinéad O'Connor

With Sinéad O'Connor's death in 2023, the world lost an amazing singer and activist. Her memoir, published in 2021, provides a compelling account of her life growing up in a dysfunctional family, her music career, and various controversies she was involved in, such as the tearing up of the Pope's photograph on TV.

33. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski explores the commodification of her image and her experiences in the modeling industry in this powerful book, rated 4.02. This book expresses her critical reflections on how society values women's bodies, blending personal anecdotes with a critique of the cultural obsession over female beauty and sexuality.

34. Going There by Katie Couric

This veteran journalist of CBS and 60 Minutes talks about her life as a budding journalist through to her time on CBS News and 60 Minutes, having to deal with a world where women were treated differently. “Television can put you in a box; the flat-screen can flatten. On TV, you are larger than life but smaller, too. It is not the whole story, and it is not the whole me,” Couric says. Going There has a 4.04 rating on Good Reads.

35. Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing up by Selma Blair

Before Hollywood and her enduring legacy as the girl we loved to hate in Legally Blonde, Selma Blair was regarded as a “mean baby” by her siblings and found herself acting up as a result. However, that didn't hinder her success. This is Blair's recounting of her life, including her issues with addiction and diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which she considers her savior. Good Reads' score is 3.94.

36. Thicker Than Water by Kerry Washington

In Thicker than Water, Washington explores her multifaceted life, covering her challenges, hidden struggles, influential mentors, career growth, and her evolution into a celebrated figure and advocate. She shares her journey towards self-discovery and a stronger sense of community. The Scandal star gets a 3.90 average from Good Reads.

37. If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos

John Stamos is a name synonymous with television classics like Full House, ER, and General Hospital, not to mention his roles in film and Broadway and his musical stint as an honorary Beach Boy. This memoir aims to show that there's much more to Stamos than what's presented to the public. Readers have given his book a 3.91 average.

38. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” writes Perry. When writing these words, he couldn't have foreseen that they would come true a year later in 2023. This memoir tells the story of Perry's struggle with addiction and all that led to his role on Friends. The book contains a foreword by Lisa Kudrow.

39. Karma: My Autobiography by Boy George

The lead singer of Culture Club left an enduring impression with his signature look in the 80s. This autobiography tells his life story. From growing up in the UK to coming out, his addiction struggles and his time in prison. Boy George aims to be brutally honest in this memoir. Readers give it an average of 3.72.

40. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson

The name ‘Pamela Anderson' doesn't bring up images of a down-to-earth, nature-loving girl who's a bit on the shy side. It will more likely bring images of red swimsuits and an outgoing blonde bombshell. However, according to Anderson, that little girl did exist, and this memoir tells her tale and how she became an inmate of the Playboy Mansion and one of the most iconic stars of Baywatch.

41. Honey, Baby, Mine by Laura Dern & Dianne Ladd

This New York Times bestseller features candid conversations between Jurassic Park and Little Women star Laura Dern and her mother, actress Dianne Ladd. The pair also share recipes and family photos with their fans. Readers have given the book a 3.93.

42. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Paul Newman

In 1986, Paul Newman and Stewart Stern set out on an endeavor to document The Road to Perdition star's life. Through honest oral histories involving family, friends, and professional collaborators collected over five years, this memoir aims to showcase the actor's life. It includes his own perspective on what others have said, providing an inside look at his experience in the film and theatre industry.

43. Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This memoir spans the Love Again star's life across two continents, sharing her journey from her early years in India to her teenage experiences in the United States and back to India, where she launched her global acting career through beauty pageants. Chopra Jonas discusses her career, her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the loss of her father, and her marriage to Nick Jonas.

44. Unguarded by Scottie Pippin

Unguarded showcases unreserved reflections on Scotty Pippen's career with the Chicago Bulls, his relationships with Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, and others. This memoir was released on the 30th anniversary of their first championship win in 2021. It provides new insights into key moments of the NBA star's career. Good Reads has a rating of 3.53.

45. Pageboy by Elliot Page

The hit series The Umbrella Academy provided a groundbreaking achievement by dealing with Elliot Page's gender transition with integrity and grace. This memoir goes behind the glitz and glamour, showcasing Page's literary talents through his reflections on topics such as gender, love, mental health, and the intricacies of Hollywood.

46. Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Unlike many actors, the late Alan Rickman didn't follow a career path in acting until he was in his late 20s. The result was over 40 years of acting on stage and screen with numerous awards and nominations. Fans were saddened when he died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. Beyond his acting, Rickman's diaries, covering 1993 to 2016, offer an intimate look into his life.

47. Spare by Prince Harry

The controversial memoir Spare is Prince Harry's story of how he dealt with the death of his mother, his life in the army, and his search for love. He explains how he always felt like the odd one out and dealt with things like PTSD and how he felt a revisitation of what his mother experienced during the media's relentless pursuit of his wife and their relationship. Good Reads has an average score of 3.87 for Prince Harry's book.

48. Have I Told You This Already by Lauren Graham

In this collection of new, original essays, the cherished Gilmore Girls star and New York Times bestselling author of Talking as Fast as I Can shares candid, enlightening, and immensely entertaining reflections on life, love, and her journey in Hollywood. Packed with unexpected stories, wise counsel, and hilarious insights, this latest work highlights the infectious charm and humor that have made her a beloved figure.

49. The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone

The Fatal Attraction star shares her inspiring journey of recovery from a severe stroke that nearly cost her everything—her health, career, family, and fame. This memoir details her challenging path to regain her wholeness and health, highlighting her resilience in an unforgiving industry and society. Stone candidly discusses her life before and after the stroke, including her childhood traumas, significant career moments, and the solace she found in motherhood and humanitarian work.

50. Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith

Worthy gets a 3.63 rating on Good Reads. This is an inspirational memoir where Jada Pinkett Smith shares her journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Through reflections, Smith navigates her unconventional life experiences, from her upbringing in Baltimore to her unique marriage. The book aims to celebrate self-love, exploring Pinkett Smith's path to recognizing her worth and strength as a woman.