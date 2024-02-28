The Memorable Clone Troopers Throughout Star Wars History

In a galaxy far, far away, clone troopers became notorious for betraying the Jedi on behalf of Sith Lord Darth Sidious. Star Wars fans all over the world remember that frightening moment when the villain formerly known as Chancellor Palpatine delivered Order 66, turning allies into enemies.

Then The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch finally revealed the clones' side of this heartbreaking story. Suddenly, these faceless characters had names, personalities, and a permanent place in fandom. While they all left a strong impression, some stood out more than others. Let’s revisit our faves!

The 212th Attack Battalion

Holding the highest military position in the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) couldn’t have been easy. Chancellor Palpatine’s secret attempts to sabotage Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi only made their jobs harder. Yet, they continuously rose above the internal sabotage – most of them, at least.

Marshal Commander Cody (CC-2224)

Star Wars introduced Cody in the third prequel movie Revenge of the Sith. He has since become one of the most memorable clone troopers of all time. He worked with Obi-Wan in leading the 7th Sky Corps/212th Battalion until Palpetine did a heel turn and used Cody to deliver Order 66.

Cody later turned against the Galactic Empire when the chip’s control started waning. His appearance in season 2 of The Bad Batch showed him remembering his true glory. He disappeared after trying to convince Crosshair to join him. But, hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of him.

Lieutenant Waxer (CT-1477)

Clone troopers have a reputation for combat skill, but less so for dealing with civilians. So, Waxer shocked Clone Wars fans with his kindness toward a young Twi’lek girl named Numa. Along with his friend Boil, he cherished the interaction so much he painted her face on his helmet.

Waxer later fell victim to friendly fire in season 4, episode 10, “Carnage of Krell.” He’d been sent with a small platoon to help the 501st only to get caught up in Jedi General Pong Krell’s insidious ruse. While the elite Ghost Company lost a good brother that day, his memory lives on forever.

Captain Gregor (CC-5576)

Not many clone troopers left the GAR and even less left a memorable impression. The Clone Wars introduced Gregor as a civilian who realizes he used to be part of the 212’s Foxtrot Group. The same head injury that left him with amnesia might’ve also saved him from the dark influences of Order 66.

He later popped back up in season 1 of The Bad Batch to the delight of many Star Wars fans. He had previously made several appearances throughout Rebels. His offbeat personality and unique laugh made him one-of-a-kind. He died doing what he loved – standing up for his brothers and for justice.

The 501 st Legion

The 501st Legion has some of the most popular clone troopers in Star Wars. Fans loved them so much that they’ve appeared throughout various projects. Even after General Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the dark side turned them into the merciless Vader’s fist, fans still remember their heroic deeds.

Captain Rex (CT-7567)

Describing Rex as one of the most memorable clone troopers would be an understatement. He served under Anakin and Ahsoka during the Clone Wars. The Bad Batch later showed him working tirelessly to free his fellow soldiers from enslavement at the hands of Emperor Palpatine.

When that didn’t work, he went into hiding with Commander Wolffe and Captain Gregor. He made connections with the Rebellion in Rebels that lasted for years. Fans have spent years trying to figure out whether he fought in the legendary Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi.

ARC Trooper Fives (CT-5555)

Of all the memorable clone troopers, Fives easily takes the cake as the boldest. It took him a while to clean up his act while working with the Domino Squad on Kamino. But once he learned the value of loyalty and teamwork, he dedicated the rest of his short life to taking a stand for his fellow soldiers.

He stood up to Krell when the general tried to bully the 501st into following deadly plans. He figured out Palpatine’s ploy to use control chips to make the clones turn on their Jedi leaders. His reward? Dying at the hands of another mind-controlled trooper with Rex and Anakin unable to save him.

ARC Trooper Echo (CT-1409)

Echo’s transformation from The Clone Wars to The Bad Batch has made him one of the memorable clone troopers. With the Domino Squad, he loved repeating military rules (hence his name). With the 501st, he fought diligently and climbed ranks until a shuttle blast killed him. . . or so we thought.

The Bad Batch later helped Rex and Anakin rescue Echo from the Techno Union. They’d turned him into a cyborg to hack his brain for information on the GAR. He gave his life for his brothers only for Wat Tambor to use him against them. Now, he works hard with Rex to save them once more.

Medic Kix (CT-6116)

Kix’s influence outside of The Clone Wars makes him more memorable than most other clone troopers. When Fives figured out Palpatine’s sinister ambitions for Order 66, he told Kix. Too bad the other clone ended up captured by Count Dooku and his cronies before he could do anything about it.

The medic floated around in cryostasis for 50 years before finally thawing out. He ended up joining Captain Sidon Ithano’s crew of pirates. Since Finn, introduced in The Force Awakens, ran with this crew for a while the two might’ve crossed paths and shared war stories at some point.

ARC Trooper Jesse (CT-5597)

Jesse went down in a ball of flames along with the other soldiers of the 501st’s 332nd Division. He wore his loyalty to the Republic as a symbol tattooed on his head. His loyalty to Ahsoka he showed by painting his helmet the same colors as her facial markings. Then Order 66 turned him against her.

Jesse’s death in the series finale of The Clone Wars remains one of the most heart-wrenching in a Star Wars series. Him sharing this terrible fate with so many other clone troopers makes it memorable in the worst way. Even Darth Vader couldn’t resist visiting his final resting place.

Trooper Dogma (CT-6922)

Dogma joined the ranks of memorable clone troopers with his actions in season 4 of The Clone Wars. At first, his desperate allegiance to General Krell had him ready to turn on his brothers for their defiance of the Jedi’s bad calls. Then he learned the ugly truth and made a hard decision.

Krell had started secretly working with the Separatists in hopes of joining Team Sith. His confession drove Dogma over the edge and the soldier executed Krell when Rex couldn’t. No one knows what happened to Dogma afterward. But his actions, in a way, foreshadowed the tragedy of Order 66.

Trooper Tup (CT-5385)

Speaking of which, Tup’s murder of Jedi General Tiplar gave Star Wars fans their first taste of the clone troopers’ secret kill switch. One minute he has a headache, the next he has a blaster pointed at Tiplar’s head as he mutters the ominously memorable phrase, “Good soldiers follow orders.”

He came to with no memory of his crime. So, Anakin sent him back to Kamino for testing. Tup’s subsequent death sent Fives on a mission to find out what really happened. While it ended in his own tragedy, Fives’ posthumous guidance helped Ahsoka save Rex from his own mental takeover.

The Coruscant Guard

The Coruscant Guard basically functioned as the police force of Star Wars. For better or worse, they upheld order in the Republic. Sometimes that meant protecting senators from Separatist attacks. Other times, that meant chasing wayward padawans through the city’s sewers. All in a day’s work, right?

Marshal Commander Fox (CC-1010)

Most clone troopers have left a memorable impression on Star Wars fans by doing good deeds. Others, like Fox, linger in their minds for messing with their faves. Like that time in The Clone Wars when he killed Fives for resisting arrest or when he helped imprison Ahsoka on false charges.

He later died at the literal hands of a very angry Darth Vader in the 2015 comic book series Star Wars: Darth Vader. Fox has gotten bad reputation for doing his job and falling victim to circumstances outside of his control. Too bad he didn’t live long enough to tell his side of the story.

Commander Thorn

Thorn and his men worked hard to protect Senator Padmé Amidala and Rush Clovis. The two had gone to the planet Scipio to investigate allegations of corruption related to the Republic’s finances. Instead, Padmé barely escaped with her life with Rush and Thorn joining the list of casualties.

Both sacrificed themselves for someone else. Rush let go (literally) so Anakin could save Padmé. Thorn held off a horde of droids for as long as possible so that everyone else could return to Coruscant. While many clone troopers have died, his death remains tragically the memorable.

The Bad Batch

Previously known as Clone force 99, the Bad Batch shook up Star Wars fans. Their unique skills and combat styles set them apart from their (mostly) identical peers. Named after the late great Clone 99, this commando crew of misfits played by their own rules and do whatever they want.

Sergeant Hunter

Getting the Bad Batch to follow orders would be like trying to make Darth Maul release his grudge against Obi-Wan. But Hunter’s ability to wrangle his fellow clone troopers turned out to be equal parts memorable and chaotic. The addition of an even more special clone certainly didn’t help.

Hunter’s skill set made him an incredible tracker. Yet, his biggest asset focused more on relating to others than trying to find them. His innate sense of right and wrong helped him overcome the urge to follow Order 66. It also turned him into the leader the Bad Batch need in the dark times after.

Commander Crosshair (CT-9904)

Ironically, Crosshair had the most memorable character development of all his fellow clone troopers in The Bad Batch. He started off seeing himself as better than “regular” troopers. Then he went from working as Governor Wilhuff Tarkin’s go-to clone commander to stranded on a snow-covered planet.

Commander Cody returned to the Star Wars franchise just in time to subtly push Crosshair toward rebellion. Crosshair later made an unlikely alliance with Commander Mayday. No longer loyal to the Empire, Imperial scientists turned him into a test subject in their clandestine clone experiments.

Omega

Omega stood out as memorable in Star Wars as the only biologically female clone trooper. She also aged like a natural-born human instead of in the accelerated fashion of other clones. Unlike their communal living, she grew up alone in a lab under the direct care of Kaminoan scientist Nala Se.

She joined the Bad Batch against Hunter’s wishes. She learned how to fight using her signature Zygerrian energy bow. She got to travel the galaxy with her big (but technically younger) brothers. Then Season 2 of The Bad Batch ended with her held captive in the same facility as Crosshair.

Honorary Mentions

Most clone troopers made strong impressions on Star Wars fans along with their equally remarkable peers. Some, though, stood out among their squads or battalions or batches all on their own.

Commander Wolffe (CC-3636)

Most Star Wars fans never expected to see Wolffe outside of The Clone Wars. Not that he seemed incompetent. But his most memorable assets as a clone trooper seemed limited to his cybernetic eye and grumpy disposition. Not only did he survive Order 66, though, he reappeared in Rebels.

Sure, he initially snitched on the Ghost crew to imperial officers. But he eventually joined Rex and Gregor in giving his old GAR loyalty to the Rebellion by helping them fight the Empire. He spent the rest of his days sporting a gray beard to match that of Rex and brazenly standing by his brothers.

Captain Howzer

The Bad Batch season 1 ending gave Star Wars fans the first glimpse of the control chips losing influence. Howzer worked with the Syndullas on the Twi’lek planet Ryloth. While the show never revealed his battalion ties, his loyalty to other clone troopers made him all the more memorable.

In season 1, episode 12, “Rescue on Ryloth,” Howzer tried to get his fellow troopers to turn against the Empire. Like Fives, he loved his brothers enough to trust in their ability to do the right thing. While he ended up arrested for his efforts, he eventually found freedom in the clone resistance.

Darman Skirata (RC-1136)

Darman’s unique history makes him one of the most underrated yet memorable clone troopers in Star Wars. Introduced in the Republic Commando novel series, his unusually close relationship with trainer Kal Skirata made them feel like family – hence Darman taking the older man’s last name.

Like other highly-trained commandos, Darman endured traumatic training for his elite combat skills. Unlike them, he also fell in love with the Jedi Etain Tur-Mukan. The two married and raised a son together, Venku, before her untimely death while protecting a clone trooper from a Jedi padawan.

Trooper Sister

Early on in the Clone Wars, Sister fought as part of the 7th Sky Corps. She worked alongside Jedi Knight Obi-Wan, Commander Cody, and Padawan Anakin before their big promotions. She remains the only named clone trooper who identifies with a gender different from the one assigned at ‘birth.’

No one questioned her femininity. Anakin even playfully informed her that the Jedi could appreciate how she “transcended gender.” Another memorable aspect of Sister concerns her burial practices for other clone troopers. She would arrange their helmets after battle in honor of their deaths.

Clone 99

The tragic reality of clone troopers only gets more heartbreaking when Star Wars fans think of Clone 99. The Kaminoans put him on maintenance duty because of his disability. However, they never anticipated his memorable influence on future generations of clone troopers.

His presence on Kamino during the training of Domino Squad helped them pass the final test before graduation. The Bad Batch initially named themselves after him. He died in the same battle that got Echo and Fives promoted. Clone 99 lives on in the hearts of all lucky enough to have known him.

Cut Lawquane

Gregor’s desertion from the GAR happened accidentally. Cut, on the other hand, simply took advantage of an opportunity. A Separatist attack gave him the chance to desert and he found his way to Saleucami. His legacy as a memorable clone trooper comes from the choices he made after.

He married a Twi’lek named Suu and became the step-father of her children, Shaeeah and Jek. This showed Rex that he could forge his own path in life. Rex repaid him later in The Bad Batch by helping Cut and his family escape the looming threat of the Empire – with Omega almost tagging along.

Trooper Slip (CT-0409)

A mysterious clone assassin killed Slip’s friend Cade behind his intention to blow the whistle on Edmon Rampart. The Vice Admiral had previously ordered a secret attack on the Kaminoan capital of Tipoca City. So, Slip decided to speak the truth on Cade’s behalf to make up for the part they played.

Where most memorable clone troopers took big actions, Slip worked from the shadows. Even his correspondence with Senator Riyo Chuchi happened mostly in the dark for protection of them both. Even though he later died at the hands of the same assassin, Riyo carried on his courageous work.

Sergeant Slick

Of all the memorable clone troopers, Slick had the most in common with the dark side of Jango Fett. His desperation to seek freedom from forced servitude drove him to carelessly put his brothers at risk. He aligned himself with the villainous Asajj Ventress and passed GAR secrets to the Separatists.

After Cody and Rex arrested him, Slick accused the Jedi of holding clones in enslavement. He claimed that he just wanted “something more” then dying on a battlefield. The Republic High Command tried to make his legacy disappear only for it to reappear in art during the Resistance-First Order War.

Boba Fett (Unit A0050)

Most Star Wars fans tend to forget Boba’s clone status. Like all the other troopers, Kaminoan scientists made him in the image of Jango. Boba’s unaltered DNA, however, made him special enough in the eyes of the galaxy-renowned bounty hunter for the older man to claim him as his son.

But Boba has created his own legacy throughout the franchise. He has been a villain and a hero. He spent time in prison and even more time exploring the criminal world all across the galaxy. His latest adventure landed him on Tatooine, taking over the streets of Mos Espa as the big man in charge.