Legal Lens: 15 Memorable Moments When Stars Got Booked

Seeing a former president's mugshot plastered all over the media reminds many Internet users of other famous faces given the same treatment. There is something timeless about a mugshot, especially when it's in black and white. A recent online post helps us remember those celebrities who had to hold their mugshot board.

1. Frank Sinatra, Seducing a Woman

“Francis Albert Sinatra was arrested in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1938 for seducing a woman,” reveals our first thread dropper. Old Blue Eyes had promised the young lady marriage in exchange for a ‘personal favor' for which he was ultimately charged “after it was determined the woman in question was married.”

2. Tim Allen, Drug Trafficking

Nothing can prepare the innocent viewer for Tim Allen's mugshot. A younger, more handsome version, replete with an impressive handlebar ‘tache, stares back. A female thread member jokes, “Never thought I'd say this about Tim Allen, but holy smokes!” Aged 23, Allen pleaded guilty to smuggling 2.2kg of cocaine into Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan. He served just over two years for his trafficking sentence, which was reduced from three to seven years.

3. Hugh Grant, Cruising

Perhaps my favorite of the bunch is Hugh Grant. Fresh off the back of his success following Four Weddings and a Funeral, the LAPD found Grant in a compromising position with a prostitute, and his mugshot is one of the funniest things ever printed. Moreover, Grant was in a relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, one of the most beautiful women on the planet. Bad boy, Hugh!

4. Johnny Cash, Public Drunkenness

The Man in Black was never one for conforming to society's narrow rules, and this was never more apparent when the musician was arrested for public drunkenness. Brilliantly, however, a homeowner found a drunk Cash picking dandelions in their front yard before alerting the cops. “Imagine you hear a clatter outside, and come out poised with a baseball bat, only to find a blotto Johnny Cash making a little bouquet for himself on your lawn,” adds an impressed commenter.

5. Robert Downey Jr., Various

Most kids will see the Ironman star's face and instantly associate him with his much-loved character. However, a brief look into the actor's past will unveil a litany of hilarious police incidents. Downey Jr.'s past problems with substance abuse eventually led to spending four months in jail for skipping mandatory substance testing. His mugshots are hilariously good. “He's giving his best ‘Blue Steel,' and I love it,” jokes a fan.

6. Paris Hilton, Possession

The famous early millennium It-girl was, annoyingly, never out of the headlines during this period. However, in 2010, Hilton and her then-boyfriend found themselves in trouble when Las Vegas Police found the couple sitting in a ‘hot-boxed' car.

The socialite's mugshot and subsequent community service order gave her yet more column inches…but that mugshot is pure comedy gold. “The charges match; looks like she's having a good night,” an observer quips. “Hair: perfect, ha-ha!”

7. Al Pacino, Attempted Robbery

In 1961, Pacino spent three days in jail after he and two friends were arrested in Rhode Island for concealed weapon possession. Curiously, the three accomplices wore black masks and gloves, though Pacino explained to the officers that they were actors and the items were props. Pacino was a great actor at this young age; all charges were eventually dropped.

8. Jane Fonda, Activism

Jane Fonda has always been a fan of confrontation involving matters dear to her, such as feminism and, more lately, environmentalism. In 1970, she sent shockwaves through the celebrity world after being arrested, her mugshot showing her hair dark, in a cropped bob, and a style that would inspire many to join the struggle.

However, her arrest was for allegedly ‘trumped-up' drug smuggling charges due to President Nixon's displeasure with her anti-Vietnam War rhetoric.

9. Billie Joe Armstrong, Driving Under The Influence

An interesting thread reveals that the Green Day frontman has had a few run-ins with the law over his long career. However, there is a misunderstanding between some fans. “What was he booked for?” asks the first commenter. The following response: “He mooned a bunch of people!” However, he also got a DUI, which balances it out.

10. Bruno Mars, Possession

“I didn't know about it, but I can't say it was surprising,” says a thread member after reading Bruno Mars' past indiscretion. Bruno Mars is a world-famous musician renowned for his incredible talent, high-octane live performances, and relentless energy on stage — I think now we know why!

11. Keanu Reeves, Driving Under The Influence

The nicest man in movies looks like the nicest man in a mugshot after his arrest for drunk driving in 1993. “How does Keanu still look like the nicest guy around in his mug shot?” wonders a thread contributor. Friendly netizen, I will tell you why: because it's Keanu freakin' Reeves.

12. Bill Gates, Driving Without a License

What do the Microsoft founder, America's premier farmland owner, and vaccine billionaire all have in common? They are Bill Gates! However, before Gates bid for his world-engineering campaigns, he was a nerdy kid in Albuquerque, getting arrested for driving without a license in 1977. Strangely, I was once pulled over in Albuquerque and given a citation for driving without a US license. I managed to get amnesty, whereas a young Gates' mugshot is easily found. In your face, Gates!

13. Jay-Z, Stabbing

Shawn Corey Carter, Jay-Z's real name, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a record producer at New York's Kit-Kat club in 1999. The rapper escaped major charges for felony assault with a deadly weapon, pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault, and instead of facing up to 15 years, he received three years' probation. Technically, Jiggaman had 1999 problems. Sadly, 99 more problems would find him later in life, though so would Beyoncé — life remains good.

14. Eminem, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

In 2000, people were divided over Marshall Mathers' arrest and indictment after an event outside Michigan's Hard Rock Sports Bar. The megastar rapper allegedly found a man attempting to kiss his wife, so pistol-whipped him. The star pleaded guilty to having a concealed weapon, receiving two years probation for his acts.

15. Lindsay Lohan, Violating Probation Terms

Oh, Lindsay. The former child star has had a turbulent life since her spate of millennial tween movies. Lohan has seen many jail cells, even finding herself behind bars for six months in 2007 after repeatedly abusing her probation terms after two DUI arrests. Lindsay's mugshot is surprisingly flattering, and the star looks almost amused.

(Source: Reddit).