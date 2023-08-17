Movie Magic: 16 Memorable Film Edits That Secure a Place in Cinematic History

The best movie edits do more than just elevate a film — they can leave the audience breathless. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What is the single best moment of editing in cinema history?” Here are the top 16 responses.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

One film buff shared, “I have to go classic. The best things that come to mind for me are two moments in The Godfather. The baptism scene, which juxtaposes the blessing of Michael's child with the killings of those standing in his way, and the ending scene which cuts from Michael's appointment as the Don to a devastated Kay Adams.”

2 – Parasite (2019)

One film fan noted, “The first one that came to mind when I read this was the montage scene in Parasite. Beautifully crafted.” Another remarked, “As she walks up the stairs, it always gives me chills. The music is a big part of it too.”

3 – Hot Fuzz (2007)

The editing in Edgar Wright films is always top-notch. One scene in particular stands out above the others, as one fan said, “For me, it'll be the edit showing Sgt. Angel travel from London to Sandford. Most directors would just have a shot of a sign or something but he really went the extra mile with that and it adds so much.”

4 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Someone shared, “One absolute classic is blowing out the match in Lawrence of Arabia.” Several others agreed. “There's a similar fantastic match cut in The Lost City of Z of liquor flowing down the sink drain,” one movie buff noted. “It cuts into a train headed in the same direction I'm 100% sure was inspired by that Lawrence of Arabia cut.”

5 – 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

“The cut between the bone and the spaceship in 2001: A Space Odyssey,” one movie fan said. “This is a top contender for the definitive answer,” added another. “When the monkey threw the bone in the air in 2001: A Space Odyssey,” a third agreed.

6 – Munich (2005)

“One I don't see referenced ever, but I think about often is in Munich,” one person stated. “Someone is shot several times, leaving many bullet holes in a battered wall, which fades slowly to an airplane window. It has smudge marks in many places where the wall was damaged.”

7 – Layer Cake (2004)

One movie lover shared, “An under-appreciated/not as well-known example that I love is the diner scene in the movie Layer Cake. All of the editing in Layer Cake is superb, but this scene is so perfect.”

8 – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

“My favorite is in The Godfather: II, when Fredo is assassinated, we see a flashback to Vito's kids at his birthday dinner, where all the siblings leave Michael alone after his Marine Corps reveal,” a film fanatic shared. “And then fading back to present-day Michael, who is elderly, quiet, and alone.”

9 – Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

“There are lots of moments in Everything Everywhere All at Once with great editing,” a movie fan shared. “In the scene where Evelyn's mind finally breaks, and we cycle through all the multiverses, I held my breath the whole way. I don't care how I sound. That was some near transcendental experience.”

10 – Come and See (1985)

Another person shared, “The ending of Come and See with Florya shooting Hitler juxtaposed with all the death that the Nazis perpetrated. Only to cross into a picture of baby Hitler and Florya realizing that killing Hitler wouldn't have done anything to prevent this from happening as he once was as naive and innocent as he was.”

11 – Psycho (1960)

It should be no surprise that the Hitchcock masterpiece is recognized for its editing. “The last couple of frames of Psycho that juxtapose Bates' face, the skull, and the car in the water all at once,” one person shared. “It gives me such an amazingly creeped out feeling.”

12 – Whiplash (2014)

“The ending of Whiplash. The shot of the blood and sweat on the drums in that finale is a big part of why it's one of my favorite films,” a movie fan said. Another added, “Very few films make me go holy wow when the end of the credits roll, but Whiplash never ceases to make me excited as all get out.”

13 – Don't Look Now (1973)

“All of Don't Look Now,” said one movie buff. “Whenever I think of Don't Look Now, the first thing that comes to mind is the cut where Donald Sutherland catches the ball. Great piece of editing. Roeg is one of the best editors ever.”

14 – Barry Lyndon (1975)

“Not an editing masterpiece, but the most emotionally impactful cut for me is in Barry Lyndon when Bryon is talking to his parents. It suddenly cuts to his funeral procession as Handel's Sarabande pummels the sorrow into your senses,” shared a fan.

“The seduction scene in Barry Lyndon too. It's essentially two people looking at each other, but the shot selection and pacing go a long way,” another movie fan said.

15 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park truly needs no introduction. The special effects were incredible. The editing was amazing — especially toward the end of the film when everyone was running around the museum. Those T-rex footsteps aren't the only thing that's groundbreaking.

16 – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Every Lord of the Rings movie deserves to be on this list, but Return of the King is worthy of its own special shout-out. The editing in this final movie of the trilogy is incredible. The way the scene jumped from the assault on Minas Tirith to its ruler, Denethor, lamenting the loss of his sons, is just one of the many moments where the film's editors worked magic.

Source: Reddit.