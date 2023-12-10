Memorable Video Game Stories Everyone Needs To Experience

Gameplay is always the key component that makes or breaks a video game. Still, some offer such memorable video game stories that they more than make up for some weaknesses in other areas. Great video game stories can exist in any entertainment medium, but games combining great stories with intuitive gameplay can have a greater impact than anything else.

1. The Last of Us

This one goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway. Naughty Dog’s take on the post-apocalyptic setting in The Last of Us as two unlikely characters travel through it together breathes new life into some tried-and-true narrative devices. The writing, acting, and directing steps the story up a notch with that PlayStation Studios polish and top-notch talent in every role.

Joel and Ellie’s inward and outward journeys intertwine as they discover their love for each other and the greater roles they play in the downward spiral of the human race, culminating in a gut-wrenching ending. This story must be experienced by all who enjoy dense video game stories that tug on the heartstrings.

2. Uncharted 4

The Uncharted series remains well-known for its bombastic action and intense set pieces, but don’t let that distract from the excellent video game stories. Uncharted 4, while not the best Uncharted overall, does have the best narrative in the series as it deals with family dynamics, betrayal, and idolization of the past- all relatable topics. The game handles its various themes quite well as the story unfurls through the 15-20-hour campaign. If fans of good stories have avoided Uncharted, the 4th mainline entry should inspire a second look.

3. Life is Strange

Don’t Nod’s Life is Strange series has gained a lot of steam with fans of compelling video game stories over the years and in no small part due to the original game that won over millions in 2015. Max’s journey grappling with her strange ability to warp time while navigating more typical teenage issues remains compelling to this day, and it's easy to see why it’s been followed up with sequels and expansions.

While the episodic format doesn’t work for everyone, gamers can purchase the whole thing in complete form, so there’s never been a better time to play it than now!

4. Heavy Rain

While not Quantic Dream’s first narrative-driven adventure game, Heavy Rain remains one of their most popular, thanks in large part to one of the best video game stories.

Released for the PlayStation 3 at first, Heavy Rain tells a gritty noir story about a gloomy detective, a serial killer, and a broken man looking for his son. While some of the acting feels a bit wooden, the story itself holds up as one of the better mysteries across all of gaming, with twists and turns that the player will never see coming.

On top of that, different choices the player makes can determine the outcome at several key points, so gamers can replay Heavy Rain several times and experience it in several ways.

5. Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream graced the PlayStation 4 with Detroit: Become Human in 2018 and it would become known to most as their best game. The near-future narrative centers around several different android characters as they grapple with gaining their own sort of free will, agency, and what humanity even means.

The story goes the extra mile by not only questioning how a machine could become human but also questioning what put humans above machines in the first place. The sheer amount of branching narrative paths and ending variations ensures players can experience this game several times and see various outcomes.

6. Last Day of June

Despite being a smaller, lesser-known game hidden deep in the PlayStation Storefront, Last Day of June offers a top-notch narrative about loss and grief. It does so with such care and sensitivity that every fan of such video game stories should experience it right away.

Playing a grieving husband as he navigates his inner turmoil stays heart-wrenching throughout despite a few moments of levity peppered throughout. The art style brings something special to the overall experience, but of course, the captivating journey through some genuine grief remains the main draw.

7. Undertale

Touching on themes of loss, destiny, and forgiveness, the simple-looking Undertale packs quite a narrative punch throughout its short runtime.

Experimenting with non-violent means of dealing with enemies provides both an interesting narrative device and some inspired gameplay quirks. The NES-inspired art style and quirky humor round Undertale out well, but the characters and multiple endings make it a memorable gem that players will remember forever.

8. Grand Theft Auto V

As the largest and most multifaceted story in the history of the series, Grand Theft Auto V trumps the vast majority of the competition.

Even as a 10-year-old game, GTA V works as a biting parody of modern times. Themes like superficiality, economic disparity, revenge, redemption, and other themes get explored at Rockstar’s leisure as the game takes well over 30 hours to complete. With that lengthy campaign, the story gives all these themes plenty of time to breathe and develop, making GTA V feel like a real saga through 2013 America.

9. Firewatch

Set in the wilderness of America’s midwest, Firewatch’s main character, Henry, dives into his new job as a lone fire lookout while he develops a strange kinship with a mysterious supervisor through his walkie-talkie. As they converse and learn more about each other, Henry’s personal struggles take center stage as do themes of loneliness, loss, and reinventing oneself.

It’s not all doom and gloom, but Firewatch might not appeal to everyone due to the heaviness. Still, those that enjoy deep character studies and unexpected video game stories will find a lot to love in Firewatch.

10. Mass Effect

The world of science fiction plays host to many great stories, and the epic saga of Mass Effect ranks right up there with the best video game stories. Playing as the imminent Commander Shepard, the game focuses on exploring various threats across space and forming a coalition to confront the Reapers as they threaten the entire galaxy.

While exploring the grayness of morality through extensive player agency, Shepard and his team reveal themselves as complex and flawed characters with varying levels of redeemability. The consequences of the player’s choices can affect a multitude of key points in the story, and even carry over into the following two games. This puts Mass Effect in a class of its own when it comes to video game stories.

11. Red Dead Redemption 2

Playing out as a prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, this game sports one of the finest Western video game stories of all time.

As more sophisticated industry creeps ever westward, Arthur Morgan and his gang grapple with finding their place in a changing world. Conflicting allegiances plague Arthur as he grapples with his own limitations and sense of purpose, and on top of that, players can break away from the main story to immerse themselves into the most robust Wild West fantasy ever created.

12. Metal Gear Solid

While Metal Gear Solid owes a lot to movies like The Rock and Escape From New York, far more pieces of media owe even more to Metal Gear Solid.

With a deep, multidimensional story that teeters into science fiction and even supernatural territory from time to time, the characters seal the deal. Solid Snake, Otacon, and Colonel Campbell drive the complex plot forward while fantastic villains Psycho Mantis, Revolver Ocelot, and Sniper Wolf dot the game’s narrative with sympathetic backstories that flesh out the world more than it ever needed.

Metal Gear Solid kicked off an outstanding video game series that would continue with sequels for the following 20 years, but nothing quite eclipses the original in terms of video game stories.

13. Bioshock

The rich storytelling of Bioshock remains second to none among video game stories, with compelling characters and an iconic underwater dystopia that shove the narrative back and forth from horror to political thriller at a moment’s notice.

Dripping with atmosphere, complex individuals, and a genre-bending narrative, Bioshock remains a recommendable experience for those that enjoy great stories in video games. Not to spoon-feed the entire story to the player, much of the narrative gets illustrated through environmental symbolism and audio logs that can be digested by more observant players, or even missed by those in a hurry. This, on top of a rather compelling set of twists, ensures that repeat playthroughs can reveal more to the player as they notice more clues littered throughout.

Bioshock remains one of the best video game stories ever created; fans of great stories owe it to themselves to engage with it for at least one playthrough.

14. Silent Hill 2

While the original Silent Hill set the stage, Silent Hill 2 knocked the narrative out of the park.

The tragic main character James starts out looking for his late wife in the godforsaken town of Silent Hill after receiving a strange letter, but as the town swallows him whole, so too does the narrative to the player. James’s journey becomes more introspective as the game goes on, with monsters representing different elements of the trauma he has endured and inflicted. James also comes across other tragic figures struggling with their own demons, and while they sometimes clash, it remains clear that they all have their own roads to go down.

The haunted town of Silent Hill becomes home to more than just some fog and abandoned buildings, and clearly serves a much more grim purpose than just being a spooky abandoned town. Without spoiling too much, we recommend everyone that enjoys psychological horror give Silent Hill 2 a spin.