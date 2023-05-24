Memorial Day/Military Appreciation Month Titles on Crackle for FREE!

Just a small token of our team’s appreciation for all the men and women around the world who protect and serve for the cause of freedom every day! Watch these titles and more on the Heroic War Stories channel on Crackle for FREE!

Anzio

Feature Film

The story of one of WWIIs bloodiest battles as the Allies smash through the German lines which have enclosed the Anzio beachhead.

Cast: Robert Mitchum (The Longest Day), Peter Falk (Columbo), Robert Ryan (The Wild Bunch)

Tour of Duty

Television Series

The trials of a U.S. Army platoon serving in the field during the Vietnam War.

Cast: Terence Knox (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Stephen Caffrey (Columbo), Tony Becker (The Waltons)

The Heroes of Telemark

Feature Film

It is 1942, and Norway is under the thumb of the Nazis. In a Norwegian factory, Nazis are producing “heavy water,” an essential element in producing atomic weapons. The leader of the Norwegian Underground is enlisted by British intelligence to aid in destroying the factory.

Cast: Kirk Doublas (Sparticus), Richard Harris (Gladiator), Ulla Jacobsson (Zulu)

Flyboys

Feature Film

Inspired by the true story of the legendary Lafayette Escadrille, this action-packed epic tells the tale of America's first fighter pilots. These young men distinguish themselves in a manner that none before them had dared, becoming the true heroes amid the chaos of World War I.

Cast: James Franco (Spider-Man), Jean Reno (The Professional), Jennifer Decker (Courted)

D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach

Feature Film

When an elite group of American soldiers are ordered to take out a series of German machine gun nests, they find themselves blindly venturing into hostile territory.

Cast: Randy Couture (The Expendables), Chuck Liddell (Kick-Ass 2), Weston Cage (Lord of War)

Feature Film

French Army Colonel Raspeguy leads his paratroopers in battle against the Communist Viet Minh in Indochina and against Algerian guerrillas during the Algerian War.

Cast: Anthony Quinn (Zorba the Greek), Alain Delon (Zorro), George Segal (The Goldbergs)

Proud

Feature Film

The true story of one of only two U.S. Navy ships that saw combat in World War II with African-American crews.

Cast: Ossie David (Do the Right Thing), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), Reggie Austin (Agent Carter)

Red Cap

Television Series

The Red Caps, the army's police, tackle crimes within their ranks, from abuse of power to cover-ups.

Cast: Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Douglas Hodge (The Joker), James Thornton (Emmerdale Farm)

Battle Stations

Feature Film

Conflict and tension abound in this taut film about an aircraft carrier and its crew preparing for imminent combat in the Pacific during WWII. Richard Boone plays the Captain, and William Bendix is Buck Fitzpatrick.

Cast: John Lund (High Society), William Bendix (The Blue Dahlia)

Bluestone 42

Television Series

This hilarious and often surprising series follows the adventures of diverse characters living and working together at an army base in Afghanistan, serving on a bomb disposal attachment. Bluestone 42 is packed with the lively workmate banter and relationship minefields that most people will recognize…even if they don't face danger on a daily basis.

Cast: Stephen Wight (Men in Black: International), Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax), Jamie Quinn (Two Doors Down)

Ike: Countdown to D-Day

A study of the days leading up to the Normandy invasion through the eyes of Eisenhower and Winston Churchill.

Cast: Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods), James Remar (Yellowstone), Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show)

Sahara

Feature Film

After the fall of Tobruk in June 1942, U.S. Army sergeant Joe Gunn leads his tank into the Sahara desert.

Cast: Jim Belushi (Red Heat), Alan David Lee (The Beast),

Ardennes Fury

Feature Film

Cast: Tom Stedham (Subconscious), Bill Vorhees (San Andreas Quake)

As the Battle of the Bulge rages on, an American tank unit gets trapped behind Nazi lines. With just hours before the bombs of Operation Ardennes Fury fall, the tank's commander makes the risky decision to rescue an orphanage.

The Final Stand

Feature Film

The story of the Podolsk cadets in October 1941 near Moscow during WWII, where the cadets of the Podolsk artillery-infantry schools receive orders to take up defenses on the Ilyinsky line.

Cast: Artyom Gubin (The Last Frontier), Aleksey Bardukov (The Cathedral)

Operation Dunkirk

Feature Film

A band of soldiers tasked with staying behind during the Battle of Dunkirk to rescue a scientist with information that could turn the tide of the war must battle their way through dangerous Nazi territory to complete their mission.

Cast: Ifan Meredith (EastEnders), Kimberly Hews (All Saints)

