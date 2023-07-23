14 Things Men Should Never Do To Look Attractive — Seriously, Don’t!

Men can look better by changing the smallest details, like getting a haircut or wearing clothes matching their skin colors. But just as little changes can significantly improve appearances, others would make the walls of Jericho crumble a second time. According to a discussion on an online community, here are some things men should never do if they care about looking good.

1- Unkempt Beards

Having a beard is cool and all, but looking like a caveman is never a good look. Unkempt beards can make even Regé-Jean Page less attractive…unless you're into that kind of thing. Most men think having a beard would make them popular among the ladies, but someone feels that not taking good care of them is a hard no. You would do well to trim regularly.

2- Biting The Lip

Someone has to say it. Biting your lips is not nearly as attractive or seductive as most people think — Fifty Shades of Grey lied. Some think it's cool, but it's a turnoff to a larger percentage of folks.

3- Putting Other Men Down

Any man that intentionally puts down his fellow men — or anyone to make themselves look or feel better is a walking red flag. It worsens when they put down another man to increase their chances with a girl they like. Someone adds that it only screams insecurity, and we agree.

4- Being an “Alpha Male”

Almost everyone has an issue with men who call themselves alpha males. I wonder if they realize that calling themselves that doesn't make them one. Besides, it just reeks of ego and insecurity. Fun fact, when they say alpha male, they think of an alpha wolf, which doesn't exist, despite what the paranormal books and novels would have us believe.

5- Choking People With Your Scent

Some men want to take a woman's breath, and they literally do by dousing themselves in so much perfume that it's hard to breathe around them. Please don't wear so much cologne; no one should. Make it subtle and pleasant. Now, that is attractive.

6- The Comb of Shame

It's a hard pill to swallow when you see that hairline moving backward, but try to accept that things are changing, and it's only natural. Combing the hair over it doesn't hide or change the fact that one is going bald; it does the opposite, actually. It only draws attention to the poorly covered bald spots.

Most men in the comments mention that accepting their fate and shaving off their heads got them some of the best reactions than when they had hair. So, maybe bald is the new allure.

7- Oozing Out Nonchalance

There's nothing attractive about a man who doesn't care about anything. They feel it makes them more manly and puts them on the good side of ladies, but that's hardly the case. According to folks, men who genuinely care about the people in their lives are the real MVPs.

8- Having Dirty Dracula Nails

Firstly, who said there was anything good-looking about keeping long nails, especially ones that get dirty and look unkempt? Nails are big deals; keeping them longer than you should only gather and store more dirt and bacteria. Clean them regularly, or let them go; you'll be better off without them.

9- Wearing Arrogance On Your Sleeves

There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance — this makes the two different terms easily misplaced and confused. Confidence is good; it's appealing. Arrogance, on the other hand, is a no-no. Believe in yourself but don't throw it in everyone else's face.

10- Trying To Hide The Silver Fox

Gray hairs are natural and normal. For most men, the first sign of gray rears its head on the beards. The thing is, most men instinctively try to cover it up by dying their beards. But we see it from more than a mile away. It's way more alluring when the silver foxes are owned and flaunted. So, flaunt them, kings.

11- Bragging About Being a Bully

Being a bully is one thing, but bragging about bullying is a different ballgame. One would think these people understand that isn't the definition of masculinity. While some girls might be attracted to this toxicity, it doesn't make it any less ridiculous and unnecessary.

12- “Over-Simping” for a Woman

Nothing is impressive about a man who chooses to white knight so hard for ladies that Lancelot would throw a fit in his grave. Most guys do this, thinking it would help them score. Two things would happen, a woman who genuinely likes you might get turned off by that, while the one who doesn't would only want to take advantage of you to get what she wants. In the best-case scenario, you get used. In the worst-case scenario, you get dumped. It's a lose-lose situation.

13- Spitting in Public

We understand that most guys spit because they grew up thinking it was a cool move, and they didn't get screamed at like most girls for spitting. We are also here to debunk that and explain that there is nothing manly about spitting in public. It is outright disgusting.

14- Giving Caveman Vibes

We get it; you're a man and don't need to do too much to look good. There's already the belief that men don't care for themselves as much as women do but do not neglect personal hygiene for any reason. No, caveman vibes won't get you that girl you want.

