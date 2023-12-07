14 Things Men Confess Drastically Improved Their Mental Health

Author: Creshonda SmithEdited by: Katiee McKinstry
WEALTHOFGEEKS FeaturedImageTemplate 2023 12 05T142516.838
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Men and mental health have not always coexisted harmoniously, especially with the stereotype that men have to keep their emotions bottled in. However, that adversarial nature is becoming a thing of the past, and men are looking for healthy ways to improve their mental well-being. These are our top 14 things that men from an online forum say drastically changed their mental health for the better!

1. Getting a Dog

Dobermann Dog with clipped ears and tail
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

What can alleviate a day's stress more efficiently than a companion who loves you unconditionally? Man's best friend doesn't care what happened—whether or not you failed. They are a place of dependable love and joy. Ultimately, your dog offers you a chance to forget about your troubles, even if it's just for a moment. Plus, it's fun to watch them grow as an integral member of the family.

2. Finding a Hobby

African american man watching tv sitting on sofa with boring expression at home
Image Credit: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.

One user reported that finding something other than going to work to be passionate about is a great way to reduce stress. Painting, hiking, dancing, etc., are hobbies that can be therapeutic and offer an escape from the social demands and obligations that men have from day to day. A hobby is an outlet where you don't have a job to do; it's a space where you relax and have fun.

3. Learning To Put Things Into Perspective

Image Credit: Wiki Commons, DPPed.

Many guys mentioned that learning not to make a mountain out of a molehill has been the key to improved mental health. Sometimes the smallest things can nag you or even drive you crazy. However, you'd be surprised what taking a nice deep breath does for you. Every situation is not a crisis; the sooner these men realized it, the better they were for it. 

4. Quitting Social Media

Social Media
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Social media can be great, but it can also be emotionally draining. It has the uncanny ability to bombard you with negativity, gossip, drama, and the like. Shutting social media down for a time has rejuvenated many forum members who said they were overwhelmed by all the platforms at their disposal.

Social media sites can make you feel inadequate, and stepping away does wonders for your mental health. It allows you to focus on what really matters in life.

5. Meditation

Man sitting on couch happy, happy man, smiling, relax
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

A clouded mind can get the best of all of us at times. Learning how to clear your mind to create room for peace is an underappreciated skill and one that more men are turning to for comfort. Positivity is the missing piece for a lot of people, and that's where meditation can help.

Taking 20 minutes out of the day to embrace silence and reset your mind is cathartic and beneficial for one's mental health.

6. Taking a Walk

Happy urban friends walking at old town acting crazy funny moves - Young guys and girls having fun on city street with party travel mood - College students at university campus on bright vivid filter
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It's amazing how something as simple as taking a walk can help you. One individual stated that taking a daily walk—no matter the length of time—allows him to be alone with his thoughts and to clear his mind from all the troubles of the day. Sometimes you just need time to think and process your emotions about something. 

Taking in some fresh air is great, and you even benefit from burning extra calories as well.

7. Not Caring About Others' Opinions

Relaxed Man
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Men have expressed that putting too much stake in other people's opinions has led to poor mental health. Conversely, not giving people so much emotional control over them has allowed them to make excellent progress in this sphere.  Once you cut out the opinions of others, you're no longer impacted by the constant flow of what others think. 

8. Exercise

Men working out
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Training is a great way to feel better about yourself. For starters, it gives you an outlet to channel any unresolved frustrations. Many of the guys commenting said that aside from powerlifting and cardio being a means to get out bottled emotions, the physical results that you earn from working out are icing on the cake. The better you look, the better you feel! 

9. Listening to Music

Horrified Man
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Music has a universality about it when it comes to reducing stress. Since the beginning of time, music has been an excellent conduit for emotional expression and joy. Men have stated that having a go-to collection of songs helps when it comes to dealing with life's challenges. Sometimes you can completely change your mood with a good tune.

10. Attending Therapy

Couple In Counselling
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Seeking help is something that men are becoming more accustomed to with each passing day. The stigma associated with needing professional help is quickly shifting. Men are becoming increasingly comfortable with vulnerability, and they are seeing and reaping tangible benefits from therapy sessions.

11. Separating From Toxic Individuals

argument
Image Credit: Nomad_Soul / Shutterstock.

Sometimes the company we keep is not good for us—this is a sentiment many users expressed. Toxic people and relationships can be detrimental to your mental health, and many men have found that removing themselves from such people and relationships has done wonders for them. Whatever or, more aptly, whomever is burdening you unnecessarily, should get cut off when possible!

12. Introspection

confused man
Image Credit: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.

It's a good idea for men to be more contemplative when it comes to their thoughts and especially their feelings. They've learned to be strong (only) for far too long, and in doing so, a lot of them say it's pretty challenging to understand their vulnerabilities and insecurities. Taking a moment to be introspective and figure out why you feel the way you do helps a ton.

13. Being Intentional With Your Time

Man drawing diagram, taking notes, study
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Plenty of guys from the forum felt that being intentional with their time gave them more of a purpose and a drive. Intentionality gave them a reason to wake up and a goal to strive towards. Wandering around aimlessly with no purpose can be mentally taxing. However, men who have decided to make plans and strive to reach their objectives say they're thriving.

14. Getting Adequate Sleep

Orange Cat
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Sometimes, the answer to life's problems is as simple as sleep! Often, people neglect the importance of sleep and how the lack of it can negatively impact the course of their day. Getting as close to eight hours of sleep a day can affect how you deal with life's problems the following day. Take notes, guys!

IMG 20170610 1340422
Creshonda Smith
Entertainment Writer at Wealth of Geeks | + posts

Creshonda Smith is a creative writer that thrives on learning something new everyday and sharing that knowledge in a way that captivates others. She has 15 years of experience as a freelance writer for various companies, but she was previously a Clinical Social Worker, having obtained her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Ohio State University. After nearly 10 years in the field, she decided it was time to return to one of her childhood passions—writing that inspires. Creshonda will tackle any topic, but she prefers lifestyle articles centered around Health & Wellness, Parenting & Family Advice, Food + Drinks, Personal Growth, and Traveling. She has four beautiful children and has been married for a decade. Her favorite hobbies include traveling to anywhere there's a beach, reading, writing, and playing UNO! Creshonda has been a contributing writer for Wealth of Geeks since June 2023.

Creshonda Smith

Author: Creshonda Smith

Title: Trending Topics Writer

Expertise: Travel, Food, Parenting, Lifestyle

Bio:

Creshonda is a content writer with a passion for entertainment and lifestyle topics like parenting, travel, and movies. Hailing from Cleveland, OH, she graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's and master's degree in Clinical Social Work. While she has specific topics that she enjoys writing about, she likes to tackle other topics that she's not as familiar with in an attempt to continually improve her writing skills and knowledge about the world around us. Creshonda has written for various publications such as MSN, Detroit Legal News, Jacksonville Journal-Courier, and more. When she's not serving as a Trending Topics writer for Wealth of Geeks, she's searching for tropical destinations to travel to with her family. 

Previous

Unveiling Workplace Irritants: 15 Small Annoyances That Plague Employees