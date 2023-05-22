12 Gripping Tales of Survival From Men Who Cheated Death

Looking for some adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing, and “I almost died” stories? Well, look no further! Here are the 12 best “I almost died” stories from men. Brace yourself, folks! Some have been through avalanches, plane crashes, and bear attacks.

1. The Man Who Almost Got Hit by Lightning While Peeing

Yes, you read that right. One guy was peeing outside during a thunderstorm when lightning struck a tree a few feet away. While sharing this story, he says he felt the electricity run through his body, and it was the scariest moment of his life!

Imagining it, I can feel electricity course through mine, too.

2. The Man Who Got Stuck in a Blizzard While Hiking

One guy shares the story of hiking in the mountains and getting caught in a blizzard. He lost his way and was stranded for two days in the snow. Two whole days! He thought he would die of hypothermia but survived, thanks to his survival skills.

Here's your sign to learn those survival skills you've been putting off for so long.

3. The Man Who Got Attacked by a Crocodile

One shares a story of being on a safari in Africa when he got too close to the water, and a crocodile charged at him. He jumped out of the way just in time, but his heart raced for hours afterward.

Of course, having a rapidly racing heart is better than having your bones crushed for life.

4. The Man Who Survived a Skydiving Accident

This guy's parachute failed to open during a skydiving jump, and he plummeted to the ground at an alarming rate. He survived only minor injuries and was never more grateful for life.

5. The Man Who Got Lost at Sea

So, this man went on a solo sailing trip and got lost at sea for five days. How scary it must have been. He ran out of food and water and was severely dehydrated when a passing ship rescued him.

Apparently, there are lots of Oliver Queens around the world.

6. The Man Who Got Stuck in a Cave

While inside a cave system, an explorer got stuck in a narrow passage and could not move for hours. He was terrified of running out of air and never seeing his family again.

I bet that fear kept him alive.

7. The Man Who Narrowly Escaped a Landslide

While driving through the mountains, a tourer was caught in a literal landslide. He jumped out just in time before the mudslide swept away the car.

It would've been a different story if it were not for that smart move at the right time.

8. The Man Who Survived a Plane Crash

A plane crash survivor narrates the story of his experience in a plane that crashed into the forest. He says he suffered several injuries but crawled out of the wreckage and survived until rescue arrived.

That sounds as terrifying as it must have been.

9. The Man Who Almost Drowned

While swimming in the ocean, a man got caught in a rip current and was dragged out to sea. He fought for his life for what felt like hours until a passing boat rescued him.

10. The Man Who Narrowly Avoided a Car Crash

One driver was on the highway when a car came barreling toward him in the wrong lane. He swerved out of the way just in time to avoid a head-on collision. It was a very narrow escape.

11. The Man Who Got Caught in an Avalanche

This story is about a man skiing in the mountains when he triggered an avalanche. Avalanches can be deadly; unfortunately, it doesn't take much to trigger one.

This man was buried alive for several minutes before his friends could dig him out.

12. The Man Who Was Attacked by a Grizzly Bear

You don't want to be near a bear, like, ever. They are only cute in animation. Take one man's experience, for instance: a grizzly bear attacked him while camping in the wilderness. Imagine you're left alone in the wild to wrestle a bear! This man fended off the bear with a can of bear spray (aren't we lucky there's such a thing?) and only suffered minor injuries.

“Wow. We all need to appreciate life more after reading these stories,” someone says, and we couldn't agree more. These stories serve as a reminder that life is precious and can be lost in an instant.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.