10 Menacing Performances From Actors Not Known for Being Scary

Have you been blown away by an actor's creepy or evil role outside their familiar characters? You've got company. Recently someone asked, “What's a menacing performance by an actor not known for being scary?” Here are some of the top responses.

1. Stanley Tucci in The Lovely Bones

One User admitted, “I was scared of Stanley Tucci for YEARS after watching The Lovely Bones.” Several users agreed. Another shared, “I wasn't allowed to watch it, but I read the book's first chapter after the movie trailer dropped, and the combination of the two meant I did not sleep for three months straight at age 12.”

i was scared of stanley tucci for YEARS after watching the lovely bones https://t.co/3tc3E1shHc pic.twitter.com/EfQyQKMRXz — bethany 👻 (@fiImgal) October 16, 2022

2. Robin Williams in One Hour Photo

One of the most shared responses was “Robin Williams in One Hour Photo.” One user admitted, “Legitimately, I have yet to be able to make it through this movie because he creeps me out so much.” Notably, a few people also mentioned he was equally menacing in Insomnia.

Robin Williams 1 hour photo pic.twitter.com/JfVYibDSt8 — Blazers Legend Bunter (@hunterpaschke23) October 15, 2022

3. Robert Blake in Lost Highway

User @daniel_gaylewis shared a gif of Robert Blake as Mystery Man in David Lynch‘s 1997 film Lost Highway.

4. Morgan Freeman in Street Smart

Tweeter @sidlipsey shared, “Morgan Freeman in Street Smart. Not a good movie, but he was super scary in it (notice how frightened Superman is? ). He got his first Oscar nomination for it. When I met him years ago, I told him I loved him in that movie. His response: “How did you find it?!?”

Morgan Freeman in “Street Smart.” Not a good movie but he was super scary in it (notice how frightened Superman is? 😄). Got his first Oscar nomination for it. When I met him years ago, I told him I loved him in that movie. His response: “How did you find it?!?” pic.twitter.com/cDld1rVK1R — Sid Lipsey (@sidlipsey) October 15, 2022

5. Patrick Stewart in Green Room

One user exclaimed, “Patrick Stewart in GREEN ROOM!” “This was easily the most viscerally violent movie I've ever seen. Watching it had me jacked up for two days,” confessed another.

Patrick Stewart in GREEN ROOM pic.twitter.com/07S8cA9dXp — Phil Pirrello (@PhilPirrello) October 15, 2022

6. David Tennant in Jessica Jones

Another user voted, “Tenant's portrayal in Jessica Jones scared me so much I couldn't finish the series!” “Yeah, I would have chosen Tenant as well for this role. He's a very versatile actor, but usually cast as more lively and light-hearted characters,” said a second commenter.

Tenant's portrayal in Jessica Jones scared me so much I couldn't finish the series! pic.twitter.com/OaXkdlpcMa — Better Strangers (@doengels) October 16, 2022

7. Vince Vaughn in Brawl in Cell Block 99

“Maybe not scary in the horror movie antagonist sense, but definitely intense and menacing in a way he never was before,” admitted one user. Another stated, “One of my favorite performances of the past ten years, no joke.” Finally, a third said, “I just watched this movie based on these recommendations, and I hate all of you.”

maybe not scary in the horror movie antagonist sense, but definitely intense and menacing in a way he never was before pic.twitter.com/KdFqswb96E — Confess, Brandon (@Thatoneguy64) October 15, 2022

8. Alan Arkin in Wait Until Dark

User @IMDBartlett asked, “Has anyone mentioned Alan Arkin in Wait Until Dark?” “We have a winner,” a second commenter agreed. A third concurred, “Excellent choice!”

Has anyone mentioned Alan Arkin in Wait Until Dark? pic.twitter.com/J0gVzagy35 — InterNickMovieDataBartlett (@IMDBartlett) October 15, 2022

9. Henry Fonda in Once Upon a Time in the West

One person said, “So many great ones posted, but haven't yet seen the granddaddy of them all…” User @Skylerzane replied, “I was looking to see if anyone posted Henry Fonda is the greatest western ever, Once Upon a Time In the West. The intro of the blue-eyed killer.”

So many great ones posted, but haven't yet seen the granddaddy of them all… pic.twitter.com/Pk8kZrPiZA — Locke Peterseim (@lockepeterseim) October 15, 2022

10. Jude Law in Road to Perdition

“Also want to say Jude Law in Road to Perdition. He and Tom Hanks are both playing pretty out-of-the-mold characters in that film, and I think it's excellent, and everyone should watch it,” one person commented.

Also want to say Jude Law in Road to Perdition. He and Tom Hanks are both playing pretty out-of-the-mold characters in that film, and I just think it's excellent and everyone should watch it lul. pic.twitter.com/mXPUZuPknW — CensoredLlama (@KnuckIfUMyers) October 15, 2022

