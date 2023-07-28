5 Celebrity-Influenced Menswear Trends, Sorted by States

While many men still use the tried-and-true method of “as long as it fits” when shopping for menswear, there are some actual men’s fashion trends emerging for summer. Seeing male celebrities in their natural red carpet and movie premiere habitats also helps men make their final decisions before heading to the sales counter.

A study conducted by boohooMAN, a significant player in the menswear industry, not only determines the current trends in menswear and accessories but also breaks down these results along state lines. The study also examines the effect male celebrities and other social influencers have on those trends.

1. Men’s Shorts

Men’s shorts are the number one menswear trend this summer, with 17,744 monthly searches conducted nationwide. California, New York, and Florida, with 21,958 searches in California, 15,508 in New York, and 12,233 in Florida per month. Men’s shorts provide ventilation and comfort during warmer months and a sense of style when paired with casual polo shirts or graphic t-shirts.

Actor Pedro Pascal was recently spotted at the 2023 Met Gala wearing black Valentino shorts paired with a blaze-red trench coat and black combat boots. His appearance caused searches for “men’s black shorts” to increase 61% during the week of the annual fashion-forward event.

2. Men’s Bracelets

Men’s bracelets ranked second in this boohooMAN study, with a monthly average of 15,0893 nationwide. Shoppers in Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania searched for this fashion accessory the most. Illinois consumers searched for this item 6,567 times a month, New Jersey 5,708 times a month, and Pennsylvania 5,608 times a month. Men’s bracelets tend to make the same fashion statement more commonly represented with designer watches and wristbands. The masculine lines of the bracelet add a subtle but effective flair to casual summer looks.

Rising actor Timothée Chalamet wore two beaded men’s bracelets to Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Searches for men’s bracelets increased by 122% during the week of that event. Chalamet paired two beaded bracelets with a black bomber jacket and casual navy-blue jogging pants. Men’s bracelets work equally well with casual or formal wear.

3. Men’s Sunglasses

Men’s sunglasses are the third most popular menswear accessories, with 14,4597 nationwide searches reported. States such as Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona led the way, with 5,208 monthly searches in Georgia, 4,058 in Michigan, and 3,050 monthly searches in Arizona. Because sunglasses are functional and fashionable, they rarely fall off the shopping radar for male shoppers.

Regarding celebrity influencers, many actors, athletes, and musicians routinely sport the most fashion-forward sunglasses on the market. Musician Lenny Kravitz wore chunky black Saint Laurent sunglasses to the 2023 Oscars, sparking a rise in searches for that brand’s other offerings.

4. Men’s Earrings

Men's earrings are the fourth most popular menswear accessory this summer, with an average of 13,9767 monthly searches nationwide. Among states, Ohio leads with 4,208 monthly searches, North Carolina with 4,067 monthly searches, and Virginia with 3,458 monthly searches. While the men’s earring market is still relatively small, more men are adopting the single-earring look as an attention-grabbing accessory for social occasions.

Embracing a trend towards gender-fluid fashion, musician Lil Nas X garnered global attention at the Pre-Grammy Gala 2023. The Oscar-winning performer accessorized their pink illusion suit with a pair of diamond-encrusted, heart-shaped earrings.

5. Men’s Sandals

Men’s sandals earned the fifth spot on the study’s shortlist, with 10,2978 average monthly searches across America. Massachusetts, Washington, and Tennessee are among the states with the most searches for men’s sandals, with 2,773 monthly searches in Massachusetts, 2,050 monthly searches in Washington, and 1,992 in Tennessee. Sandals are ideal casual footwear for warm summer months, with their comfort and versatility.

BoohooMAN’s study singled out musician Tyler The Creator as an influencer on the men’s sandals market. He wore a pair of sports sandals while performing at Coachella 2023, completing the look with white socks, green cargo shorts, and a pink graphic shirt. As a result, online searches for ‘socks and sandals’ increased by 270% one week later.

The States Most Interested in Men’s Fashion

Research also revealed the states with the highest interest in men’s fashion by comparing the search data against the size of the state’s general population. The state of New York searched for men’s style the most, with 559 average monthly searches for menswear items per 100,000 residents. The state of New Jersey came in second, with residents searching for men's fashion items 493 times a month per 100,000

States such as Massachusetts (460 average monthly searches), California (444 average monthly searches), and Illinois (437 average monthly searches) rounded out the study’s findings.

In other fashion news, WomenBlazingTrails offers styling advice for women over 50, while BelleTag has excellent advice for creating goddess and butterfly braids. WealthofGeeks also features a nostalgic look at 1980s fashion trends

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.