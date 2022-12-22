8 Mental Health Benefits of Playing Solitaire You Should Know

Solitaire is a classic. Earliest records show the card game originated in the late 1700s and is still popular today. These days, instead of playing the game with physical cards, most prefer digital, allowing them to play on their mobile device or laptop while on the go.

Solitaire is more than a game. There are many cognitive benefits of playing Solitaire that can help you in the real world.

Provides Escapism

For many, the world of video games is the ideal escape from a life full of deadlines, stress, and obligations. Often, playing Solitaire allows people to focus on something other than life. Experts call this escapism.

When entering the state of escapism, there are many health benefits. Typically, it leads to self-expansion. This is but one of many solitaire brain benefits, as it also helps with motivation and the willingness to broaden yourself.

These two factors play a crucial role in personal success. If you're inspired and enthusiastic about pursuing goals, and new interests, it builds your general character.

Enhances Memory

A 2020 study suggested a positive link between video games and cognition functions like memory. However, too many video game hours can cause addiction and adversely affect memory.

You'll gain excellent mental advantages if you can keep Solitaire at a moderate gaming rate.

The game mechanics are the key to building your memory. When you're continuously recalling the grouping of cards, understanding what cards are likely in the stockpile, and planning your next move, it conditions your brain to remember more. And that expanded capacity isn't limited to just the card game.

Of course, this benefit isn't only for Solitaire. Practically any game requiring quick thinking or recalling can help improve memory.

Helps Escape Boredom

If you asked anyone reading this post whether they've been bored over the last ten days or not, most people would say they had been, at least once. Without question, it's inescapable. But do you genuinely know the damages behind boredom?

When you're bored, you have a higher chance of:

Aggression

Impulsiveness

Poorer mental health

But, as you can imagine, video games let us avoid these situations by escaping from reality. If you're engaged in a video game, it's hard to get bored. With your brain occupied with completing the end goal, you can avoid falling into a vapid mindset.

Solitaire provides exactly that. Many enjoy playing it, as it's a mental challenge. And because of this, it keeps your brain from falling into a bored state.

Mental Skill Development

Solitaire also helps with many other cognitive skills like multi-tasking, problem-solving, and a broader attention span.

Attention – An analysis of 116 Frontiers in Human Neuroscience research papers found that video game players could sustain attention.

Multi-tasking – In Solitaire, you must focus on many elements; cards, the stockpile, and your next move. Training your brain to think of these simultaneously improves your multi-tasking capabilities.

Problem-solving – Any video game requires an action to reach a goal, achievement, or objective. However, to get there, you must solve the problems and provide yourself with a clear pathway to success. Solitaire is the same, as we all love to see that deck of cards flying across the screen.

Though these mental skills come naturally and organically when playing Solitaire, their importance of them during life is considerable. Almost all career paths require these fundamental cognitive skills, yet many people don't have them or haven't developed them well.

Help Develop Strategies

Solitaire also helps you strengthen your strategic muscles and enhance your general brain processes. While it isn't as intricate or strategy oriented as chess, you still need to utilize a plan when playing Solitaire if you want to win by anything other than chance.

Learning the appropriate movements and successfully executing them will result in a much greater probability of victory, enhancing your overall strategy-making and enjoyment.

Re-energizes Your Brain Power

According to a study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, gamers have increased cerebrum volume and memory.

The research revealed that persons who played games, read books, and completed puzzles performed better on numerous mental exams linked to critical thinking ability and memory recollection.

Solitaire can help re-energize your brain power and ensure you use it to the best of your ability.

It Offers a Light Meditative State

Solitaire is also an excellent game for relaxing the mind since it induces a light meditative state. This is especially true for individuals who constantly worry or experience anxiety.

Solitaire provides the mind with something to focus on, especially when there isn't much going on and the temptation to worry is greater. Focusing on a low-risk game like Solitaire can relax your mind and body, helping you to have a better day or sleep better at night.

Teaches You Delayed Gratification

When first learning to play Solitaire, beginners frequently move cards about as quickly as possible, constructing stacks and moving piles with no regard for a strategy. However, waiting before moving stacks of cards is generally wiser until the perfect moment presents itself.

This promotes delayed gratification, which frequently leads to a higher probability of winning. Delayed gratification is beneficial not just in personal matters but also in commercial or job decisions.

Is Playing Solitaire Good for You?

The Solitaire brain benefits are excellent. However, playing games has negatives if it isn't controlled correctly. Yes, you can achieve the mental benefits of playing Solitaire. But if this turns into overplaying or addiction, these benefits can quickly turn into negatives.

Therefore, you need to play reasonably. Set a timer, don't overindulge, and generally enjoy the game. Trust me, this is how I've felt the above mental health benefits, and I'm sure you can achieve them also.

